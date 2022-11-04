ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest

Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
Early voting coming to a close in Chicago ahead of Election Day

CHICAGO - Chicago Board of Election officials expect a push on this last day of early voting with Election Day looming on Tuesday. In Chicago, officials said they’ve solved the shortage of election judges. The number of polling places was consolidated, which means polling place locations have changed for...
Emily Tsitrian, now between jobs, provides an insider’s view of the mass layoffs that are sweeping the tech industry.

Editor’s note: My daughter Emily was born and raised in Rapid City. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, with an honors degree in economics, she embarked on a career in corporate management, most recently at the Chicago office of Stripe, an international financial services corporation. As part of the mass layoffs sweeping the tech world, she wrote this piece, published yesterday in The Chicago Tribune, which is also the source of the above photo. She is the author of Make Me the Boss: Surviving as A Millennial Manager in the Corporate World - John Tsitrian.
Making sense of Cook County’s judicial elections

Illinois voters have a lot of decisions to make in Tuesday’s midterm election. Down the ballot from the big ticket races for governor and U.S. Congress, sits a number of judicial candidates. If words like “retention” or “appellate” leave your head spinning, or you are not sure how to...
Man robs Wintrust Bank on Chicago's West Side: FBI

CHICAGO - A Chicago bank was robbed Monday afternoon on the city's West Side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI says a man walked into the Wintrust Bank located at 3354 W. 26th Street and presented a note to a teller demanding funds. No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI...
Chicago Officials Withhold Key Financial Information As City Hands Public Housing Land Over To Wealthy Ally Of The Mayor

NEAR WEST SIDE — For months, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has pushed a plan to turn valuable public housing land over to a soccer team owned by a billionaire. But as the deal awaits approval from the federal government, Lightfoot and the Chicago Housing Authority have kept key details hidden from the public and even other government officials.
What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More

While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
Polls open in Illinois as Election Day gets underway

CHICAGO - Polls opened in Illinois Tuesday morning, setting off a decisive Election Day of hotly contested races locally and across the nation. Fifty-one sites across Chicago are welcoming residents to cast their votes until 8 p.m. As of noon, over 417,000 ballots, including early votes, have been cast in...
