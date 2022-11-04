Read full article on original website
Democrats hoping to maintain edge in Oregon US House races
PORTLAND, Ore. — A toss-up in one congressional district and a closer-than-expected race in another have Democrats battling to maintain their advantage in Oregon as Republicans seek to capitalize on concerns about inflation and crime. Democrats controlled four of the state's five previous U.S. House seats and are hoping...
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
Betsy Johnson admits she won't win in Oregon governor's race as results show Kotek and Drazan closely matched
PORTLAND, Ore. — Unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson all but conceded the race Tuesday night after falling behind the two closely-matched major party candidates in preliminary results. Johnson had received about 9% of the vote as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, or just under 100,000 votes, though...
Will Oregon Democrats lose their legislative supermajority on Tuesday?
SALEM, Ore. — Races for the Oregon state legislature don't always get much attention, at least compared to the federal and statewide races where fundraising is at another level. But there's a specific reason why Oregonians should pay close attention to state lawmaker races this election — taxes.
Last-minute voters head to drop boxes across the Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — As people across Oregon and Washington continue to drop off their ballots in drop boxes ahead of Election Day, election officials want anyone with questions or ballot issues to get those figured out at their local county's election headquarters. In Multnomah County, Director of Elections Tim...
Live election results: Portland charter reform to restructure government
PORTLAND, Ore. — After months of public debate, Portland voters have finally gotten their chance to decide the future of their city's form of government — and initial results show the city's residents appear to be ready to take the plunge on the proposed overhaul. The first round...
Oregon gubernatorial candidates make final push for votes on the eve of Election Day
OREGON, USA — In her final campaign rally in Canby on Monday night, Oregon republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan walked up to the podium to music from the 1986 movie, Top Gun. Drazan’s campaign team noted that the last time Oregon had a republican governor, it was when that movie hit theaters. The music was also a nod to what Drazan hopes will be her turn at a 2022 blockbuster sequel.
Clackamas County to limit release of updated election results
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — After the Clackamas County elections office releases preliminary election results shortly after 8 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, voters will have to wait until 6 p.m. on Wednesday to see the next round of updated results. The timing of the updated vote tallies, as...
Washington voter turnout is trending lower than 2018 Midterm
SEATTLE — Just one day away from the 2022 midterm elections, and voter turnout is trending lower than the 2018 midterms, according to King County Elections. The right to vote is built into the foundation of America. “I came here in 1999 with my mom,” said Husna Hanga who...
Oregon, Washington election officials expect a strong turnout for Election Day
They want to ensure all can cast a vote. Submitting a ballot can be done by mail or by drop box. 70% voter turnout expected.
Environmental advocates accuse Portland Public Schools of violating its climate policy
Benson High School is slated to use natural gas for heating, which has some stakeholders up in arms. District officials say it was too far along.
Maura Healey makes history as 1st openly lesbian governor elected in the U.S.
BOSTON — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
Climate activist deflates SUV tires in Southeast Portland neighborhood, leaves note
PORTLAND, Ore — A woman in Southeast Portland woke last Thursday to find the tires on her SUV deflated, along with a note from a climate activist attached to the door handle of her vehicle. The note read, "Attention, your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more...
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
Environmental groups raise concerns over Portland Public Schools’ climate pledge
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several environmental groups are raising concerns that Portland Public Schools’ actions don’t line up with the promises it made in a sweeping climate policy adopted by the district earlier this year. In a letter sent last month, more than a dozen groups and individuals...
Oregon candidates for governor on COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended immunizations for children. The CDC will make the next and final decision whether to add it to the next vaccination schedule. Oregon has eight...
‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold Wednesday in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold Wednesday in Portland, the Oregon Lottery announced. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 apiece were also sold Wednesday, one in Portland and the other in Troutdale. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2.
Candidates for Oregon governor all push get-out-the-vote message
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Wednesday afternoon at North Clackamas Park in Milwaukie, Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate for Oregon governor, joined congressional candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer in thanking volunteers who would spend some time canvassing in the surrounding neighborhood. With less than a week left until Election Day, both women...
