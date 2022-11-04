Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football at Illinois 2022
A game that was largely expected to decide the Big Ten West champion this time last week has lost a lot of its luster as both Purdue and Illinois lost their games last week. Just two weeks ago there was chatter that maybe this could be a late kickoff with College Gameday coming to town. Instead, these two teams are fighting to find a way to win the division and staring down a Noon kickoff. What a difference one week can make.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Iowa: In Tweets
With the departure of our beloved Travis Miller that means I’ve taken over the Monday morning tradition of reviewing the most recent Purdue football game via some of our favorite tweets. I use the word favorite here very loosely since there was nothing about this game on Saturday that I’ll ever remember as my favorite anything. What an abomination that game was. I mean seriously, woof. Regardless, let’s try to reminisce and maybe find some humor. Shall we?
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Purdue vs Milwaukee Preview
Purdue (0-0) vs Milwaukee - Wisconsin (0-0) Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana (the loudest venue in America) Purdue sticks with their exhibition line-up to start the season. Coach Painter evenly distributed minutes, with 11 players hitting double digit minutes, in their 102 -57 exhibition win over Truman State. Zach...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs Iowa: Burn it All
Welp, I was wrong. Like so many out there, I thought Purdue would come off its bye week rested and prepared for an elite defense. Instead, the Purdue offense consisted of driving the ball just past midfield, stalling, and giving the ball back to Iowa. On the other side of the ball, the Iowa offense, touted as one of the worst in FBS, used a 16-minute stretch as their best effort on the season, scoring all 24 of their points in the second quarter and first minute of the third. This game was atrocious for the Boilermakers and marks the second consecutive game that we all want to forget as well as the lowest scoring output in the Jeff Brohm era. At least the Wisconsin game featured a decent Purdue uniform.
hammerandrails.com
Preview & Game Thread | Purdue Boilermakers vs. Milwaukee
The Boilers start their season off at home inside Mackey Arena tonight at 6:30pm against the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Panthers (1-0). This is the second all time meeting between the two programs with Milwaukee winning the first contest in Gene Keady’s final year as head coach 73-68. Purdue holds a distinct...
hammerandrails.com
0 Days to Purdue Basketball: Mason Gillis
If you listen to the Hammer and Rails podcast, follow us on Twitter, or generally read articles where I talk about Purdue basketball you’ll know that my two favorite players on this Purdue squad are Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis. I just love the way the two of them play. They are always out there busting their asses, diving for loose balls, and making the hustle plays. All throughout last season on the podcast I had to defend Gillis in a non-stop battle against Casey who was desperate for Caleb Furst to overtake him and usurp all of his minutes. That didn’t happen as Furst sort of faded down the stretch while Gillis’ power only grew.
hammerandrails.com
3 Strengths & 3 Weaknesses | Keys in 2022-2023 for Purdue Men’s Basketball
With the season starting tonight for Purdue Basketball, let’s take a look at three strengths and three weaknesses that could mean success or struggles for the Boilermakers this season. Strengths for Purdue:. 1 | Front Court Depth. No secrets here. Matt Painter has built a formula for the success...
hammerandrails.com
1 Day to Purdue Basketball: Caleb Furst
After wearing #3 last year Caleb Furst made a change in the offseason to #1. It only makes sense as his last name is literally a misspelling of first. Like, it just seems obvious doesn’t it? Of course he should wear #1. Furst is coming off a season which...
hammerandrails.com
(Less Than) 2 Days to Purdue Basketball: Fletcher Loyer
Matt Painter has learned from his recruiting mistakes in past years. He’s been vocal about it. He’s talked about finding himself going after stars and not players. Not building a team that would fit together. He’s talked about his inability to find enough shooting talent to fill a roster. That’s why in recent years Painter has been explicit about recruiting a shooter in each and every class. It’s the one thing that you can’t have too much of on a basketball team. Especially as we Purdue fans have seen the shooters become inconsistent in some of Purdue’s biggest moments of recent years.
hammerandrails.com
(Less Than) 4 Days to Purdue Basketball: Trey Kaufman-Renn
When you get a top 50 recruit to commit to your program it’s a day to celebrate. A day to sit back and bask in the glory of your work and then get out there and get back at it. When Head Coach Matt Painter got the commitment of top 50 Trey Kaufman-Renn I’m sure his initial thought wasn’t that the would redshirt his first year. In fact, I’m not sure there was anyone out there who truly believed that. And yet, that’s where Kaufman-Renn found himself during his first year. There were a couple of factors that led to that decision, one being that Kaufman-Renn injured his hand in the offseason. This injury caused him to be unable to compete in the U-19 World Cup with Boilermakers Caleb Furst and Jaden Ivey (plus Canadian Zach Edey). Second, there was a bit of a log jam at the position for Kaufman-Renn. Would he have been able to overcome that and earn plenty of minutes for himself? It’s entirely possible but it seems like Painter’s philosophy lately has been why waste a perfectly good year for a great player who will only average 2-3 minutes a game.
