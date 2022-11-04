Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University Athletic Director John “Jake” Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. Crouthamel, one of the most impactful administrators in Syracuse University history, served as AD at Syracuse from 1977-2005. Crouthamel was a founding member and instrumental in the formation of the Big East Conference and was AD when the construction of the Carrier Dome, now known as the JMA Wireless Dome, began in 1979.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO