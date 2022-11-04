Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Jim Boeheim has 1,100 wins. Period. Syracuse basketball defeats Lehigh 90-72 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — There are two numbers that pop following Syracuse basketball’s 90-72 season-opening victory over Lehigh at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. The first one is 42, as in Jim Boeheim’s 42-5 record in the first game of the season during his Hall of Fame career.
Syracuse will be taking and possibly making more free throws this season. It’s ‘a point of emphasis’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Last season, Syracuse relied on 3-point shots to score most of its points. The Orange had four guys who could make 3s on a relatively consistent basis. The makeup of that roster meant Syracuse would take a lot of 3s and therefore infrequently visit the free-throw line.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory against Lehigh on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lehigh_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 90-72 victory against Lehigh on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Felisha Legette-Jack earns 1st win at Syracuse, but her backcourt steals the show: ‘I get to watch this’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Immediately following her first win coaching her alma mater in her hometown, Felisha Legette-Jack grabbed a microphone from the scorer’s table and addressed the crowd over the loudspeaker. “We’re going to make it really hard for people to come into our house and take what...
Judah Mintz will join a select group of Syracuse freshmen to start at the point from Day 1
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jason Hart. Jonny Flynn. Brandon Triche. Judah Mintz nodded as each name was ticked off. The list consisted of Syracuse point guards who had started from Day 1 at Syracuse.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Stony Brook
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-56 victory against Stony Brook on Monday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women vs. Stony Brook Box Score by The Post-Standard on Scribd.
Fair leads Syracuse women past Stony Brook in basketball season opener
Syracuse, N.Y. — Immediately following her first win in her hometown at her alma mater, Felisha Legette-Jack addressed the crowd over the loudspeaker. “We’re going to make it really hard to come into our house and take what belongs to us,” she said. “Let’s go Syracuse.”
As Syracuse drops out of the CFP Top 25, its Week 11 opponent moves in
Syracuse, N.Y. — The last number has fallen off Syracuse football’s title. The Orange are no longer ranked in any college football polls following a 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh, its third straight of the season after starting 6-0. SU dropped out of the AP Top 25 and Coaches...
New girls state soccer poll: 2 Section III teams ranked No. 1
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 18 Section III teams are ranked. Four Section III teams are playing in the state final four this weekend, and they all are ranked among the best in their respective classes this week.
Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni fired by Carolina Panthers
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse football head coach Paul Pasqualoni is on the hunt for a new job again. Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes fired Pasqualoni from his position as defensive line coach along with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper on Monday. Pasqualoni spent less than one year with...
Jake Crouthamel led Syracuse sports through transcendent era, never seeking the limelight, never caring about criticism
Syracuse, N.Y. – The terms used to describe Jake Crouthamel come straight out of an old black-and-white movie where tough guys said what they meant and backed up their words with deeds. No nonsense guy. Straight shooter. Old school.
We took 349 photos from the Section III cheerleading championships. Here are 15 of the best
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s took loads of photos from the Section III championships Saturday. West Genesee won Class A, while other winners included Indian River (B), Mexico (C), Oriskany (D) and Carthage (coed).
Poll results: Who are the best Section III girls soccer scorers and goalies?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have made your choices on the best girls soccer players in Section III this fall. West Genesee, Central Valley Academy, Belleville Henderson and Herkimer each had players selected as the best scorer and goalie in their league this year.
Former Syracuse AD Jake Crouthamel has died at age 84
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University Athletic Director John “Jake” Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. Crouthamel, one of the most impactful administrators in Syracuse University history, served as AD at Syracuse from 1977-2005. Crouthamel was a founding member and instrumental in the formation of the Big East Conference and was AD when the construction of the Carrier Dome, now known as the JMA Wireless Dome, began in 1979.
Baseball stadiums? Buffalo? Syracuse’s bowl destination, opponent will entail a bit of horse-trading
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s bowl game and opponent will be left in the hands of suits tasked with putting together intriguing television programming around the holidays. With a trip to the Orange Bowl ruled out, Syracuse will join the majority of bowl teams playing a 13th game based on a variety of factors.
Jarveon Howard scores OT TD, reaches 1,000 rushing yards (how Syracuse football transfers fared)
Former Syracuse running back Jarveon Howard scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime as Alcorn State rallied to beat Prairie View 23-16 in overtime on Friday. Howard rushed 29 times for 125 yards, and put the Braves on top for good when he took it in from the 2 on the opening possession of overtime.
Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
Monster Jam returning to Syracuse: How to get tickets for JMA Wireless Dome event
Monster Jam is returning to Syracuse in 2023. The monster truck event is coming to the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University on Saturday, April 8. The fun starts with a Pit Party from 2:30-5:30 p.m., followed by Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series competitions and skill challenges starting at 7.
