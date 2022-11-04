Read full article on original website
Zakk Wylde Addresses Upcoming Pantera Shows – ‘Of Course It’s Not Pantera’
In part of a new interview that emerged this week, guitarist Zakk Wylde suggested Pantera's upcoming concerts are more of a celebration than a reunion. This December, Wylde — Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader — will join Charlie Benante — the drummer of Anthrax — when the two musicians take the place of Pantera's late Abbott brothers, guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul, as Pantera return for their first shows billed under that name in over two decades.
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Australia With Parkway Drive, Megadeth + More
Dates for an inaugural Knotfest Australia has been floating around this month, and now, the masked metalheads in Slipknot have officially announced the lineup for the first-ever Australian stops of their signature music and arts festival. Are you ready to rock Down Under?. It's undoubtedly going to be a loud...
Iron Maiden’s ‘Future Past’ Tour Will Extend Into 2024, Band’s Manager Says
Iron Maiden just wrapped their long-running "Legacy of the Beast World Tour" in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday (Oct. 27). And the legendary heavy metal band is already looking toward their "The Future Past Tour" to kick off in Europe next year. On Friday (Oct. 28), in a thank you note...
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
Anthrax + Black Label Society Announce Second Leg of North American Tour Dates With Exodus
Rock on! If you missed out on Anthrax and Black Label Society touring together in 2022, fear not as a second North American tour leg has been booked for early 2023, with special guests Exodus joining the bill as well. The tour gets underway Jan. 17 in Boise, Idaho, making...
Rock Am Ring + Rock Im Park Reveal Initial 2023 Lineup – Pantera, MGK, Turnstile + More
Earlier today (Nov. 3), it was revealed that Pantera would be performing at the 2023 edition of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany next year, but they're not the only act revealing their participation. In fact, both festivals have announced a wealth of performers for their 2023 editions.
Pantera Announce 2023 European Performances
The highly-anticipated Pantera celebration tour will head overseas to Europe in 2023, with a couple of performances scheduled at two festivals in Germany in the spring. So far, only a handful of shows have been announced, with the majority of them taking place this December in Mexico and South America, which are also all festival performances. Now, the band has confirmed that they'll play the German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in June. However, the specific date which they'll play each festival hasn't been revealed yet, so stay tuned for further updates.
