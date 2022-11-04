Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Nutcracker Village opens Nov. 20
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Featuring more than 200 members, including 15 new this year, Nutcracker Village will soon make its way back to Steubenville. Brodie Stutzman has had a hand in creating every single one of them. "When the nutcracker idea came around, the skills that I developed as...
WTOV 9
Brooke County Schools going in different direction with SROs
After months of back and forth negotiations between the Brooke County Board of Education and the county commission about getting student resource officers put into Brooke County schools, board members said they've reached an impasse and have decided to go in a different direction." "We are still on board, we...
WTOV 9
BELMONT COUNTY: Echemann downs Regis in commissioner’s race
Belmont County voters said yes to a pair of levy renewals and reelected a commissioner during Tuesday’s election. Jerry Echemann retained his commissioner’s seat with nearly 68% of the vote against the former Belmont County employee. This will be Echemann’s second term. “We’re about to finish up...
WTOV 9
Marshall County: Gruzinskas hangs on to retain county commission seat
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Veteran Democrat John Gruzinskas will continue on as a Marshall County Commissioner, a position he’s held since 2016. Gruzinskas narrowly defeated Republican newcomer Scott Wolfe by 135 votes. Prior to becoming a commissioner, Gruzinskas served as Sheriff of Marshall County for 8 years. Wolfe...
WTOV 9
Wakim Chapman begins political career in big way; Brooke County has new commissioner
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Laura Wakim Chapman's first time running for any sort of political position turned out to be a success. The constitutional lawyer in Wheeling defeated veteran politician Randy Swartzmiller in the race for the West Virginia District 1 Senate, garnering nearly 40 percent of the votes.
WTOV 9
JEFFERSON COUNTY: Timmons ousts Graham for commission seat
Eric Timmons will be moving from his seat on Steubenville Council to a spot on the Jefferson County Commission after he ousted five-term incumbent Thomas Graham in Tuesday’s election. Timmons received nearly 56% of the vote. Timmons, a member of Steubenville Council since 2016, targeted jobs and keeping younger...
WTOV 9
Bethlehem Apostolic Temple hosts annual charity basketball shootout
For the eighth year, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling hosted its annual charity basketball shootout. Local elected officials, fellow service leaders, and other members of the community raised funds and earned shots in a 3-point contest. Money raised will buy food items for the food drive the temple organizes...
WTOV 9
Ohio County: Wharton's run on Ohio County Commission will continue
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Randy Wharton will add to his 23 years on the Ohio County Commission Board after he defeated Wheeling City Councilman Dave Palmer, as he garnered 56.5 percent of the votes. For him, that means getting back to work. "Just pick up right where I left...
WTOV 9
Bishop requests removal of discussion of merger regarding Diocese of Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Bishop Jeffrey Monforton of the Diocese of Steubenville has released a letter requesting the removal of discussion of a merger involving the local diocese. Following results from a recent survey, the diocese will not attempt to merge with the Diocese of Columbus, the letter shows. The...
WTOV 9
Venue change for Steubenville- Columbus East regional football semifinal Saturday
Saturday's Ohio Division IV region 15 football semifinal between 2 seed Steubenville and 3 seed Columbus East will now be played at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium in New Philadelphia. The original location was Sulsberger Stadium at Zanesville High School. Kick off is still 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for this game...
WTOV 9
Christmas with the Stars II slated for Nov. 19 at WPHS
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A chance to meet some TV legends up close and be entertained and inspired for the Christmas season is set for Nov. 19. The Chrisagis Brothers are holding Christmas with the Stars II at the Wheeling Park High School JB Chambers Performing Arts Center. This...
WTOV 9
Valley's Got Talent returns
Jefferson County, OH — Valley’s Got Talent returned to Jefferson County this weekend. It showcased a variety of skills including singing, dancing and other musical performances. News 9's Jessica Riley and Shen White served as emcee's for the event organized by The Ohio Valley Youth Network and Sycamore...
WTOV 9
Local services that can provide help if you're struggling to pay the bills
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Paying your bills can become a worry this time of year, with holidays, weather, and inflation, but there are local services that can provide help. Agencies like Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center in Wheeling are willing to lend a hand for Ohio, Marshall, and Belmont County residents whose bills can’t be paid.
WTOV 9
Ohio County shows big early voting numbers
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Early voting ended Saturday in West Virginia for this midterm election on Nov. 8. And the large turnout for early voting projects what Tuesday’s polls will look like. More than 2,700 voters in Ohio County came out to send their ballots early -- 10-percent...
WTOV 9
Cross Creek voters mulling rural zoning measure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A rural zoning measure is on the ballot for voters in Cross Creek in Jefferson County. Zoning was enacted to protect the county airport from possible landfill expansion near the airport. Some want those kinds of protections expanded throughout the township. "It would offer us...
WTOV 9
Train derails in Jefferson County
Toronto, OH — No one was injured following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Jefferson County. The incident took place early Sunday morning on the tracks near the Costonia exit between Steubenville and Toronto. The train was made up of 15 cars containing trash. Debris could be...
WTOV 9
Bellaire police investigating alleged shots fired incident
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Police say shots were fired at a woman and her grandson in the 3400 block of Monroe Street in Bellaire on Sunday night. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan said there was an issue between the two parties during the week that led up to the incident. Two of the suspects involved have been apprehended on drug possession charges. The suspects are Donald Longwell III and Patrick Mazik.
Comments / 0