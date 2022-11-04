The Hopkinsville Tigers have advanced to the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs with at 24 to 17 come from behind win over Franklin-Simpson Friday night. Hopkinsville trailed 17 to nothing at halftime and outscored The Wildcats 24 to nothing to nothing in the 2nd half of play. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap….

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO