Oregon State

KGW

Democrats hoping to maintain edge in Oregon US House races

PORTLAND, Ore. — A toss-up in one congressional district and a closer-than-expected race in another have Democrats battling to maintain their advantage in Oregon as Republicans seek to capitalize on concerns about inflation and crime. Democrats controlled four of the state's five previous U.S. House seats and are hoping...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Last-minute voters head to drop boxes across the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — As people across Oregon and Washington continue to drop off their ballots in drop boxes ahead of Election Day, election officials want anyone with questions or ballot issues to get those figured out at their local county's election headquarters. In Multnomah County, Director of Elections Tim...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon gubernatorial candidates make final push for votes on the eve of Election Day

OREGON, USA — In her final campaign rally in Canby on Monday night, Oregon republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan walked up to the podium to music from the 1986 movie, Top Gun. Drazan’s campaign team noted that the last time Oregon had a republican governor, it was when that movie hit theaters. The music was also a nod to what Drazan hopes will be her turn at a 2022 blockbuster sequel.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Washington voter turnout is trending lower than 2018 Midterm

SEATTLE — Just one day away from the 2022 midterm elections, and voter turnout is trending lower than the 2018 midterms, according to King County Elections. The right to vote is built into the foundation of America. “I came here in 1999 with my mom,” said Husna Hanga who...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Maura Healey makes history as 1st openly lesbian governor elected in the U.S.

BOSTON — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KGW

Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
OREGON STATE
KGW

‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

$1 million Powerball ticket sold Wednesday in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold Wednesday in Portland, the Oregon Lottery announced. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 apiece were also sold Wednesday, one in Portland and the other in Troutdale. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Candidates for Oregon governor all push get-out-the-vote message

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Wednesday afternoon at North Clackamas Park in Milwaukie, Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate for Oregon governor, joined congressional candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer in thanking volunteers who would spend some time canvassing in the surrounding neighborhood. With less than a week left until Election Day, both women...
OREGON STATE
