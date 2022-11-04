ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Health picks Medline as primary supplier

After working with a different supplier for more than three decades, Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health chose Medline as its main vendor in a deal worth $140 million. As part of the multiyear contract, Medline will exclusively provide medical supplies to Bryan's acute care medical centers across Nebraska and the Kearney Regional Medical Center, which is already served by Medline.
LINCOLN, NE
Kansas health center goes live with Epic

Emporia, Kan.-based CareArc has gone live with an Epic EHR system. The health network was able to go live through a partnership with Health Choice Network. During the implementation process, HCN worked with both Epic and CareArc to provide project management, interface analysts and development support, according to a Nov. 7 CareArc news release.
EMPORIA, KS
Texas groups hope legislators can help slow rising health costs

Several nonprofit groups representing Texas healthcare employers have formed a coalition — Texas Employers for Affordable Healthcare — in hopes they can help slow rising healthcare costs, The Dallas Morning News reported Nov. 8. The coalition's founding stakeholders include Dallas-Fort Worth Business Group on Health, Houston Business Coalition...
TEXAS STATE
Orlando Health gets approval to launch hospital-at-home program

Orlando Health received approval from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to provide acute hospital-level care in adult patients' homes. The new program, called Orlando Health Hospital Care at Home, will kick off in February and will care for patients with a variety of illnesses such as cellulitis, COPD, asthma, UTI, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia and gastroenteritis​, according to a Nov. 7 press release Orlando Health shared with Becker's.
ORLANDO, FL
Massachusetts system withdraws bivalent booster requirement

Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems has withdrawn its COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster mandate for employees, according to a statement shared with Becker's. The decision comes after the health system put the requirement in place Oct. 24. In its statement, Berkshire points to recent data showing the bivalent booster to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts nursing home fined $175K, owner agrees to step down

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey reached a settlement agreement with a Rowley-based nursing home over failure to implement appropriate infection control procedures at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sea View Retreat was fined $175,000 and the owner, Stephen Comley II, agreed to no longer own, operate or manage a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Colorado women charged with stealing $577K from Medicaid in telemedicine scheme

The Colorado Department of Law has filed charges against a woman for submitting claims and receiving more than $577,935 in Medicaid reimbursement for telehealth services that were never provided. An investigation conducted by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that Renee Fasano, 46, owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth, allegedly took...
COLORADO STATE

