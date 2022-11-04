Read full article on original website
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Voter Guide: Your Election Day questions answered for DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — We're helping you get out the door and have your voice heard this Election Day, and that means verifying the answers to your questions about voting in the DMV. In Virginia, polls are open from 6:00 a.m. this morning til 7:00 tonight–DC and Maryland are 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. As long as you’re in line by the time polls close, you can vote.
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Top Ice Cream Shops in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is an ice cream shop with a rich history. It opened in 1947 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The store is famous for its frozen custard and has been featured on TV shows, including the Food Network and PBS. The shop is a great place to spend a day with family or friends. Carl Settle's nieces and nephew now operate the stand, which serves three different flavors. The stand is cash-only, but they've managed to carry on the tradition. The stand is open every day except for the hunting season.
royalexaminer.com
In a city of museums, Washington adds another one
WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
Maryland, Virginia counties among many to be monitored for voting rights compliance
WASHINGTON — Voting polls in Maryland and Virginia counties were named among many to be monitored on Election Day for voting rights compliance, according to the Justice Department. Prince George's County, the City of Manassas, the City of Manassas Park and Prince William County will be four out of...
Demonstrators shut down I-395 South, 14th Street Bridge in protest of 'genocide' in Ethiopian Tigray region
WASHINGTON — A large number of demonstrators gathered on Sunday in D.C. and Virginia in an act of civil disobedience over ongoing fighting in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, where officials have warned of possible genocide. A national group that identifies as members of the Tigrayan diaspora community claimed...
theburn.com
South Block aiming for January opening in One Loudoun
The sign has gone up at the new South Block smoothie and juice bar coming to One Loudoun and now we know they are aiming to open in early 2023 — specifically January if all stays on track. The shop is coming to the same new block of retail...
Washington Examiner
Parental rights take the midterm spotlight in these major school board races
While the midterm elections have dominated the discussion headed into Election Day, voters will also be weighing in on hundreds of school board races across the country. The typically nonpartisan and low-profile elections have taken on new importance over the past two years as grassroots parent activists have mobilized at school board meetings to protest school district policies on race and gender issues and the availability of books with sexually explicit material in school libraries.
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
Riders could win 'Silver Ticket' to ride first passenger train to new Silver Line stations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The best could be yet to come for some lucky Metro riders as a contest is allowing people to relive their best moments to win a Silver Ticket that will grant them a one-of-a-kind ride on the new Silver Line Extension. Passengers will be able...
popville.com
Some Cool Photos of Stephanie’s Grandma on a DC Rooftop in 1945 – Anyone recognize the building?
“PoPville, I’m curious if anyone recognizes this wall. The picture is of my grandmother around 1945 when she lived in DC.”. If you have a photo of a neat find from your house, place of work or neighborhood please send an email to [email protected] thanks. Please let me know where/what neighborhood you found it in too. Thanks.
"My heart is broken" | 2 teens shot in broad daylight outside a rec center in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Two teenagers were shot in broad daylight outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center in Southwest D.C. Police officers received the call of shots fired on the 1200 block of First Street Southwest just before 3:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the victims who were transported to...
Five sentenced in Virginia Fentanyl ring that sold counterfeit pills in DC area
The fifth member of a narcotics ring that sold counterfeit Fentanyl pills in Northern Virginia was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison.
Sheila Hixson, Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature, dies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was "a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government" and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.
alxnow.com
Scottish Christmas Walk Parade returns to Old Town early next month
Visit Alexandria announced today that the city’s famous Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade will be returning for its 51st year early next month. The parade features dozens of Scottish clans represented in full regalia, along with pipe and drum bands and costumes. According to Visit Alexandria, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m.
arlingtonmagazine.com
UnCommon Luncheonette Does Breakfast Poutine and Killer Sandwiches
One bite of my roast pork sandwich and I understand why co-owners Joon Yang and chef Jon Mathieson named their Clarendon restaurant UnCommon Luncheonette. Packed with thin-sliced pork, broccoli rabe and melty sharp provolone cheese, the crusty baguette has soaked up the meat’s juices to perfection without becoming soggy.
Washingtonian.com
Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend
The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
Washington Examiner
Almost 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate hit the auction block
Nearly 400 items from the estate of the late General Colin Powell are currently being auctioned in Virginia. The auction is being conducted by the Potomack Company in Alexandria. It is set to take place throughout the coming weeks, according to a report. The former secretary of state died in...
