WMBF
DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
WMBF
‘Fun, family holiday event’: Myrtle Beach gearing up for Winter Wonderland with some changes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In less than 10 days, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland will be open in the downtown area to bring on some holiday cheer. The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the changes that will be made to the event this year. This...
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Bath and Body Works and Crocs – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
WMBF
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in South Carolina.
wpde.com
$1.6M road project to begin next week in Market Common area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Roadwork in the Market Common area is set to begin on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The $1.6 million project to mill and repave the road will happen at night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to avoid disrupting daytime traffic. The city expects...
Man poses as hotel maintenance worker, tries to rob guest at Myrtle Beach motel, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested after allegedly posing as a maintenance worker and demanding money from a hotel guest while holding a knife in a Myrtle Beach area motel room, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Eric Michael Chandler, 45, of Kingstree, was arrested a day after the Oct. […]
WMBF
WATCH: Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant; owner thankful for no injuries
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant owner took time to inspect damage after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening. Timothy Monaco, owner of The Waterway House Sports and Spirits on North Kings Highway, spoke to WMBF News at the restaurant on Sunday. He said he was at the building within a minute of finding out the news of the crash.
wpde.com
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
WMBF
Long Bay Symphony celebrates thier 35th year anniversary
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - To celebrate, The LONG BAY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA is performing War & Peace. It’s an uplifting patriotic program featuring inspirational songs from the Revolutionary War to the present, tracing our nation’s quest for freedom through music and narrative. It’ll be held at the First...
WMBF
Woman hit, killed while walking on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed while walking late Monday on West Palmetto Street in Florence County, according to officials. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Cashua Drive, just south of Florence. Ridgeway said a 2014 Ford...
WMBF
1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is displaced after an early morning house fire in Conway Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road at 4:07 a.m. HCFR said the fire was under control with no reported injuries. The American Red...
Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
wpde.com
Coroner IDs person hit, killed by car on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Florence County Monday night. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on West Palmetto Street near Cashua Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the pedestrian was walking...
wpde.com
Balloons released in memory of Lake City student killed walking to school
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 100 students, staff members and people in the community gathered Monday afternoon around the track at Lake City High School to remember their fellow student, 15-year-old Jaquan Cortez. Jaquan was struck and killed last Wednesday by a 2006 Chevy truck around 6...
Person dies after being hit by train in Lake City, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday night after being hit by a train in Lake City, according to officials. The person was hit at about 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street crossing, Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the person died. He later identified […]
Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.
wpde.com
Court hearing for Horry Co. daycare worker accused of 'slamming' toddler's head into mat
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare teacher arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child will have another hearing in court on Dec. 2. Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool, a daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church. Coleman...
WMBF
Frontier Communications’ phone services disrupted in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Landline services through Frontier Communications have been disrupted in Florence County Tuesday afternoon. The Florence County Emergency Management officials said residents who utilize Frontier Communications for their landline phone services needing emergency assistance should call 911 from a cell phone. Frontier is working on...
