Read full article on original website
Related
14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border
RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
kslnewsradio.com
Officials opening additional voting location in Weber County after Google Maps mishap
OGDEN, Utah — After Google Maps mistakenly sent voters in Weber County to the wrong location, the county will open a new voting location to curb confusion. Some voters in Weber County were trying to cast their votes in person Tuesday afternoon when they say Google sent them to the wrong location by mistake.
14 cows killed by oncoming traffic after escaping field enclosure
A large number of cows made their way onto Highway 13 Saturday morning, where several were killed by cars travelling on the road, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Herald-Journal
Union Pacific grant received; park update
While construction of the new Heritage Park in downtown Montpelier has been delayed, a $5,000 grant was recently received for the park from the Union Pacific Foundation. The grant was awarded to the Montpelier Community Foundation and will be used as soon as the park and downtown renovation project has been awarded to a general contractor.
Herald-Journal
Oregon Trail Eye Care adds new doctor
Oregon Trail Eye Care will double the number of doctors in the practice next month in a move that will provide better regular and emergency service to patients in Montpelier and Soda Springs. Dr. Eric Woodward will come aboard December 12, said Dr. Jeff Collins, Oregon Trail Eye Care owner....
KUTV
Officials advise caution to drivers on wet roads after crash in Davis County
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — First responders in Davis County are urging caution to drivers on wet roads after a crash in South Weber. They said over the weekend that wet roads and cooler temperatures led to the crash for a driver and their occupant. More from 2News. It...
Herald-Journal
IDWR to host public information meetings about Bear River Basin Adjudication
The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) has scheduled two public meetings to present information and background about the Bear River Basin Adjudication. The meetings will be held in Montpelier at the National Oregon/California Trail Museum, 320 N 4th Street, on:
visitogden.com
Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland
Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
Herald-Journal
Deadline Friday for Festival of Lights gingerbread house competition
Hemsley Ventures is sponsoring a Gingerbread House Competition at the “Festival of Lights” in Preston, Idaho, on Saturday, Nov. 26. Come see all the unique gingerbread houses created by your local bakers and vote for your favorite house at the former Gingerbread Shoppe, 72 S. State St. in Preston.
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
KUTV
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County
(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
Herald-Journal
Olsen, Max Lamont
Olsen Max Lamont Olsen 91 Franklin, Idaho passed away November 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Franklin Idaho Stake Center, 106 East Main, Franklin, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Two dead, one injured in head-on collision near Utah-Wyoming border
A head-on collision Wednesday morning near Randolph and the Utah-Wyoming border has killed two drivers and sent a passenger to the hospital in unknown condition
kvnutalk
Cache County leaders endorse embattled executive David Zook – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — Cache County’s embattled executive has picked up several valuable endorsements in the final days of his campaign to retain his post. Those include the support of U.S. Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT); Utah Rep. Dan Johnson (R-Dist. 3); Cache County GOP Chair Shellie Giddings; and, Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Jamie Andrus.
Herald-Journal
Dyson, Glenn Louis
Dyson Glenn Louis Dyson 85 Ogden passed away November 6, 2022. Services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com .
Ogden, Utah Halloween 'Beetlejuice Girl' Has Been Found
Only known as "Beetlejuice Girl", what she did on Halloween night sent the people of Utah on a statewide hunt.
cachevalleydaily.com
Longtime firefighter one of two men killed in crash near Bear Lake
RICH COUNTY — A longtime volunteer firefighter was one of two men killed in Wednesday’s head-on collision southeast of Bear Lake, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Dennis S. Rasmussen, a 46-year-old Garden City man was driving a gold Buick Century on State Route 30, when a black Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and smashed into him.
kvnutalk
Logan man and woman arrested and charged with alleged home burglary – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Logan couple has been arrested and charged with allegedly burglarizing a Providence home Friday. Thomas Elliott Arzon, 37, and Lenzie Null, 36, were booked into the Cache County Jail after deputies tracked them to a Logan apartment complex. According to an arrest affidavit, Cache County Sheriff’s...
Herald-Journal
Local history buff to share 'Tales Rarely Heard'
On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., Curt Fuller, a local history buff, is going to share stories from the past of early Franklin County’s settlement. These will be “Tales Rarely Heard.” This event is sponsored by the Franklin County Historical Society, with no admission price, and the public is invited. It will be in the Larsen-Sant Library. The Oneida Stake Academy Foundation supports this event.
Herald-Journal
Peapealalo, Sefuluono Moa (Mataipule)
Sefuluono Moa Mataipule Peapealalo, age 66, returned to her heavenly home on November 5, 2022. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, & great-grandson. She was born in a small island in the South Pacific called Western Samoa/Upolu to parents Moa Tiaoa Mataipule and Sivaimauga Tuiali'i Mataipule. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was raised in the small village of Magiagi with 10 brothers and sisters. Sefuluono left Samoa to seek better opportunities in life in 1985. She married the love of her life, Aimeamata Simuka Peapealalo on September 17,1988 and resided in Oceanside California until 2001 when she relocated to Logan, Utah to be near her children and grandchildren. Sefuluono's whole life consisted of cultivating faith, family, and togetherness. She was a very hard worker and was extremely selfless in every way. She is survived by her children, John Peapealalo, Angie Dalby, and Coral Williams along with her daughter, son, and grandson in laws, Carmen Peapealalo, Jon Dalby, Adrian Williams and Tanner Tueller. Her grandchildren, Madison Peapealalo, Mariah Tueller, Blayke Peapealalo, Kennedy Peapealalo, Rudy Carlson, Owen Carlson, John Carlson, Kingston Williams, Keilani Williams, and great-grandson Harrison Peapealalo. The family would like to deeply thank her neighbors and ward members at Providence 8th ward, as well as all her doctors and nurses at Huntsman Cancer Center, Logan Cancer Center and IHC Hospice Care for their love, selfless service, and excellent care they provided to their mother during her long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9th at 11 AM at the Providence 8th Ward Chapel, 155 E 100 N in Providence. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 10 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Eternal Hill Cemetery, Oceanside, California. The funeral will be livestreamed online and can be accessed at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Comments / 0