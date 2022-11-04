Section IV Playoff Football Preview
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It is playoff time in Section IV as the semi-finals take place this weekend.
The matchups for Friday are as follows!
Class AA – Binghamton vs Elmira
Class A – Horseheads vs Vestal
Class B – Windsor vs Norwich
Class C – Susquehanna Valley vs Waverly and Newark Valley vs Chenango Forks
Highlights for these games and previews of Saturday’s matchups will be on Friday Night Frenzy a part of NewsChannel 34 at 11.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0