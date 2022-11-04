Read full article on original website
Live with Oz and Fetterman in the race for PA's next Senator
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The eyes of the nation are keeping an attentive eye on the clash for United States Senate in Pennsylvania. At stake, the possible balance of power in the Senate. Dr. Mehmet Oz's Campaign will be waiting out election night in Bucks County, where nerves...
Fetterman Campaign joins lawsuit over mail-in ballots ahead of election day
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
Thousands of Pennsylvania prisoners unaware of voting eligibility
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Voter advocacy groups say over 42,000 incarcerated Pennsylvanians who are eligible to vote this midterm election will not vote because they don’t know they’re eligible. “These elections are really close,” All Voting is Local Pennsylvania State Director Nick Pressley said. “And so...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
As officials ask for patience over election results, a look at how ballots are counted
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Be patient, election officials are warning results could take some time to be properly counted. Many of the races are expected to be close, some razor thin and it will take a while to accurately tabulate the votes. Mail-in voting is still very popular,...
Secretary of State discusses DOS ballot data survey sent to PA counties
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With only days leading up to election day, Pennsylvania’s Department of State (DOS) sent a survey to counties on Saturday morning, asking them to submit data separating unsigned, undated, or incorrectly dated ballots by party. The Acting Secretary of State, Leigh Chapman said...
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
'We've literally thrown everything at the problem': DC mayor on high juvenile crime rates
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Election Day is Tuesday and a look at D.C. crime numbers compared to the previous two years is unsettling. The city has a homicide rate that is much higher than it was during the two previous elections – and juveniles are a big element of that.
Burglaries targeting Asian American restaurant owners in PA, PSP says
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a series of burglaries that have specifically been targeting homes of Asian Americans who own Chinese food restaurants. PSP says that as of right now, almost a million dollars in cash and property have been stolen from restaurant...
