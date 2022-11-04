ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot

Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Where to Find the Top Ice Cream Shops in Virginia

Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is an ice cream shop with a rich history. It opened in 1947 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The store is famous for its frozen custard and has been featured on TV shows, including the Food Network and PBS. The shop is a great place to spend a day with family or friends. Carl Settle's nieces and nephew now operate the stand, which serves three different flavors. The stand is cash-only, but they've managed to carry on the tradition. The stand is open every day except for the hunting season.
In a city of museums, Washington adds another one

WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
Parental rights take the midterm spotlight in these major school board races

While the midterm elections have dominated the discussion headed into Election Day, voters will also be weighing in on hundreds of school board races across the country. The typically nonpartisan and low-profile elections have taken on new importance over the past two years as grassroots parent activists have mobilized at school board meetings to protest school district policies on race and gender issues and the availability of books with sexually explicit material in school libraries.
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
Sheila Hixson, Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature, dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was "a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government" and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.
Scottish Christmas Walk Parade returns to Old Town early next month

Visit Alexandria announced today that the city’s famous Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade will be returning for its 51st year early next month. The parade features dozens of Scottish clans represented in full regalia, along with pipe and drum bands and costumes. According to Visit Alexandria, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m.
UnCommon Luncheonette Does Breakfast Poutine and Killer Sandwiches

One bite of my roast pork sandwich and I understand why co-owners Joon Yang and chef Jon Mathieson named their Clarendon restaurant UnCommon Luncheonette. Packed with thin-sliced pork, broccoli rabe and melty sharp provolone cheese, the crusty baguette has soaked up the meat’s juices to perfection without becoming soggy.
Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend

The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
Almost 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate hit the auction block

Nearly 400 items from the estate of the late General Colin Powell are currently being auctioned in Virginia. The auction is being conducted by the Potomack Company in Alexandria. It is set to take place throughout the coming weeks, according to a report. The former secretary of state died in...
