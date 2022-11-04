ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Lehigh

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory against Lehigh on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lehigh_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard...
Former Syracuse AD Jake Crouthamel has died at age 84

Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University Athletic Director John “Jake” Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. Crouthamel, one of the most impactful administrators in Syracuse University history, served as AD at Syracuse from 1977-2005. Crouthamel was a founding member and instrumental in the formation of the Big East Conference and was AD when the construction of the Carrier Dome, now known as the JMA Wireless Dome, began in 1979.
Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
