Logan, UT

Idaho State Journal

14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border

RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Union Pacific grant received; park update

While construction of the new Heritage Park in downtown Montpelier has been delayed, a $5,000 grant was recently received for the park from the Union Pacific Foundation. The grant was awarded to the Montpelier Community Foundation and will be used as soon as the park and downtown renovation project has been awarded to a general contractor.
MONTPELIER, ID
Herald-Journal

Oregon Trail Eye Care adds new doctor

Oregon Trail Eye Care will double the number of doctors in the practice next month in a move that will provide better regular and emergency service to patients in Montpelier and Soda Springs. Dr. Eric Woodward will come aboard December 12, said Dr. Jeff Collins, Oregon Trail Eye Care owner....
SODA SPRINGS, ID
visitogden.com

Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland

Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Deadline Friday for Festival of Lights gingerbread house competition

Hemsley Ventures is sponsoring a Gingerbread House Competition at the “Festival of Lights” in Preston, Idaho, on Saturday, Nov. 26. Come see all the unique gingerbread houses created by your local bakers and vote for your favorite house at the former Gingerbread Shoppe, 72 S. State St. in Preston.
PRESTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
MONTPELIER, ID
KUTV

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County

(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
Herald-Journal

Olsen, Max Lamont

Olsen Max Lamont Olsen 91 Franklin, Idaho passed away November 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Franklin Idaho Stake Center, 106 East Main, Franklin, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

Dyson, Glenn Louis

Dyson Glenn Louis Dyson 85 Ogden passed away November 6, 2022. Services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com .
OGDEN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Longtime firefighter one of two men killed in crash near Bear Lake

RICH COUNTY — A longtime volunteer firefighter was one of two men killed in Wednesday’s head-on collision southeast of Bear Lake, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Dennis S. Rasmussen, a 46-year-old Garden City man was driving a gold Buick Century on State Route 30, when a black Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and smashed into him.
GARDEN CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Local history buff to share 'Tales Rarely Heard'

On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., Curt Fuller, a local history buff, is going to share stories from the past of early Franklin County’s settlement. These will be “Tales Rarely Heard.” This event is sponsored by the Franklin County Historical Society, with no admission price, and the public is invited. It will be in the Larsen-Sant Library. The Oneida Stake Academy Foundation supports this event.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Peapealalo, Sefuluono Moa (Mataipule)

Sefuluono Moa Mataipule Peapealalo, age 66, returned to her heavenly home on November 5, 2022. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, & great-grandson. She was born in a small island in the South Pacific called Western Samoa/Upolu to parents Moa Tiaoa Mataipule and Sivaimauga Tuiali'i Mataipule. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was raised in the small village of Magiagi with 10 brothers and sisters. Sefuluono left Samoa to seek better opportunities in life in 1985. She married the love of her life, Aimeamata Simuka Peapealalo on September 17,1988 and resided in Oceanside California until 2001 when she relocated to Logan, Utah to be near her children and grandchildren. Sefuluono's whole life consisted of cultivating faith, family, and togetherness. She was a very hard worker and was extremely selfless in every way. She is survived by her children, John Peapealalo, Angie Dalby, and Coral Williams along with her daughter, son, and grandson in laws, Carmen Peapealalo, Jon Dalby, Adrian Williams and Tanner Tueller. Her grandchildren, Madison Peapealalo, Mariah Tueller, Blayke Peapealalo, Kennedy Peapealalo, Rudy Carlson, Owen Carlson, John Carlson, Kingston Williams, Keilani Williams, and great-grandson Harrison Peapealalo. The family would like to deeply thank her neighbors and ward members at Providence 8th ward, as well as all her doctors and nurses at Huntsman Cancer Center, Logan Cancer Center and IHC Hospice Care for their love, selfless service, and excellent care they provided to their mother during her long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9th at 11 AM at the Providence 8th Ward Chapel, 155 E 100 N in Providence. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 10 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Eternal Hill Cemetery, Oceanside, California. The funeral will be livestreamed online and can be accessed at www.allenmortuaries.com .
LOGAN, UT

