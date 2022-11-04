Read full article on original website
Related
N.M. 'secret society' leader and girlfriend accused of killing his 21-year-old ex with sword
SANTA FE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were arrested and charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a sword in a garage. According to the Santa Fe Police Department, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1:44 p.m., officers went to a residence on...
Carjacking suspects who fatally shot passerby after pursuit were on parole
Two people arrested for shooting a 21-year-old Denver woman to death while attempting to steal her car early Sunday morning are both parolees from the Colorado Department of Corrections. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, were both advised today in Boulder court of their new charges. Both have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Cerda, evidently the driver of the car that fled authorities in Larimer County prior to the shooting, also has eluding and aggravated robbery charges on file.Larimer County deputies called off a pursuit of Cerda and Vargas-Martinez's car...
Deputies 'heartbroken' woman killed by suspect after ending pursuit
The number of police shootings and vehicle pursuits are on the rise in northern Colorado according to Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith. Smith said Sunday night's tragic murder of an innocent woman followed just one of more than 150 vehicle pursuits his agency has been involved with alone."(Crime rate) numbers are just going up at levels that are just shocking," Smith said. Smith, the outgoing sheriff in Larimer County due of term limitations, said his agency has ramped up resources, patrols and trainings during his time in office. However, the crime rate has seen an uptick not only in his county...
CBS News
2 Colorado men charged for fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million each in COVID relief funds
Federal prosecutors in Denver have accused a 59-year-old Idaho Springs man and a 58-year-old Littleton man of fraudulently filing for and receiving federal funds meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic. According to court documents, Edward Baker Harrington of Idaho Springs filed several applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans which...
Denver Police officer arrested in Aurora, fired from DPD
A Denver Police officer was arrested over the weekend by Aurora Police.Officer Daniel Caballero, 27, was arrested in Aurora. He's accused of harassment, domestic violence, menacing and prohibited use of weapons, according to an arrest report.The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Aurora involving Caballero and two other people who police did not immediately identify. The District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on the charges.Caballero has worked for Denver Police since 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division, the department said. He was still on probationary status following his hiring and was terminated from the...
Colorado Residents Have Until Nov. 15 To Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance — What Are the Alternatives?
After providing assistance to more than 36,000 Colorado households since Aug. 2021, the state's Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will stop taking applications for its short-term COVID-19 Emergency...
Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver
Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
Fort Collins Police Officer Jason Haferman on administrative leave
Fort Collins Police Services put an officer on administrative leave with pay in October for making DUI arrests where testing showed the drivers had not been drinking or doing drugs. A CBS News Colorado investigation found that officer Jason Haferman had made at least nine arrests for DUI where that was the case. Responding to CBS News Colorado and other media inquiries, the Fort Collins Police department confirmed in June that of Haferman's 191 DUI arrests in 2021, eight cases had blood results with no drugs or alcohol detected. The department as a whole only had three other cases in 2021 filed by other officers that had blood tests with no drugs or alcohol detected. In 2022, the Groves case also showed no drugs or alcohol involved, making nine DUI cases from Haferman where lab reports detected no drugs or alcohol. It is the only case so far in 2022 out of 227 DUI arrests with no drug/alcohol detection according to Fort Collins police. Fort Collins police did not indicate why it took months to put Haferman on leave. They did confirm Haferman will remain off duty until the internal investigation is complete.
Man sentenced to life for murdering Isabella Thallas in Denver
A Denver judge on Friday sentenced Michael Close to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Close shot and killed Isabella Thallas in 2020 and also tried to kill her boyfriend.The couple was out walking their dog in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 when the crime occurred. Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog and Close apparently had an issue with "a command they used to have their dog defecate," according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. The DA's office released a news release on Friday saying "both victims had disengaged from Close" who was in a nearby apartment and "were tending to their dog when Close began shooting."Close, 38, fired the shots with a rifle he got from a friend who was a Denver police officer.A Denver jury convicted Close in September on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault. In addition to the life sentence, the judge on Friday also sentenced Close to 48 years for the attempted murder of Simon. Close also was ordered to pay more than $37,000 in restitution.
BBC
Colorado elections: Joe O'Dea, Lauren Boebert and the rifts dividing Republicans
In a state governed by Democrats, a far-right candidate is about to win another term to US Congress - while her moderate Republican colleague is set to lose his bid for Senate. The races in Colorado are a capsule of the rifts shaping national politics. A few hours' drive out...
State Farm takes brunt of complaints from East Troublesome Fire victims
It's been more than two years since the smoke cleared from one of Colorado's biggest and costliest wildfires — the East Troublesome Fire. But many victims are still fighting for the insurance money they say they're owed, with one company at the center of several of those alleged disputes — State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance. The East Troublesome Fire burned more than 193,000 acres across Grand County and into parts of Rocky Mountain National Park, narrowly missing downtown Grand Lake. The blaze destroyed 366 homes and 214 other structures. James White's Shadow Mountain Guest Ranch, a scenic lodge in Granby, was...
Why Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Wins Praise From Liberals — And Conservatives
“We've leaned into individual responsibility in Colorado,” said Polis, who made a fortune as an internet entrepreneur.
Latinos believe they will make the difference in Colorado's new congressional district
This year's election is special for 34-year-old Jorge Villanueva. It marks his first time voting.The Commerce City resident, originally from Guerrero, Mexico, said he wants elected officials to help immigrants, to support small businesses and expand health care. "Those who can vote need to vote," Villanueva tells Axios Denver in Spanish, saying he'll support Democrats. Driving the news: Latinos represent a significant portion of the new 8th Congressional District, and many say they are energized about the potential of electing Colorado's first Latina member of Congress, Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo.The question remains whether Latinos will turn out and stay...
Comments / 4