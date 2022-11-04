Read full article on original website
Braxton County VA clinic to temporarily close
The Braxton County Community Based VA Outpatient Clinic in Gassaway will be temporarily closed due to planned construction starting Nov. 10
Fairmont: Homeless veteran finds shelter
FAIRMONT — Life has been difficult for Ronald Kirkham over the past six weeks. The Preston County resident and Desert Storm veteran said that because of a domestic dispute involving a friend and their girlfriend, he is no longer allowed to return to his home. “In two weeks, I...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Reed Judy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reed Judy of the Clarksburg Model Train Club joined First at 4. He talked about where the Clarksburg Model Train Club is located at, how to join the club, and special events. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
WDTV
Stephen A. Wickland
Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
Veterans Day parade to be held in Fairmont
On Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., the annual Fairmont Veterans Day parade will be held, sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Nov. 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses fixed interest accounts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said. The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its...
WDTV
Amendment 3: Incorporating churches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment Three has received less attention, but pastors believe its passage is critical to protecting the local church. Amendment Three would give congregations a choice as sample ballots state it would “authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”. Click on the video to learn...
WDTV
Robert Scott Knisely
Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as...
WDTV
Janet Larry Sabatelli
Janet Larry Sabatelli, 92, of Pride Avenue, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Mt. Clare on June 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Domenico and Jennie Loria (Larry). She was married to Joseph R. Sabatelli on...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Church restoration project creates a Center of Hope
Over the summer, the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church was gifted their former church property on Cleveland Avenue that had been sold in the late 1980s. Now, church members, elders and community members are working to restore it for use as a community outreach site called Mt. Zion's Center of Hope.
WDTV
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Droo Callahan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Droo Callahan, the General Manager of The Bridge Sports Complex, joined First at 4. He talked about new and upcoming developments at The Bridge, holiday events, and how to get involved. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
WDTV
PA man pleads guilty to defrauding millions from Morgantown business
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The former manager of a Morgantown construction company admitted to stealing millions of dollars from the business, officials said. 60-year-old Michael Allen, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Allen was formerly...
1 injured, traffic on I-79 South impacted after tractor-trailer accident
One person is injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound that has traffic backed up.
WDTV
Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two recent shootings in downtown Morgantown have left business owners on edge. “We don’t even feel safe to have our kids here and be at the store on the weekends,” said Alexis Munhall, Owner of The Critter Cottage on High Street. The first shooting...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Madison Wesolowsky
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TikTok influencer Madison Wesolowsky joined First at 4. She talked about fall and winter trends, the best places to thrift for winter clothes, and “upcycling.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
WDTV
Former Bridgeport police chief files lawsuit against city
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former long-time Bridgeport police chief John Walker has filed a lawsuit against the city. Walker - who served the department for more than a decade - was fired in March with no public reason given. In late February, Walker met with city administrators to discuss an...
