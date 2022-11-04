Read full article on original website
WTAP
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11
POMEROY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood has announced he will resign from his position as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Wood stated it was not an easy decision to make, but he made the decision based on his health and family as a top priority.
meigsindypress.com
Everything on the Ballot in Meigs County on Nov. 8, 2022
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County residents will be choosing seats for state and county government, state constitutional amendments and local levy renewals and replacements. Syracuse village residents will also be choosing to allow liquor sales at a business. Polls are open on November 8, 2022 from 6:30 a.m. to...
WTAP
What you need to know before heading to the polls for midterm elections
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday is the day countless campaigns and organizing has led up to - midterm elections. WTAP talked to local election officials so that you have the information you need to vote. Here’s what they told us... If you don’t know which polling location to go...
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice continues opposition to Amendment Two, responds to Biden’s comments
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice returned to the Wood County area to continue his opposition to Amendment Two. Amendment Two — or the property tax modernization amendment — would give the West Virginia legislature authority to reduce or eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes.
WTAP
Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Some people in Belpre are divided on the Belpre City Schools Levy that is on the ballot. The schools levy would have the state of Ohio contribute a little over $22 million to the school buildings. People against the levy are saying that they will be...
WTAP
WV Navigator plans to come to Parkersburg to hold free sign-up event
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives will be at Blennerhassett Hotel from 11-7 p.m. to help residents sign up for healthcare. All healthcare prices will be based on your annual income. If you come to the event and decide to sign up from now until December 15 you will have healthcare...
Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
WTAP
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
WDTV
Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sunset Cemetery to be only West Virginia graveyard with Purple Heart designation
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memorial Funeral Home announced Monday, that the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery would be dedicated as the only Purple Heart cemetery in the state of West Virginia and the Mid-Ohio Valley on Friday. Dwight Ullman, general manager, said the state will recognize the cemetery with a proclamation...
WTAP
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
WTAP
A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The party was a way for neighbors to have fun with one another. It also allowed residents to talk with city council members and different organizations about problems in their community. District 4 Councilor, Wendy Tuck talked about how this is helping the community work together.
WTAP
Mineral Wells Elementary hosts veterans parade ahead of Veterans day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 500 students gathered in the Mineral Wells Elementary school parking lot to hold a parade for veterans. Many veterans drove through the lot to be honored for the freedom they have given Americans. Nancy Carpenter’s father was a WWII veteran and lead the parade through...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Grand Jury issues indictments
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Grand Jury released a variety of indictments Monday following a special session. * Jerome Lee Blackwell, 43, North Central Regional Jail, was indicted on four counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and two counts of second-offense possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver from January and February.
Deputies search for person of interest in West Virginia destruction of property
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Mason County are looking for an individual in connection to a report of destruction of property. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to identify a person seen on a surveillance camera in the area of Greer Road in Mason County. They say they are […]
WTAP
Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson
Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
WTAP
15-year-old boy hit by vehicle in West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A helicopter was requested after a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the Sandyville area on Tuesday. Jackson County dispatchers say that the boy was hit on Route 21 near the Wood County line. The helicopter was later canceled, and the boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance with […]
WSAZ
Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
WTAP
Obituary: Riggs, Linda Kay
Linda Kay Riggs, 75, of Vienna, WV, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at WVU hospital in Parkersburg while surrounded by family and friends. Born Linda Lou Kay, on March 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter and only child of the late Harry R. Kay and Jessie O. (Kessel) Kay of Evans. She grew up in Jackson County, where she graduated from Ripley High School in 1965.
