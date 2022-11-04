Sefuluono Moa Mataipule Peapealalo, age 66, returned to her heavenly home on November 5, 2022. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, & great-grandson. She was born in a small island in the South Pacific called Western Samoa/Upolu to parents Moa Tiaoa Mataipule and Sivaimauga Tuiali'i Mataipule. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was raised in the small village of Magiagi with 10 brothers and sisters. Sefuluono left Samoa to seek better opportunities in life in 1985. She married the love of her life, Aimeamata Simuka Peapealalo on September 17,1988 and resided in Oceanside California until 2001 when she relocated to Logan, Utah to be near her children and grandchildren. Sefuluono's whole life consisted of cultivating faith, family, and togetherness. She was a very hard worker and was extremely selfless in every way. She is survived by her children, John Peapealalo, Angie Dalby, and Coral Williams along with her daughter, son, and grandson in laws, Carmen Peapealalo, Jon Dalby, Adrian Williams and Tanner Tueller. Her grandchildren, Madison Peapealalo, Mariah Tueller, Blayke Peapealalo, Kennedy Peapealalo, Rudy Carlson, Owen Carlson, John Carlson, Kingston Williams, Keilani Williams, and great-grandson Harrison Peapealalo. The family would like to deeply thank her neighbors and ward members at Providence 8th ward, as well as all her doctors and nurses at Huntsman Cancer Center, Logan Cancer Center and IHC Hospice Care for their love, selfless service, and excellent care they provided to their mother during her long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9th at 11 AM at the Providence 8th Ward Chapel, 155 E 100 N in Providence. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 10 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Eternal Hill Cemetery, Oceanside, California. The funeral will be livestreamed online and can be accessed at www.allenmortuaries.com .

