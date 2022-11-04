ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11

POMEROY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood has announced he will resign from his position as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Wood stated it was not an easy decision to make, but he made the decision based on his health and family as a top priority.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Everything on the Ballot in Meigs County on Nov. 8, 2022

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County residents will be choosing seats for state and county government, state constitutional amendments and local levy renewals and replacements. Syracuse village residents will also be choosing to allow liquor sales at a business. Polls are open on November 8, 2022 from 6:30 a.m. to...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Some people in Belpre are divided on the Belpre City Schools Levy that is on the ballot. The schools levy would have the state of Ohio contribute a little over $22 million to the school buildings. People against the levy are saying that they will be...
BELPRE, OH
Lootpress

Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
WTAP

Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Grand Jury issues indictments

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Grand Jury released a variety of indictments Monday following a special session. * Jerome Lee Blackwell, 43, North Central Regional Jail, was indicted on four counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and two counts of second-offense possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver from January and February.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson

Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor. Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor. Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

15-year-old boy hit by vehicle in West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A helicopter was requested after a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the Sandyville area on Tuesday. Jackson County dispatchers say that the boy was hit on Route 21 near the Wood County line. The helicopter was later canceled, and the boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance with […]
SANDYVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Riggs, Linda Kay

Linda Kay Riggs, 75, of Vienna, WV, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at WVU hospital in Parkersburg while surrounded by family and friends. Born Linda Lou Kay, on March 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter and only child of the late Harry R. Kay and Jessie O. (Kessel) Kay of Evans. She grew up in Jackson County, where she graduated from Ripley High School in 1965.
VIENNA, WV

