Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

Live with Oz and Fetterman in the race for PA's next Senator

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The eyes of the nation are keeping an attentive eye on the clash for United States Senate in Pennsylvania. At stake, the possible balance of power in the Senate. Dr. Mehmet Oz's Campaign will be waiting out election night in Bucks County, where nerves...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Thousands of Pennsylvania prisoners unaware of voting eligibility

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Voter advocacy groups say over 42,000 incarcerated Pennsylvanians who are eligible to vote this midterm election will not vote because they don’t know they’re eligible. “These elections are really close,” All Voting is Local Pennsylvania State Director Nick Pressley said. “And so...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
ARKANSAS STATE
local21news.com

Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
TEXAS STATE
local21news.com

Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
local21news.com

Burglaries targeting Asian American restaurant owners in PA, PSP says

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a series of burglaries that have specifically been targeting homes of Asian Americans who own Chinese food restaurants. PSP says that as of right now, almost a million dollars in cash and property have been stolen from restaurant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

