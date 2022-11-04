Read full article on original website
Easy waters: Bears drown Spartans 17-4
Keeping their winning streak alive, the Bears defeated San Jose State 17-4 in a match up this past weekend. This game was their second-to-last regular season match, moving them closer to the MPSF Championships and possibly back-to-back NCAA championships. The Spartans came into the matchup ranked No. 14, with an...
Duel with champions: Women’s soccer ties against Stanford
Win, tie, tie? — Stanford may have been deemed the automatic victor of the Pac-12 Championship after UCLA was defeated by USC in the last game of the conference season, but Cal held it at the throat and managed to tie it up with the Pac-12 title winner. The Cal women’s soccer team brought a lingering end to a successful conference season after a contentiously fought battle against its Bay Area rival last Friday.
Mamma mia, here we go again: Cal basketball season officially tips off
While the current Berkeley weather cannot be more of a juxtaposition to the radiant sunlit beaches within the Mamma Mia-verse, and the only bells that will be ringing will be the not-quite-as-pleasant-sounding buzzers of Haas Pavilion, come Monday night, it will show again, Cal basketball, just how much the fans have missed you.
Instant analysis/reaction: Cal defies expectations but falls short vs. USC
The University of California, Berkeley is legendary: it boasts Nobel Prize-winning faculty, a rich history of political activism and a No. 1 public university ranking. Yet, for a university so impressive, some say its football team is so unimpressive — impressively so. This impressive unimpressiveness, however, is what makes...
Roe v. Wade overturning may impact medical school enrollment, study finds
UC Berkeley has one of the highest pre-med populations, and because of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pre-med students are starting to reconsider where and whether they might apply for medical school. In a recent survey, Kaplan found that 21% of more than 300 surveyed...
'Perform a public service': Voters take to Anna Head Alumnae Hall for accessible voting
When an unregistered voter walks into the polling place at Anna Head Alumnae Hall, they are immediately greeted by a welcoming William Sutton. Sutton helps them register, cast their ballot and even send a picture of their first voting experience home to mom by the time they walk out. Sutton,...
‘Our democracy is under threat’: IGS poll prompts discussions of political division
UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, or IGS, released its most recent poll on Californian voters and the threats to American democracy Saturday. This announcement was preceded by a panel discussion of the data and the state of midterm elections hosted by Berkeley IGS on Friday and moderated by IGS co-director Cristina Mora. The panel featured Marisa Lagos from KQED, David Lauter from the LA Times and IGS co-director Eric Schickler and director Mark DiCamillo.
My San Francisco getaway: Magical, impulsive, perfectly solo
After barely making it back to my dorm room in my makeshift Mia Wallace costume, I had the sudden urge to get away for the weekend. One night of Halloween partying felt just fine, but I wasn’t sure I could do it three more times. So, standing in the bathroom in a sticky black wig, I impulsively planned out a weekend getaway to San Francisco.
Mount Diablo: Restoration in the greater Bay Area
If you drive about 25 minutes east from Berkeley, you can visit Mount Diablo, a mountain range known for its “double pyramid” shape. On a clear day from the summit, you can see the Sierra Nevada mountain range as well as the Golden Gate Bridge. Mount Diablo offers one of the largest viewpoints in the western United States and attracts hikers from all over the Bay Area: an ideal bucket list item if you’re looking to take a trip.
'Off the job and onto the picket line': UC workers authorize mass strike
United Auto Workers, or UAW, voted to authorize a strike Wednesday consisting of postdoctoral researchers, or postdocs, academic researchers, or ARs, academic student employees, or ASEs, and graduate student researchers, or GSRs. The strike is slated to start Nov. 14 with no set end date, according to political science department...
2022 City and county election endorsements
This election season, more than ever, is an important time to make our voices heard as a community. In the midst of extremist political pressure and partisan debate, it can be easy to feel hopeless about our impact on government — which is why it is especially important to vote in local elections as well as national ones. At stake is the future of your city, your county and your state. Each vote genuinely makes a difference in the outcome of a given election. Every election season, the editorial board of The Daily Californian comes together to endorse one candidate for every open position in city and local races, and to advise a vote on city measures. Each selected candidate has been chosen for their commitment to the city and their constituents, as well as their responses to interviews with the editorial board. The following endorsements represent the majority opinion of the editorial board, as written by Sebastian Cahill, the head opinion editor.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announces plans to address homelessness
On Nov. 3, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will bring together local leaders in mid-November to review the state’s current approach to homelessness and identify new strategies to mitigate California’s growing unhoused population. The state will withhold the remaining third round of Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention...
Joanna Castillo talks artistic inclusivity, reproductive rights in ‘The Scarlet Letter’
From required high school readings to Emma Stone singing “Pocketful of Sunshine,” the scarlet letter “A” lurks in the minds of many as a symbol of shame, sin and adultery. With over 170 years since Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter” was published, it’s intriguing to imagine what controversial shape a modern scarlet letter “A” might take.
King Princess floods Regency Ballroom with holy allure
On Oct. 24, The Regency Ballroom emulated the energy of a queer frat — and to the oop-oop of what she declared a “lesbian cheer,” King Princess (she/they) was swiftly elected president. Mikaela Straus, more widely known as King Princess, sauntered on stage to a roaring San...
For a better, more sustainable Berkeley: Vote yes on Measure L
Opportunity for Berkeley residents to reinvest in their community. Measure L, also known as the Affordable, Safe, and Sustainable Berkeley Bond Act, will appear on the Berkeley general election ballot. Measure L is committing 650 million dollars in bonds to address local issues. We urge Berkeley voters to vote YES on Measure L.
LIVE: 2022 CA midterm elections results
Write-in — 0% 0% of precincts reporting. House of Representatives, 12th Congressional District.
‘Treated like criminals’: Concerns raised about services for unhoused people
Although the city of Berkeley has benefited from state-supported programs and local policies that aim to tackle houselessness, community members have been pushing for alternative and more substantial approaches. Despite the millions of dollars that are allocated to programs that support the unhoused population, unhoused individuals often receive inadequate and...
2022 City measure endorsements
This election season, more than ever, is an important time to make our voices heard as a community. In the midst of extremist political pressure and partisan debate, it can be easy to feel hopeless about our impact on government — which is why it is especially important to vote in local elections as well as national ones. At stake is the future of your city, your county and your state. Each vote genuinely makes a difference in the outcome of a given election. Every election season, the editorial board of The Daily Californian comes together to endorse one candidate for every open position in city and local races, and to advise a vote on city measures. Each measure suggestion has been made after critical consideration of its potential impact on the Berkeley community. The following endorsements represent the majority opinion of the editorial board, as written by Sebastian Cahill, the head opinion editor.
‘Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest’ paints evocative protest scene at SF’s Letterform Archive
What do buttons, jumpsuits and flyers have in common? At San Francisco’s Letterform Archive, the answer is plain and simple: protest. This is where “Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest” resides — an exhibit filled with various mediums that tell the story of collective resistance and empowerment, spanning the activism of communities around the world. Here, one encounters a five-part narrative, taking visitors on a journey that documents time and culture in a way that defines a new meaning of resistance.
$372K in donations made to Yes on Measure L campaign, overshadowing opposition
The Yes on Measure L campaign has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions — largely funded by building trade unions and affordable housing organizations — overshadowing any opposition and the contributions to Measures M and N in funding. If passed, Measure L would authorize $650 million...
