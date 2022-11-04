ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

WMBF

DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Bath and Body Works and Crocs – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Long Bay Symphony celebrates thier 35th year anniversary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - To celebrate, The LONG BAY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA is performing War & Peace. It’s an uplifting patriotic program featuring inspirational songs from the Revolutionary War to the present, tracing our nation’s quest for freedom through music and narrative. It’ll be held at the First...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is displaced after an early morning house fire in Conway Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road at 4:07 a.m. HCFR said the fire was under control with no reported injuries. The American Red...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WBTW News13

Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.
WMBF

Frontier Communications’ phone services disrupted in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Landline services through Frontier Communications have been disrupted in Florence County Tuesday afternoon. The Florence County Emergency Management officials said residents who utilize Frontier Communications for their landline phone services needing emergency assistance should call 911 from a cell phone. Frontier is working on...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

