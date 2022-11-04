Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
California Sells $2 Billion Powerball Winner; Wyoming Shut Out Again
The Cowboy State has again been shut out of a major national lottery jackpot, dashing the hopes of thousands of Wyomingites who've been sharing their not-so-serious hopes online that they could skip work Tuesday after a ticket sold in California won a record Powerball prize estimated at $2.04 billion.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Thanksgiving Tables Could Be Impacted By Turkey Shortage, Inflation
Nonprofits across the state are struggling to put together their traditional Thanksgiving boxes and community feasts amid inflation and a shortage of turkeys caused by avian influenza. Bird flu has swept across the nation from Maine to Wyoming, forcing the destruction...
cowboystatedaily.com
Already The Reddest State, How Much Could Another ‘Red Wave’ Impact Wyoming?
With President Joe Biden's approval rating in the low 40% range, it's not hard to envision a "red wave" hitting America's poll booths on Tuesday. In instances where a modern sitting president has had low approval...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chicago Attorney-Turned-Activist Wants Fish & Wildlife Director Fired To Save Wyoming Wolves, Grizzlies
Firing the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could help save Wyoming wolves and grizzlies, according to a petition filed in U.S. District Court by a Chicago attorney turned environmental activist. USFWS Director Martha Williams isn't fit for her...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier, Auditor Kristi Racines Win Re-Election
Wyoming's leading fiduciary officers were given another four years on the job Tuesday as State Treasurer Curt Meier and State Auditor Kristi Racines both won their uncontested elections. "Not that I receive running unopposed as the voters seeing I do...
News Channel Nebraska
Results: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming midterm election
SIDNEY - Voters decided who occupies state, county, and local positions, and decided on multiple proposed amendments to the state constitution, during the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. VOTING NOTES. - Results will be available on News Channel Nebraska radio stations, 987 The Big Boy and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon Wins Second Term
Gov. Mark Gordon will get another four years leading Wyoming. "It feels great to have a solid endorsement for the years we've been in office and our vision for the next four years," Gordon told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday night. "Both (first lady) Jennie and I are excited to get back in the harness again and go back to work."
Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming’s next U.S. representative is getting less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it’s still on. Hageman is now running against Democrat and Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull. Grey Bull was also the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in 2020. She lost to Cheney by a 44-point margin that year, even wider than the 37-point margin by which Hageman beat Cheney. A Cheyenne agriculture and natural resources attorney, Hageman leans on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community. Grey Bull says if she's elected, she will “reach across the aisle to do what's right."
cowboystatedaily.com
Abortion, Election Fraud, And Economy Are Top Issues, Say Wyoming Voters
Abortion and women's reproductive rights were the most common issues brought up by the 10 voters Cowboy State Daily spoke with at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Tuesday afternoon. "We should quit telling women how they should use their bodies,"...
cowboystatedaily.com
Megan Degenfelder Wins Race for Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction
Megan Degenfelder is Wyoming's next superintendent of public instruction. A sixth-generation Wyomingite and the state's Republican nominee, Degenfelder beat Democratic opponent Sergio Maldonado in Tuesday's general election for the seat. In January she will replace governor-appointed Superintendent Brian Schroeder, whom she beat in the Aug. 16 primary election.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State
Chuck Gray is Wyoming's next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Powerball Sales Breaking Records In Chance To Win $1.9 Billion Jackpot
An unknown WyoLotto player in Buffalo won $150,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing by matching four of five numbers and taking the Power Play, but an overall winner was not drawn. That pushes the next Powerball jackpot at a cool $1.9...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 7, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise of the Inyan Kara Mountain in Crook County, Wyoming was taken by Dawn Pfeifle. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the...
cowboystatedaily.com
The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag
Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
cowboystatedaily.com
The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?
We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
oilcity.news
UW poll finds Republicans likely to sweep statewide races; 60% of voters think Wyoming economy worsening
CASPER, Wyo. — Republicans are likely to maintain total control of Wyoming's statewide seats of political power, the results of a Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center poll conducted by the University of Wyoming indicate. The poll found Harriet Hageman, the Republican candidate for Wyoming's lone seat in the...
