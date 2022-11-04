Read full article on original website
Related
Synyster Gates Drunkenly Tattooed a Bunch of Avenged Sevenfold Fans at Party
If you've ever been curious about being tattooed by one of your favorite musicians, you'll be happy to know that some Avenged Sevenfold fans had the experience with Synyster Gates. Except, he was drunk. Based on a collection of tweets, the tattooing took place at a "horror night" event held...
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Rob Halford – New Judas Priest Album ‘Close’ to Finish, Reveals Loose Release Plan
While Judas Priest will be going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, their next studio album won't come until after that special night. But, as revealed by Rob Halford in a recent chat with New York's Q104.3 host Jonathan Clarke (as seen below), "it is close."
David Ellefson Doesn’t Own New Megadeth Album – ‘I F–king Moved On’
Megadeth's latest album The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! was one of the biggest metal releases of the year, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Former bassist David Ellefson, however, is not one of the many owners of the record, and insists he has no intentions of ever having a copy.
Judas Priest, Pantera + Rainbow Members Form New Supergroup Elegant Weapons
Some of metal's top players have united to form a new band that will make their presence felt in 2023. The band's name is Elegant Weapons and it features members of Judas Priest, Pantera and Rainbow. There's some serious pedigree here with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner and drummer Scott...
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Thinks ‘Selling Multiple Versions’ of Album to Boost Chart Numbers Is ‘Fan Abuse’
This week, Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows equated the practice of artists selling multiple versions of an album to get better placement on music charts with what he called "Fan Abuse." And though the rock star wasn't necessarily singling out Taylor Swift, her fans on Twitter reportedly came for him...
Architects Frontman Hits Out at Fans Using Tom Searle’s Death to Critique Their Music
Everyone's a critic! But there are some critiques that go a little too far, and Architects frontman Sam Carter is calling out one particular mode of criticism he feels has crossed a line into being something more hurtful and personal. Speaking to NME, Carter has hit out at those who...
Bands Who Changed Their Names After Releasing at Least One Album
When starting out as a band, one of the most difficult aspects is finding a good name. Having a good name can be of the one of the most important details to get right, as it can be the difference in someone deciding whether or not to even listen to your music. Having a good brand goes hand in hand with having a good band.
Post Malone Pays Tribute to Power Trip by Wearing Band’s T-Shirt at Arena Show
Post Malone honored the metal band Power Trip during his show at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, last Wednesday (Oct. 26). The rock-leaning hip-hip artist wore a Power Trip T-shirt for most of the performance, exposing thousands of concertgoers to his love for the heavy Texas group and their late lead vocalist, Riley Gale.
See The Black Dahlia Murder Play First Show Since Trevor Strnad’s Death
As promised, The Black Dahlia Murder returned to the concert stage on Friday night (Oct. 28), playing their first show since the death of frontman Trevor Strnad earlier this spring. Strnad died back in May at the age of 41, and in the period after his death the band contemplated...
Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs
Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Ivan Moody Apologizes for ‘Impulsive’ Retirement Comments – ‘I Ain’t Going Anywhere’
Ivan Moody announcing that he plans to retire from heavy metal after one more album with Five Finger Death Punch was one of the most shocking things this community heard over the last few weeks, but he's apparently thought more about his words. In a new video, the frontman apologized for his "impulsive" retirement comments and assured fans that he isn't going anywhere.
John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed
While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan Doesn’t Want Slipknot to Release Full Albums Going Forward
We already know that the title of Slipknot's latest album The End, So Far refers to the end of an era for the band, but it may mark the end of a traditional discography for them too. In an interview with NME, Shawn "Clown" Crahan said he wants them to release singles going forward rather than full albums.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers ’90s Hit Featured in Disney Film ‘Cars’
Metal bandleader and dad Matt Heafy from Trivium has done all metal parents a favor by covering "Life Is a Highway," the big song from Disney's hit movie Cars. The new heavy recording is latest version of the 1991 Tom Cochrane song, made more famous by Rascal Flatt's cover in the worldwide movie sensation Cars in 2005.
Serj Tankian Explains Why He’s Cooled on Idea of Large Scale Touring
Serj Tankian has a new EP to support, but you may not see the System of a Down vocalist and solo artist doing extensive touring for some time. During a chat with Metal Injection, the singer revealed that some recent health concerns combined with bit of disinterest have him cooling on the idea of large scale touring at the moment.
Watch Cliff Burton Jam ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ in His Pre-Metallica Band
The late Cliff Burton's songwriting contributions to Metallica sometimes seem under-appreciated. But before the early Metallica bassist tragically died in a 1986 tour bus crash, Burton infused Metallica's arrangements with a musical flair all his own. That much is unmistakable in a video of Burton competing in a 1981 "Battle...
System of a Down’s Serj Tankian – ‘Toxicity’ Release Period Was ‘F–king Stressful as F–k’
For many bands, the period surrounding the release of their biggest albums is usually thought of fondly. But that's not necessarily the case for System of a Down, as Serj Tankian reveals in a new interview that the period surrounding the release of Toxicity was "really, really dicey." Admittedly, there...
Why 1991 Had the Best 6-Month Release Period in Rock + Metal History
You say you want a revolution? Well, in 1991 you got one in the most spectacular of ways. Music fans were treated to what is likely the most impressive six-month run of album releases in music history. There was something for just about everyone (as we’ll demonstrate), but it was a particularly great time to be a rock and metal music fan as a changing landscape played out before us, giving us a wealth of iconic and hugely successful albums in just a short period of time.
Noisecreep
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0