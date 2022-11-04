ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Mt. Hood Meadows aiming for a Thanksgiving weekend opening

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ski and snowboard lovers are rejoicing today. Mt. Hood Meadows have announced that they plan to open on November 25. Thanks to an early season storm, Meadows received 17 inches of snow, bringing their base to 23 inches. The resort says they will supplement the base...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Hillsboro Dental Excellence: Liplase

It's non-invasive plumping for fuller lips without injectables. Dr. Geoffrey Skinner of Hillsboro Dental Excellence talked with Kara about the procedure. Click here for more information about Hillsboro Dental Excellence. This segment sponsored by Hillsboro Dental Excellence.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon ahead of record jackpot drawing

While the sole jackpot-winning ticket in Monday's record Powerball drawing was sold in California, there is still a chance one lucky Oregonian landed a $1 million prize!. The Oregon Lottery said a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Salem on November 7. Another $1 million ticket was sold...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland non-profits struggle with rising insurance rates

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at Blanchet House said they're meeting a growing need at a time when costs are going up. "Goods and services are costing us more and part of that is insurance. It takes a lot of insurance to operate, to do what we do, housing and meal services, and those costs are going up about 20 percent," said executive director Scott Kerman.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Student at Reynolds High School brings gun, drugs to school

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident from earlier this morning where a Reynolds High School student was found to have brought a gun and illegal substances to school. School security staff witnessed the student smoking or vaping before school began. Security stopped and questioned the student when...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Overnight outage leaves 9k+ PGE customers with no power, issue ongoing

Portland General Electric is still trying to restore power to over 9,000 customers following an outage that started last night. The outage first started at about 7:38 p.m. last night. The affected area is mainly concentrated in North Portland, in and around St. Johns. The cause of the outage has...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash along SR 500

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday along SR 500 in Vancouver. WSP says a vehicle was approaching Andresen Road, coming from the east, a person walked into the lane of traffic from the center median and was hit by the vehicle.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Your Voice Your Vote: School bond measures on the ballot

An elections worker collects ballots from the Pioneer Courthouse Square ballot drop box. Photo Courtesy: Genevieve Reaume (KATU) This close to election day, we often focus on the candidates. So much so, we can forget what else is on the ballot, like bond measures. If you're a homeowner, this is...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Salem man indicted in drug investigation, police seize 3000 fentanyl pills, guns, cash

SALEM, Ore. — A federal Grand Jury indicted a Salem man on several drug and weapons-related charges last week. Philip Thomas, 30, was arrested on the afternoon of June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit. This unit was part of an extensive investigation of pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives arrested him and took him into custody.
SALEM, OR

