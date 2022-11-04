Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
OSU Wexner Medical Center granted $1.48M to develop tech aimed at reducing burnout
Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has received a $1.48 million state grant to develop new technology aimed at reducing employee burnout. The award from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation will fund a program called Mindfulness in Motion, developed by Maryanna Klatt, PhD, director of the Center for Integrative Medicine at OSU College of Medicine.
Lurie Children's receives $25M donation for health and wellness initiative
Chicago-based Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital has been gifted $25 million on behalf of Kathleen and John Schreiber. The donation will go toward the Schreiber Family Center for Early Childhood Health and Wellness, a community-centered initiative that will focus on development of children from birth to age 5, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the hospital.
Telehealth
Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has partnered with in-home nephrology company Monogram Health to better manage the care of patients with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. Monogram Health also offers primary care and benefit management services. The partnership will serve patients enrolled in AdventHealth Medicare Advantage and employee plans at...
Health systems getting big grants for EHR installs, upgrades
Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase, upgrade and install EHRs. Here are four examples of hospitals that are relying more on outside funding for their EHR purchases:. Gouverneur (N.Y.) Hospital received a $10...
400,000 affected as Defense health plan drops 15K pharmacies
About a fourth of the pharmacies that are part of the Defense Department's health plan, Tricare, have been dropped, which could affect more than 400,000 military beneficiaries, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 8. In late October, Express Scripts — the pharmacy benefit manager for Tricare — cut out nearly 15,000...
5 hospital, health system CIO moves
The following are five hospitals and health systems who have recently appointed new CIOs or have CIOs with new, additional positions:. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health named Daniel Barchi senior executive vice president and CIO. Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell health system has appointed James "Jamey" Pennington CIO. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center selected...
'Never lose your "why"': How Cleveland Clinic's 1st chief caregiver officer is tackling staff engagement
When Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN, became Cleveland Clinic's first chief caregiver officer in June 2020, she was tasked with leading strategic development and implementation of employee engagement during the thick of the pandemic. Today, she continues this responsibility — and oversees daily operations for human resources and nursing teams — while keeping in mind lessons she's learned along the way.
Three Key Considerations in Physician Medical Group Transactions
The physician medical group sector remains a hot transaction space that outperforms expectations each quarter. This sector’s strong prospects are driven by interest from private equity groups, health systems, and value-based care organizations. However, before buyers operate in this robust sector, they must consider the unique transaction intricacies of such deals, including physician alignment compensation structure, and due diligence considerations.
6 recent CEO, CFO resignations from hospitals, health systems
Here are six hospital and health system CEO and CFO resignations, including those mutually agreed upon, that occurred or were announced since Oct. 1:. 1. Michael La Coste is no longer CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems. Mr. La Coste left the role after assuming it less than four months ago.
Hospital pharmacists press CMS on reimbursement
In an effort to secure clearer reimbursement rules for pharmacists who provide COVID-19 services, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists met with CMS Nov. 7 during a discussion focused on Medicaid services. As part of the larger trend of pharmacy groups and retail chains looking to broaden the scope of...
Pharmacy school applications lowest in 18 years
The number of applications to PharmD programs are at their lowest since the 2003-04 school year, according to a report from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. In the 2021-22 school year, 11,219 people used the Pharmacy College Application Service to apply to multiple PharmD programs, the report found. Compared to the year prior, the number of applicants fell about 16 percent.
Growth of cross-market hospital systems could have anticompetitive effects, study finds
Cross-market hospital systems have been on the rise, potentially decreasing competition between systems, researchers in a Nov. 7 Health Affairs study found. Cross-market hospital systems may be more likely to increase prices due to the negotiating power that comes with having the same customers, primarily insurers, researchers said. The study...
UVA Community Health names interim CEO to permanent post
Erik Shannon has been named permanent CEO of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Community Health after serving in an interim capacity since October 2021. Mr. Shannon has more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience according to a Nov. 8 news release from the health system. Prior to joining UVA Community Health as interim CEO, he was a partner at consulting and advisory firm Grant Thornton. While at the firm, he helped lead the integration of UVA Community Health into UVA Health, which acquired the regional system in July 2021.
Orlando Health gets approval to launch hospital-at-home program
Orlando Health received approval from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to provide acute hospital-level care in adult patients' homes. The new program, called Orlando Health Hospital Care at Home, will kick off in February and will care for patients with a variety of illnesses such as cellulitis, COPD, asthma, UTI, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia and gastroenteritis, according to a Nov. 7 press release Orlando Health shared with Becker's.
Columbia U, Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital name critical care chief
Dr. Hülya Bayır has been named chief of the division of critical care and hospital medicine for the pediatrics department at New York City-based Columbia University's college of physicians and surgeons, as well as for Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Dr....
RWJBarbanas hospital appoints 2 executives
Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center has appointed Amy Doran, MSN, APN, to serve as chief operating officer and Denise Shepherd, RN, as chief nursing officer. Ms. Doran is the first woman to hold the COO position at the hospital, part of Newark, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, according to a Nov. 7 news release sent to Becker's. She joined Newark Beth Israel in 1989 as a student nurse and has more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions, including as the hospital's former CNO.
