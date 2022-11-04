Read full article on original website
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago lawyer will become a citizen and voter for the 1st time on Election Day
Election Day will be a special day for Chicago lawyer Karen Villagomez.
wlsam.com
Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest
Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
qhubonews.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris at a “Get Out The Vote” Event with Governor Pritzker
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Oh, Pastor Harris, Cousin Harris — (laughs) — and the Bright Star Congregation Ensemble, thank you for bringing some church in here today! (Applause.) Thank you, thank you. Hello, Chicago. It’s so good to be back. (Applause.) It is so good to be back.
Plans underway to protect voters casting ballots on Election Day
Special attention will be given to the protection of those casting their ballot in Chicago on Tuesday. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said that her office will be ensuring that there is no election fraud or irregularities.
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
fox32chicago.com
Early voting coming to a close in Chicago ahead of Election Day
CHICAGO - Chicago Board of Election officials expect a push on this last day of early voting with Election Day looming on Tuesday. In Chicago, officials said they’ve solved the shortage of election judges. The number of polling places was consolidated, which means polling place locations have changed for...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker denies Bailey’s claim governor planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate
Will County parent Christina Clausen and state Sen. Darren Bailey Monday in Oak Brook. Separately, Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Springfield.
sdstandardnow.com
Emily Tsitrian, now between jobs, provides an insider’s view of the mass layoffs that are sweeping the tech industry.
Editor’s note: My daughter Emily was born and raised in Rapid City. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, with an honors degree in economics, she embarked on a career in corporate management, most recently at the Chicago office of Stripe, an international financial services corporation. As part of the mass layoffs sweeping the tech world, she wrote this piece, published yesterday in The Chicago Tribune, which is also the source of the above photo. She is the author of Make Me the Boss: Surviving as A Millennial Manager in the Corporate World - John Tsitrian.
Voting Chicago: Research explores what issues matter most to young voters
Millennials are the largest generation, according to Pew Research. This means their voting power is strong.
columbiachronicle.com
Making sense of Cook County’s judicial elections
Illinois voters have a lot of decisions to make in Tuesday’s midterm election. Down the ballot from the big ticket races for governor and U.S. Congress, sits a number of judicial candidates. If words like “retention” or “appellate” leave your head spinning, or you are not sure how to...
fox32chicago.com
Man robs Wintrust Bank on Chicago's West Side: FBI
CHICAGO - A Chicago bank was robbed Monday afternoon on the city's West Side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI says a man walked into the Wintrust Bank located at 3354 W. 26th Street and presented a note to a teller demanding funds. No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI...
Voters flock to see VP on South Side as she hopes to rally support for Democrats
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago Sunday hoping to rally up the democrat vote ahead of Tuesday’s election. Waiting in line to see her on the city’s South Side, many said they already decided who they will vote for before her visit.
Greater Milwaukee Today
As Democrats sweat GOP surge, politicians led by Biden fan out across Illinois in campaign season’s final weekend
CHICAGO — Politicians fanned out across the state on the final weekend of the 2022 general election campaign, led by President Joe Biden who spoke in Joliet on Saturday amid concerns that a Republican surge on Election Day could cost Democrats control of both Illinois’ political agenda and Congress.
fox32chicago.com
2022 Illinois Midterm Election: Long lines in DuPage County on last day of early voting
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Illinois is in the final hours of early voting before Tuesday's midterm election. Nationwide, more than 41 million pre-election ballots have been cast — that surpasses 2018 levels. Voters are showing up early to the polls, and long lines could be seen Monday afternoon at...
Chicago Officials Withhold Key Financial Information As City Hands Public Housing Land Over To Wealthy Ally Of The Mayor
NEAR WEST SIDE — For months, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has pushed a plan to turn valuable public housing land over to a soccer team owned by a billionaire. But as the deal awaits approval from the federal government, Lightfoot and the Chicago Housing Authority have kept key details hidden from the public and even other government officials.
What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
Human remains found twice in Chicago neighborhood in 4 days
Two sets of human remains have been found four days apart in the same neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, prompting police to probe whether the discoveries are linked.
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
fox32chicago.com
Polls open in Illinois as Election Day gets underway
CHICAGO - Polls opened in Illinois Tuesday morning, setting off a decisive Election Day of hotly contested races locally and across the nation. Fifty-one sites across Chicago are welcoming residents to cast their votes until 8 p.m. As of noon, over 417,000 ballots, including early votes, have been cast in...
