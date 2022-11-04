Read full article on original website
Ohio Man Found Dead, 14-Year-Old With Gun Found Driving His Car On I-80 In Pennsylvania: Police
A 14-year-old was stopped driving a stolen vehicle from Ohio along Interstate 80 east in western Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to state troopers. During the stop, they observed a gun which soon had state troopers saying:. "The totality of the circumstances suggested the likelihood the juvenile may have...
Police: Ohio 12-year-old made ‘swatting’ calls in OH, PA, TX
Police believe the boy is responsible for recent hoaxes in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to a news release from the department.
Ohio man charged with hate crime on Asian American student
An Ohio man has been charged with a federal hate crime in connection with an alleged assault on an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of Ohio […]
Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case
On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
Fox 19
Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Brown County, sheriff says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it appears he was accidentally shot by his own gun. Joseph Hauser, 30, of Mt. Orab, was found dead Tuesday by his girlfriend in the backyard of their home on State Route 68 around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Ohio Supreme Court says state waited too long to charge man who attacked woman 26 years ago
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that authorities waited too long to charge Ralph Bortree convicted of attempted aggravated murder 26 years ago.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
Motorcycle hits deer, then hit by car; 1 killed
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.
Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
FBI seeking information on 1994 Ohio cold case homicides
The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.
Ohio's Most Dangerous Highways
Ohio is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Interstate 71 highway symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Ohio that are the most dangerous. The most hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones. This article will look at Ohio's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.
How 14 Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed.
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
Why are gas prices cheaper in different parts of central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many Central Ohioans may notice gas stations in certain areas or neighborhoods tend to consistently have cheaper prices than others. Gasbuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said there are a couple reasons. Sometimes, it’s about timing. What day a station buys their gas can...
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed. Officers say they received multiple complaints about the deer that had been killed near County Line Road in Saint Mary’s. Once officers were able to locate the man that turned the buck in, the man said he […]
cwcolumbus.com
Spike in cost for diesel fuel hurting trucking industry, impacting everyday items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For months, Central Ohio has seen a major rise in the price of diesel fuel. The cost is having an impact on the trucking industry and its profits. Some truckers and businesses are stressing to families that the impact will trickle down to everyday items as well.
Two loaded guns found in backpacks of two students at Harrison Twp. high school
HARRISON TWP. — Two students at Horizon Science Academy high school were found with loaded firearms on them today at school, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to Horizon Science Academy high school just after noon on report of a firearm being located on...
