OREGON, USA — In her final campaign rally in Canby on Monday night, Oregon republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan walked up to the podium to music from the 1986 movie, Top Gun. Drazan’s campaign team noted that the last time Oregon had a republican governor, it was when that movie hit theaters. The music was also a nod to what Drazan hopes will be her turn at a 2022 blockbuster sequel.

