Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday
There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
Hopkinsville, Christian County thank veterans
Rain canceled this year’s Hopkinsville Veterans Honor Parade, but a good crowd still gathered in the War Memorial Building to thank those who have served and preserved freedom for us all. Mayor Wendell Lynch and Judge-Executive Steve Tribble read a proclamation for Veterans Day, with the mayor thanking the...
Steven Means
(63, Christian County) Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
Robert Earl Freeman
Funeral services will be Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, in Cadiz, KY. Burial will follow in Freeman Cemetery in Cadiz, KY.
RSV, flu cases up as COVID remains relatively low
While flu, RSV and other illnesses are spiking across Kentucky, COVID cases remain relatively low compared to other times in the pandemic. Governor Andy Beshear says those other illnesses have driven a large increase in pediatric hospitalizations across Kentucky. Christian, Todd and Trigg County remain green on the COVID community...
Fern Cline Clark
(98, Christian County) Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Baker officiating and burial to follow at Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
Hopkinsville comes from 17 down at halftime to beat Franklin-Simpson 24 to 17
The Hopkinsville Tigers have advanced to the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs with at 24 to 17 come from behind win over Franklin-Simpson Friday night. Hopkinsville trailed 17 to nothing at halftime and outscored The Wildcats 24 to nothing to nothing in the 2nd half of play. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap….
Pardue Lane closed through weekend by downed tree
A section of Pardue Lane will be closed until sometime Monday after wind blew a tree into the roadway Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Public Works says the tree is near the intersection with Radford Street and they elected to close Pardue there for the remainder of the weekend. Crews will begin...
Shirley Bates Eaton
(82, Hopkinsville) Graveside Services will be at 1:30 PM on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Green Hill Memorial Gardens with burial to follow. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Hopkinsville
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train Saturday night near East 18th Street in Hopkinsville. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. and Christian County Deputy Coroner Tim Fleming identified the victim as 22-year old Corey Matthew Burns of Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville police are investigating the accident and no...
Man reports armed robbery from Friday night
Hopkinsville police are investigating a report of an armed robbery from just before 11 pm Friday night at East 10th and Broad Street. A 24-year old Crofton man told police he was robbed of cash at gunpoint by three suspects who got in his vehicle and also broke a window.
