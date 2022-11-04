Fort Collins Police Services put an officer on administrative leave with pay in October for making DUI arrests where testing showed the drivers had not been drinking or doing drugs. A CBS News Colorado investigation found that officer Jason Haferman had made at least nine arrests for DUI where that was the case. Responding to CBS News Colorado and other media inquiries, the Fort Collins Police department confirmed in June that of Haferman's 191 DUI arrests in 2021, eight cases had blood results with no drugs or alcohol detected. The department as a whole only had three other cases in 2021 filed by other officers that had blood tests with no drugs or alcohol detected. In 2022, the Groves case also showed no drugs or alcohol involved, making nine DUI cases from Haferman where lab reports detected no drugs or alcohol. It is the only case so far in 2022 out of 227 DUI arrests with no drug/alcohol detection according to Fort Collins police. Fort Collins police did not indicate why it took months to put Haferman on leave. They did confirm Haferman will remain off duty until the internal investigation is complete.

