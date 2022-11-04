Read full article on original website
$2.4 billion AISD bond proposal in hands of Austin voters
UPDATE: Unofficial voting results show Austin voters support the three Austin ISD propositions on the 2022 ballots. In total, the bond amounts to roughly $2.44 billion. The three propositions on the ballot determine whether AISD can upgrade and modernize facilities, athletic complexes, safety, and technology. Here are the unofficial results...
Texas & Austin-area election results
We expected to see long lines at the polls on November 8 and we found them, but the voting wasn't the spirited big finish some campaigns were hoping for. County Clerk Rebecca Guerrero is Travis County’s elections chief. Commenting on the election day turnout she said previous midterm voter counts were higher, but she was hoping the election day turnout would approach that mark.
Meet the mayoral candidates vying to lead the city of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will soon have a new mayor as Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit after leading the city for eight years. Six candidates are on the ballot asking for your vote. Here’s a look at the candidates and where they stand...
Free rides for Austin area voters on Election Day
It will be easier than ever to get to the polls to cast a ballot on Tuesday, November 8. Across Austin and nine surrounding counties free and reduced-price rides are being rolled out on Election Day. CapMetro is suspending fares on all CapMetro services on Election Day. That will make...
Early voting turnout lower than expected
AUSTIN, Texas — The countdown is on until the 2022 midterm elections. The City of Austin will soon see a new mayor take over, and the state of Texas could possibly see a new governor at the Capitol. The latest count by the Travis County Clerk's Office shows just...
Voters to decide on Austin Community College's $770 million bond prop
AUSTIN, Texas — Election Day is tomorrow and Austin voters will determine what happens to Austin Community College’s bond proposal. The $770 million dollar proposition could impact the future of new campuses and programs in the Austin area. The largest investment would be a brand-new campus in Southeast...
Man injured in overnight shooting at East Austin car wash
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at an East Austin car wash early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots at Laserwash Car Wash located at 5423 Cameron Road - just east of Interstate 35 and a few blocks from Dell Children's Medical Center.
Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought
Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
Police seeking to identify 2 suspects involved in string of West Austin vehicle break-ins
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a string of vehicle break-ins in West Austin. APD said the break-ins were reported on Wednesday, October 5 at the 3800 block of Mount Bonnell Road. Multiple credit...
Cedar Park resident claims $1 million Powerball prize for Oct. 31 drawing
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Another Central Texas resident has claimed a Powerball prize. Texas Lottery officials announced on Tuesday that a Cedar Park resident just claimed a second-tier Quick Pick Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing on October 31. The winning ticket was purchased at Reserve By...
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for crash that killed pedestrian
A woman is now facing prison time after a crash last week in South Austin that left a pedestrian dead. It happened Friday, Nov. 4, in the 800 block of East Riverside Drive, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address for a crash...
Police searching for missing autistic woman last seen in North Austin
Police are asking for the public's help in locating an autistic woman last seen Sunday night in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says 27-year-old Monique Barfield was last seen at around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive, near the intersection of North Lamar and Braker Lane.
One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville overnight
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A person traveling on foot off the Interstate 35 Frontage Road has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Travis County overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 12:23 a.m. reporting the auto-pedestrian collision at 15700-15827 North I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville. This is near the intersection with Grand Avenue Parkway.
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run collision in N Austin
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in north Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department said the collision happened at 10400 Metric Boulevard at 2:58 p.m. ALSO | Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching...
APD searching for missing 76-year-old last seen in northwest Austin
The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man with a cognitive illness who was last seen in northwest Austin on Sunday. Police say Paul Patterson, 76, was reported missing on Monday morning. Patterson was last seen on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.
Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching for suspect
A person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. ALSO | One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off...
One critically injured after two-vehicle crash sends one into power pole in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a collision involving two vehicles sent one into a power pole early Tuesday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash at 4711 E Riverside Dr...
Ukrainian and Iranian communities stand in solidarity at rally
AUSTIN, Texas — As the war in Ukraine is now nearing its nine-month mark, Saturday Ukrainians and Iranians gathered outside the Texas State Capitol to show support for each other. The rally forged two communities that share unfortunate commonalities together. “These things are not separate from each other,” said...
Gourdough's Public House closes South Lamar location due to labor shortages, inflation
The owners of Gourdough’s Public House closed their South Lamar location Saturday due to issues with labor shortages and inflation. Paula Samford, one of the owners, told CBS Austin that Sunday was supposed to be the last day of service, but the community came out to support them on Saturday and the restaurant sold out of everything by 8:30 p.m.
