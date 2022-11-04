ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa State blows past IUPUI, pulls away in an 88-39 rout

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 23 points and Iowa State won its fifth straight season opener, cruising past IUPUI, 88-39 on Monday night. The Cyclones, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, debuted five players from the transfer portal and have three freshmen and a walk-on on their roster to start the season.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman celebrates 115th birthday

LAKE CITY, Iowa — At 115 years of age, Bessie Hendricks has lived through some things. Twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And even two Chicago Cubs World Series championships (1908 and 2016). According to the Gerontology Research Group, she is the oldest...
LAKE CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Warmer weather and storms on the way

DES MOINES, Iowa — We'll gain a few degrees today with highs near 60° under mostly cloudy skies and tomorrow morning won't be quite as cold as we've been with lows only in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs back in...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Could Waukee be getting a Target?

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee currently has multiple construction projects going on, and there are indications that one of them may be a Target. Images posted on the city's website resemble what you see outside most Targets: big red spheres and a red cart corral. KCCI has reached out to...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Fire badly damages Bondurant home

BONDURANT, Iowa — Crews were called out early Tuesday morning to a burning home in Bondurant. Bondurant fire chief Aaron Kreuger tells KCCI the call came in shortly before 5 a.m. to a home on Alpha Street. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames and activated a second...
BONDURANT, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

No Election Day stickers in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — If you vote in Dallas County for Tuesday's general election, you won't find any stickers. That's because the Dallas County Auditor's Office stopped giving them away. The auditor's office tells KCCI that too many people were sticking those stickers on the windows and walls of...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

More bird flu cases reported in Wright, Louisa counties

The bird flu continues to spread across Iowa and in a county that's one of the largest egg producers in the country. On Monday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case in Louisa County and the second case in Wright County. Across 16 Iowa counties, more than 15...
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

What could escaping custody mean for Pieper Lewis?

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her rapist in 2020. In September, a judge sentenced her to five years' probation and gave her a deferred judgment, which means the sentence would be expunged from Lewis' record.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Pleasant Hill Library removes fines for items returned late

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill is the latest public library to remove fines for items returned late. The Pleasant Hill Public Library Board voted to drop the fines, saying actually they stop people from returning the late materials or even stepping foot back in the library. "Fines have...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KCCI.com

Second arrest made in deadly Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to adeadly shooting that happened on Oct. 22. Police say 20-year-old Capone Blake is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Blake was allegedly involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok. On Oct....
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Early voters cast their ballot in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Public Library was a hot spot Saturday as one of the five early voting satellite locations in Polk County. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald told KCCI more than 4,000 people voted at the five locations between Thursday and Friday, and poll workers said Saturday was the busiest day yet.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown police identify four teens killed in crash

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police identified the four teenagers killed in a car crash. Sisters Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, lost their lives in the crash. Brothers Adrian Lara, 13, and Isacc Lara, 16, were also killed in the crash. The crash happened just after 11 p.m....
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge police investigate shooting that sent two to the hospital

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It happened around 8:01 p.m. Saturday. Police say that multiple people called 911, saying vehicles and people were leaving Dodger Apartments after shots were fired. Police found two victims and other...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman pleads guilty to meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 2 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Amber Miller was involved in a conspiracy scheme that distributed more than 40 pounds of meth from January 2020 through April 2022. On two separate...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

DMARC and Salvation Army lose retail donations over food bank dispute

Several Des Moines metro-area food pantries have been told they can't pick up left-overs from some major retailers because of a contract disagreement with the Food Bank of Iowa. The Des Moines Area Religious Council and the Salvation Army say they received a "cease-and-desist" order stopping them from picking up...
DES MOINES, IA

