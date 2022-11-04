Minnesota's much-anticipated 2022 midterm election is here. Why it matters: The decisions Minnesotans make Tuesday will shape local, state and federal policy for months and years to come. The stakes: Seats ranging from governor to school board are on the ballot. Control of the state Capitol — and the U.S. House of Representatives — is on the line. The bottom line: If you aren't one of more than 586,000 Minnesotans who voted early, today's your last chance. Here's what you need to know: 🗳️ Polls open at 7am and close at 8pm. If you're in line by 8pm, you have...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO