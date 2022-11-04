When you get a top 50 recruit to commit to your program it’s a day to celebrate. A day to sit back and bask in the glory of your work and then get out there and get back at it. When Head Coach Matt Painter got the commitment of top 50 Trey Kaufman-Renn I’m sure his initial thought wasn’t that the would redshirt his first year. In fact, I’m not sure there was anyone out there who truly believed that. And yet, that’s where Kaufman-Renn found himself during his first year. There were a couple of factors that led to that decision, one being that Kaufman-Renn injured his hand in the offseason. This injury caused him to be unable to compete in the U-19 World Cup with Boilermakers Caleb Furst and Jaden Ivey (plus Canadian Zach Edey). Second, there was a bit of a log jam at the position for Kaufman-Renn. Would he have been able to overcome that and earn plenty of minutes for himself? It’s entirely possible but it seems like Painter’s philosophy lately has been why waste a perfectly good year for a great player who will only average 2-3 minutes a game.

