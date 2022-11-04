Read full article on original website
Issues and confusion reported at one Upstate polling place
Voters at one Upstate polling location have reported issues. Residents of the Powderhorn District in Greenville County ran into problems while voting at Simpsonville United Methodist Church, this morning.
Gov. McMaster makes final stops on the campaign trail
The campaign trail is coming to an end for Governor Henry McMaster, with all eyes on the polls Tuesday.
FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville
Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
Union County mourns passing of fire chief
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. According to Merrifield’s daughter, he was 59 years old when he passed on Nov. 6. Dennis Merrifield served in the fire service for more than thirty-six years in Florida (Ft. Myers, Bayshore, Estero), in Georgia (Statesboro, Barrow County), and most recently in South Carolina (Union County) as Director of Emergency Services and Fire Chief Coordinator.
Dozens of Greenville congregations gather to form "justice ministry," focusing on city's top problems
GREENVILLE, S.C. — People of faith are joining forces to make Greenville a better place. Greenville Organized for Accountable Leadership, also known as "GOAL," is made up of dozens of congregations from all walks of life, focused on living out faith and values of justice and fairness, along with a commitment to love the community.
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are helping the U.S. Marshals search for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect,...
Sheriff: Union Co. fentanyl problem increases property crimes
Sheriff Jeff Bailey said the fentanyl problem has increased the amount of property crimes in the area.
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County
(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
Oconee Co. woman charged for allegedly kidnapping man who owed her money
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Fair Play woman was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a man and forcing him to pay back a loan he took from her. Deputies said the suspect, 48-year-old Virginia Lea Driver, was charged with Kidnapping and...
One person killed in crash in Abbeville County, South Carolina
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Abbeville County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 28. We know the crash involved two vehicles. No other details have been released.
Police locate vulnerable, missing man in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Police Department said James Waters was located safely at his home.
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list features Spartanburg, South Carolina, business
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, business is featured onOprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Caroline's Cakes Sweet Potato Cake is on the list under food gifts. Caroline's Cakes is a bakery on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg. Caroline Ragsdale Reutter died in 2017 after being diagnosed with ovarian...
Seneca man accused of kidnapping, tying up woman with phone charger
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman over the weekend. Deputies said they responded to a house on Beverly Drive on Saturday night after someone called 911 but quickly hung up. When deputies...
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Marietta, South Carolina
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, South Carolina. (Video above: $1.9B up for grabs in Monday's Powerball drawing) The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Handee Mart at 3209 Geer Hwy. in Marietta. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s...
LGBTQ book ban in South Carolina library thwarted after community stands up for acceptance
Read books, don’t ban them.
Comments / 1