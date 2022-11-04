Section IV Playoff Football Preview

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It is playoff time in Section IV as the semi-finals take place this weekend.

The matchups for Friday are as follows!

Class AA – Binghamton vs Elmira

Class A – Horseheads vs Vestal

Class B – Windsor vs Norwich

Class C – Susquehanna Valley vs Waverly and Newark Valley vs Chenango Forks

Highlights for these games and previews of Saturday’s matchups will be on Friday Night Frenzy a part of NewsChannel 34 at 11.

