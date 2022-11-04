Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is an ice cream shop with a rich history. It opened in 1947 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The store is famous for its frozen custard and has been featured on TV shows, including the Food Network and PBS. The shop is a great place to spend a day with family or friends. Carl Settle's nieces and nephew now operate the stand, which serves three different flavors. The stand is cash-only, but they've managed to carry on the tradition. The stand is open every day except for the hunting season.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO