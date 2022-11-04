ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa.

Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.

Tulsa Police are responding to reports of shots fired at the scene.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

Crystal Glaub
4d ago

When are people going to take responsibility for their own actions and stop blaming it on the politics of the world or country? Last time I checked, Biden wasn't selling anyone a gun or telling them to go out and kill their six kids and set their house on fire. That person that caused a scene at St. Francis which ended up in gunfire and an accident on the front lawn of the hospital wasn't organized by Biden, either. People have to be held accountable for their own actions and they have to take responsibility for their own wrongdoings and stop acting like they can just pass the blame onto a politician or an entire political party. It doesn't matter what party is at the wheel, those people in these news stories are the problem. Color doesn't matter. Ever. People have got to start pointing fingers at the right people, and no, the President or Governor are not the ones in these cases.

