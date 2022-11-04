Bearcats head to UMBC for America East playoffs

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It is playoff time for the Men’s Soccer team as they enter the America East tournament as the 5 seed.

The Bearcats have gotten into a rhythm down the stretch, putting up a 5-2-2 mark in their last 9 games.

They enter the tournament on a 2-game win streak, the last of which, came against UMBC on Tuesday evening, the very same team they will play in the first round of postseason play on Saturday.

Talking with the media earlier in the week, Head Coach Paul Marco explained what it will be like playing the same team back-to-back games.

“I think both teams now know each other a little better than we did prior playing of course,” Marco said. “Playing each other within a week is difficult. Playing them on a different surface, we’re now going to their place, so the game will be a challenge for us, I thought they were very good in the game.”

If UMBC was good in the game on Tuesday, BU was better, winning by a margin of 4-2.

The Bearcats will look to advance to the conference semi-final when they kick off against UMBC on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

