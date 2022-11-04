Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
OpenSea empowers on-chain enforcement of new NFT creator fees
The year 2018 brought a new space for artists to flourish financially. Non-fungible tokens proved to be an effective way to reach out to everyone across the globe and sell a digital piece of art. However, it experienced a drawback regarding creators’ fees or royalties. OpenSea has resolved the...
CoinTelegraph
WhatsApp crash: Are decentralized blockchain messengers a real alternative?
Since the introduction of ICQ — the progenitor of online chat applications — the expectation from instant messaging (IM) services has never changed. Users simply want them to work, which apparently turned into a tall order, given the frequent downtimes most popular chat apps experience nowadays. Launched the...
cryptonewsz.com
Minted launchpad eases NFT usage via free minting feature
Minted Launchpad is live, allowing users to mint and trade their favorite NFTs on the platform. Moreover, they can browse a wide range of collections with security and ease of use as top priorities. With the step in place, A Hard Working Man is now being brought to the ecosystem...
bitcoinist.com
Launch of Uniglo.io will Kick-start Massive Supply Burn and Ultra-Burn mechanic – How will Uniswap react to the new DAO?
The next bull run will set the stage for another expansionary phase of DeFi. It will dwarf all prior ones due to the increasing appetite of traditional finance for blockchain-driven solutions. However, investors that are building their portfolio now front-run this fantastic opportunity. The new DeFi protocol Uniglo.io has announced...
blockworks.co
Meta Pins Web3 Hopes on Instagram Creators Minting NFTs
Meta’s latest blockchain offering will let a select group of US creators on Instagram mint NFTs and sell the digital assets directly via the social media platform. The company said it won’t charge any service fees until 2024 and will cover any gas costs incurred by both creators and collectors for the time being. However, any in-app purchases of NFTs are still subject to applicable Android and iOS app store fees.
dailyhodl.com
Polygon Witnesses Sharp Drop in Supply As MATIC Disappears From Exchanges: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm is revealing that blockchain scaling solution Polygon is witnessing a dramatic drop in the supply of MATIC on crypto exchanges even after the token’s explosive rally in the last few days. In a new report, Santiment says the “crowd is piling in” on Polygon as...
dailyhodl.com
Tezos (XTZ) Creator Arthur Breitman Says One Popular Crypto Sector Is Unsustainable
Tezos (XTZ) creator Arthur Breitman says that crypto projects rewarding people tokens for basic activities like walking, playing or learning are unsustainable. In a new interview with crypto strategist Scott Melker, Breitman says the “to earn model” is flawed and will ultimately fade away. “I think that if...
cryptopotato.com
Dark Side of Crypto: 98% of Projects Listed on Uniswap Are Scam (Study)
Some crypto traders think the report is outrageous, noting that the methodology used by the researchers is flawed. A new study has found nearly all crypto projects listed on Uniswap between 2018 and 2021 were malicious and scam-related. The study titled DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION, was...
techaiapp.com
New Digital Collectible Collections Art Gobblers and Keepers Propel NFT Sales 56% Higher This Week – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
Non-fungible token (NFT) sales increased a great deal during the last seven days as NFT sales jumped 56.73% higher than sales recorded the week prior. Over the last seven days, out of 889,499 NFT transactions, NFT sales volume reached a total of $170.48 million this past week. Art Gobblers and...
blockworks.co
Google Signals Major Crypto Push With Ethereum, Solana Support
Google Cloud has recently moved to support Web3 infrastructure, debuting fresh integrations with competing blockchains Ethereum and Solana. Google Cloud has trumpeted a series of collaborations with popular blockchain networks Ethereum and Solana in recent weeks, accelerating the tech giant’s support of Web3. Late last month, Google Cloud announced...
dailyhodl.com
Polkadot (DOT) Developer Addresses SEC, Says DOT Token Has Transformed From Security to Software
A top executive of the development team behind Polkadot (DOT) is asserting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the interoperability blockchain’s native token no longer counts as a security. In a new blog post, Daniel Schoenberger, the Web3 Foundation’s chief legal officer, tells the SEC that...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
forkast.news
Instagram to allow creators to mint and sell NFTs through the platform
Social media platform Instagram will soon allow creators to mint and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through the platform to buyers both on and off Instagram using an “end-to-end toolkit,” company owner Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) announced on Wednesday. Fast facts. Using the Polygon blockchain, the feature will...
bitcoinist.com
Cosmos (ATOM), Dogecoin (DOGE), Or The Hideaways (HDWY): Which is the Best 2023 Crypto Investment?
Due to competition during the “crypto winter,” major cryptocurrencies and NFT efforts are now having trouble establishing their value. For instance, the status quo is being challenged by the amazing new cryptocurrency and NFT initiative The Hideaways (HDWY). The project offers a wide range of utilities to compete with more established currencies like Dogecoin (Doge) and Cosmos (ATOM) while just being in the initial round of its presale. Before the end of the year, market analysts forecast that The Hideaways (HDWY) price will climb by 4,000%; let’s look at why.
u.today
Father of DeFi Andre Cronje Slams Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX) Scaling
Andre Cronje, a key figurehead of the yearn.finance (YFI) protocol and one of the most influential developers in the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment, slams all major "horizontal" scaling technologies with one meme. Andre Cronje does not like sidechains, L2s and subnets. Cronje has taken to Twitter to share a meme...
NBC Connecticut
The K-Pop ETF Hasn't Been Doing Well, But Its Creator Says Korean Content Is at an ‘Inflection Point'
The creator behind the new exchange-traded fund aimed at converting global fans of Korean content into investors is optimistic on K-pop's outlook. "Content consumption, especially digital, is relatively resilient across recessionary and inflationary environments and longer-term," Jangwon Lee, chief executive of CT Investments and Contents Technologies, said in an interview with CNBC.
u.today
Cardano Will Raise Bar, Community Predicts Entrant of Tech Giants Into Crypto
Cardano Will Raise Bar, Community Predicts Entrant of Tech Giants Into Crypto
bitcoinist.com
Globally United Building a Web3 Social Platform to Bring Different Cultures Together
There are several advantages to Web2 technologies, including availability, variety, and user-friendliness. However, it is not without issues, such as equal access, information control, copyright, intellectual property, trust, privacy, and security. The current form of the internet or Web 2.0 introduced user-generated content, and social media platforms like...
cryptoslate.com
Ankr Adds Coinbase Wallet Support for Liquid Staking
Ankr Adds Coinbase Wallet Support for Liquid Staking

San Francisco, US, 4th November, 2022, Chainwire — Ankr, one of the world's leading Web3 infrastructure providers, has officially added Coinbase
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
