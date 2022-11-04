Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
KATU.com
Mt. Hood Meadows aiming for a Thanksgiving weekend opening
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ski and snowboard lovers are rejoicing today. Mt. Hood Meadows have announced that they plan to open on November 25. Thanks to an early season storm, Meadows received 17 inches of snow, bringing their base to 23 inches. The resort says they will supplement the base...
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
KATU.com
Hillsboro Dental Excellence: Liplase
It's non-invasive plumping for fuller lips without injectables. Dr. Geoffrey Skinner of Hillsboro Dental Excellence talked with Kara about the procedure. Click here for more information about Hillsboro Dental Excellence. This segment sponsored by Hillsboro Dental Excellence.
KATU.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon ahead of record jackpot drawing
While the sole jackpot-winning ticket in Monday's record Powerball drawing was sold in California, there is still a chance one lucky Oregonian landed a $1 million prize!. The Oregon Lottery said a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Salem on November 7. Another $1 million ticket was sold...
KATU.com
Portland Fire & Rescue fights early morning electrical fire in North Tabor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire and Rescue crews fought an early morning fire in the North Tabor neighborhood on Tuesday. The first crews arrived at the house shortly after 4 a.m. and said that light smoke was showing at the eaves and possibly the windows. This crew used the...
KATU.com
Portland non-profits struggle with rising insurance rates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at Blanchet House said they're meeting a growing need at a time when costs are going up. "Goods and services are costing us more and part of that is insurance. It takes a lot of insurance to operate, to do what we do, housing and meal services, and those costs are going up about 20 percent," said executive director Scott Kerman.
KATU.com
Snow falling to low elevations Sunday morning, forecasters expect snow level to rise
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU News is getting some reports of low-elevation snow this morning and into the afternoon. Viewers from Estacada, Sandy, the West Hills, and other areas have shared photos and videos of snow falling. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a "Short Term Forecast" for...
KATU.com
Rollover crash Monday morning closes NE Brookwood Parkway in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency responders are on the scene of a rollover crash near the Hillsboro Airport. Crews were dispatched to NE Brookwood Parkway and NE Airport Road around 10:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found a gray-colored vehicle on its top. No word on any injuries at this...
KATU.com
Law enforcement conducts 'Public Safety Mission' at Gateway Transit Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted what officials are calling a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The event took place Tuesday, November 1, and focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride lots. The Gateway...
KATU.com
On the eve of Election Day, nearly 1 in 3 Multnomah County voters submitted their ballots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County elections officials are counting tens of thousands of ballots ahead of the midterm election on Tuesday. On the eve of Election Day, the current ballot return for the county sits at 32.4%. Oregon’s total ballot returns so far is around 37%. BE AWARE...
KATU.com
Portland man sentenced to prison after 10 lbs of meth, 3 lbs of fentanyl, guns seized
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of fentanyl pills, and two guns. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in federal...
KATU.com
Student at Reynolds High School brings gun, drugs to school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident from earlier this morning where a Reynolds High School student was found to have brought a gun and illegal substances to school. School security staff witnessed the student smoking or vaping before school began. Security stopped and questioned the student when...
KATU.com
Overnight outage leaves 9k+ PGE customers with no power, issue ongoing
Portland General Electric is still trying to restore power to over 9,000 customers following an outage that started last night. The outage first started at about 7:38 p.m. last night. The affected area is mainly concentrated in North Portland, in and around St. Johns. The cause of the outage has...
KATU.com
Man stabbed on MAX platform in Gresham, police say he's expected to survive
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed on a max platform in Gresham. The stabbing happened Saturday night, November 5, near Burnside and 188th. Officers say the man is expected to recover. Police have not identified a suspect. This is a...
KATU.com
Public Safety Warning: Man with violent tendencies escapes from treatment facility
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Yesterday Milwaukie Police were alerted by the Psychiatric Security Review Board that Richard Gilbert Gutierrez, 45, had escaped from a treatment facility within the last 24 hours. Guiterrez is known to have violent behavior and tendencies. The treatment facility he escaped from was not named by...
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash along SR 500
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday along SR 500 in Vancouver. WSP says a vehicle was approaching Andresen Road, coming from the east, a person walked into the lane of traffic from the center median and was hit by the vehicle.
KATU.com
Your Voice Your Vote: School bond measures on the ballot
An elections worker collects ballots from the Pioneer Courthouse Square ballot drop box. Photo Courtesy: Genevieve Reaume (KATU) This close to election day, we often focus on the candidates. So much so, we can forget what else is on the ballot, like bond measures. If you're a homeowner, this is...
KATU.com
I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
KATU.com
Salem man indicted in drug investigation, police seize 3000 fentanyl pills, guns, cash
SALEM, Ore. — A federal Grand Jury indicted a Salem man on several drug and weapons-related charges last week. Philip Thomas, 30, was arrested on the afternoon of June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit. This unit was part of an extensive investigation of pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives arrested him and took him into custody.
KATU.com
Voters in Multnomah, Clark counties to consider ranked choice voting in midterms
Ranked-choice voting is on the ballot in Clark and Multnomah counties in the November midterm. “It’s definitely a change. You used to do your election this way and now you’re being asked to do something different,” said Portland State Research Assistant Professor Stephanie Singer, an expert who has analyzed data for campaigns and election oversight.
