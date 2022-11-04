ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Bands Who Changed Their Names After Releasing at Least One Album

When starting out as a band, one of the most difficult aspects is finding a good name. Having a good name can be of the one of the most important details to get right, as it can be the difference in someone deciding whether or not to even listen to your music. Having a good brand goes hand in hand with having a good band.
Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs

Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Ivan Moody Apologizes for ‘Impulsive’ Retirement Comments – ‘I Ain’t Going Anywhere’

Ivan Moody announcing that he plans to retire from heavy metal after one more album with Five Finger Death Punch was one of the most shocking things this community heard over the last few weeks, but he's apparently thought more about his words. In a new video, the frontman apologized for his "impulsive" retirement comments and assured fans that he isn't going anywhere.
John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed

While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’

Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers ’90s Hit Featured in Disney Film ‘Cars’

Metal bandleader and dad Matt Heafy from Trivium has done all metal parents a favor by covering "Life Is a Highway," the big song from Disney's hit movie Cars. The new heavy recording is latest version of the 1991 Tom Cochrane song, made more famous by Rascal Flatt's cover in the worldwide movie sensation Cars in 2005.
Serj Tankian Explains Why He’s Cooled on Idea of Large Scale Touring

Serj Tankian has a new EP to support, but you may not see the System of a Down vocalist and solo artist doing extensive touring for some time. During a chat with Metal Injection, the singer revealed that some recent health concerns combined with bit of disinterest have him cooling on the idea of large scale touring at the moment.
Why 1991 Had the Best 6-Month Release Period in Rock + Metal History

You say you want a revolution? Well, in 1991 you got one in the most spectacular of ways. Music fans were treated to what is likely the most impressive six-month run of album releases in music history. There was something for just about everyone (as we’ll demonstrate), but it was a particularly great time to be a rock and metal music fan as a changing landscape played out before us, giving us a wealth of iconic and hugely successful albums in just a short period of time.
