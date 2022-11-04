Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist in Florida governor's race
Floridians have re-elected Republican Ron DeSantis as governor of Florida over former Gov. Charlie Crist, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: DeSantis' easy victory will fuel speculation that he's ready to set his sights on the White House in 2024. DeSantis, 44, retains his position as the GOP's most...
Huge DeSantis win shows presidential punch
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' resounding victory over Democrat Charlie Crist — fueled by the strongest GOP showing in Miami-Dade County in two decades — has cemented his position as a 2024 presidential contender. Why it matters: The big, broad win is a massive show of force against former...
Maxwell Frost becomes the first Gen Zer elected to Congress
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, became the first member of Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — elected to Congress after defeating Republican Calvin Wimbish in Florida's solidly blue 10th Congressional District. Why it matters: Frost, after being sworn in, will be the sole...
Federal officials to monitor election activity across Michigan
Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice are monitoring election procedures in several Michigan cities today, including Detroit.Why it matters: Intimidating voters is a federal crime, and the U.S. attorneys for the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan have stated that they will address any harassment or threats related to this election.Voter advocacy groups are hoping to make sure voters won't be intimidated or afraid to show up to their polling place.What they're saying: "What's happening is part of a well-maintained system to destabilize and mute Black and brown voices here in Detroit," Detroit Action executive director Branden Snyder told...
Rubio wins re-election, defeating Demings in Florida
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeated his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, in Tuesday's election, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Rubio's re-election victory reinforces that Florida, which elected President Obama twice, may no longer be a swing state. Former President Trump won the Sunshine State in 2016 and 2020,...
Bill Lee sails to second term as Tennessee governor
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee cruised to a second term Tuesday, defeating his Democratic challenger Jason Martin by a wide margin despite a relatively muted re-election campaign. The Associated Press called the race within minutes of polls closing. What he's saying: During a speech celebrating his win, the Republican governor said...
Colorado reports smooth Election Day, but GOP candidate stokes fears
Colorado's top election official reported no Election Day problems so far, despite concerns about potential efforts to disrupt the vote.Driving the news: No major threats against the election or poll workers have materialized so far, according to state and local election officials who spoke at a briefing Tuesday afternoon. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is traveling with increased security because of threats aimed at her, said Tuesday that "everything is running really smoothly today."The intrigue: On the eve of the election, Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl again outwardly questioned the integrity of elections and sent Colorado county...
Moore defeats Cox, becomes Maryland’s first Black governor
Democrat Wes Moore has won the Maryland governor's race over Trump-backed state delegate Dan Cox, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Moore will become the state's first Black governor. His running mate, former state delegate Aruna Miller, will be the first Asian American elected statewide. Why it matters: The historic win...
Jared Polis wins in Colorado against GOP election denier
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis easily won his re-election contest against an election-denying Republican rival and may carry Democrats to other victories statewide, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: The popular governor took 61% of the vote compared to 37% for challenger Heidi Ganahl, according to preliminary totals at 8pm.
What to watch on Election Day 2022 in Colorado
Election Day will offer answers to major questions about the future of Colorado, as well as its current political and social landscape.What's happening: The ballot features a prominent U.S. Senate race, four statewide contests including governor, and a host of state and local ballot measures.What they're saying: We spoke to more than a dozen political strategists and experts across the ideological spectrum to get a sense of what to watch as the votes are counted.A big GOP night … The national picture is expected to favor Republicans, who are projected to retake the U.S. House. GOP operatives are counting on...
Gov. Kim Reynolds holds on to seat in Iowa's midterm elections
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was re-elected Tuesday night — defeating Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: Reynolds' campaign primarily focused on her record as governor and how she handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Her win is an affirmation that her Republican supporters, as well...
Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP
Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a focus...
Arizona county officials' hand-count ballots order blocked by judge
A southeastern Arizona county's plan to fully hand-count all ballots was on Monday blocked by a judge, on the eve of Election Day. The big picture: Republican officials, who requested the measure in the rural Cochise County after raising unfounded concerns about the trustworthiness of vote-counting machines, are likely to appeal the judge's decision, per AP.
Spanberger beats Vega in key U.S. House victory for Democrats
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape. Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented...
DeWine wins second term as Ohio governor
Gov. Mike DeWine defeated Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in his bid for re-election, the Associated Press projected. Why it matters: After a first term largely devoted to handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republican now has another four years to focus on other state priorities like mental health care and children's services.
What to know about Election Day in Minnesota
Minnesota's much-anticipated 2022 midterm election is here. Why it matters: The decisions Minnesotans make Tuesday will shape local, state and federal policy for months and years to come. The stakes: Seats ranging from governor to school board are on the ballot. Control of the state Capitol — and the U.S. House of Representatives — is on the line. The bottom line: If you aren't one of more than 586,000 Minnesotans who voted early, today's your last chance. Here's what you need to know: 🗳️ Polls open at 7am and close at 8pm. If you're in line by 8pm, you have...
What North Texans will vote on this Election Day
More than 1 million North Texans mailed in a ballot or voted early in the midterm elections, but a vast majority of us have one last opportunity — today — to cast a ballot.Why it matters: Our statewide and local leaders make countless decisions over the course of their tenure that affect our day-to-day lives — from how and what our children learn, to how Medicaid is structured. And of course, how our tax dollars are spent.Many companies are letting employees take time off work — with no penalty — to go vote. And some schools are closed.Catch up fast:...
An insider's guide to Election Day in Georgia
More than 2 million Georgia ballots have been cast. 4.4 million other registered, active voters have Tuesday to join them. Why it matters: While Georgia's last midterm election in 2018 drew national attention, the states’ results now lie squarely in the center of national political crosshairs. Catch up quick: The 2021 voting law, S.B. 202 made many changes to the state's election system — including some that affect counting ballots and Election Day. Here are a few: Election Day:If voters show up at the wrong polling place before 5pm on Election Day, they must go to the correct one....
JB Pritzker wins second term as Illinois governor
Gov. JB Pritzker won his second term as Illinois governor — and it doesn't seem to be close. The Associated Press called the win for Pritzker over State Sen. Darren Bailey mere seconds after the polls closed. Why it matters: The win gives Pritzker a mandate to continue his...
Democrat Tim Walz wins second term as Minnesota governor
Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz won re-election in Tuesday’s midterms, The Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The incumbent Democrat overcame a tumultuous first term marked by COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd to win another four years as the state's chief executive. State of play: Walz was...
