Voters choose two incumbents, newcomer for town council

Miami Lakes voters returned two incumbent councilmen to the dais Tuesday night and chose a familiar newcomer who lost in the last election but campaigned hard to win residents over. Carlos Alvarez and Josh Dieguez were re-elected to the town council and Ray Garcia earned a spot on the dais...
MIAMI LAKES, FL

