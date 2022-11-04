Read full article on original website
BBC
Wales 'must get better' for Argentina - defence coach Gethin Jenkins
Defence coach Gethin Jenkins says players and coaches have spoken honestly as they aim to bounce back from their 55-23 defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded eight tries against the All Blacks and this Saturday host Argentina who beat England 30-29 on the opening weekend of the Autumn Series. Jenkins...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Bryony Cleall says she felt she let her family down after England omission
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; watch live on ITV. Bryony Cleall says she felt she had let her "nearest and dearest" down when she was not...
