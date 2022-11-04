Read full article on original website
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
FDA Declines Approval of First Hepatitis D Treatment
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve bulevirtide, which would have been the first authorized treatment for hepatitis D, a virus that can accompany and worsen the complications of hepatitis B. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to Gilead Sciences last week, citing concerns regarding the...
Liver Cancer Risk Falls After Hepatitis C Treatment
The risk of liver cancer is reduced after successful antiviral therapy for hepatitis C, according to study results published in Gastroenterology. But even after seven years, the risk remains high enough to warrant continued screening for hepatocellular carcinoma in certain groups. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV)...
Deaths From Chronic Liver Disease on the Rise
A new report details a rise in hospitalization and deaths from chronic liver disease (CLD) and cirrhosis. Salix Pharmaceuticals’ “Liver Health Annual Trends Report” has found that proper care for people with chronic liver disease and cirrhosis is lacking. This may help explain why CLD has surpassed diabetes and stroke as a cause of death among people 25 to 54 years old.
COVID-19 Complacency: “A Hard Shift for the Immunocompromised”
Are we there yet? It’s a common question and one that millions of Americans have been asking since around the end of March 2020. Are we finally done with this awful pandemic?. Not yet, say scientists at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, which helped conduct clinical trials on...
$12 Million NIH Grant to Research Obesity, Fatty Liver Disease
The University of Kansas Medical Center (KU) received a $12 million five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to research obesity and obesity-related diseases, such as fatty liver disease and diabetes, at a new research center. KU has produced extensive obesity-related research over the years. The NIH grant...
Indoor wood fires ‘dangerous’ for some pregnant women
Study finds link between smoke-related deaths and eclampsia, helping explain worse maternal health
Liver Diseases Are on the Rise Worldwide
The Global Liver Institute (GLI), a patient-led liver health nonprofit, this month released its Global State of Liver Health report, which compiles statistics and expert opinions to encourage lifestyle changes and global management regarding liver health. Liver diseases have become a leading cause of death worldwide. Some 844 million people...
