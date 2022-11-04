ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

WMTW

beckersspine.com

Maine spine center put on 90-minute lockdown after threat against employee

Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine in Scarborough returned to normal operations after a 90 minute lockdown Nov. 8 due to a threat, according to police. At about 10 a.m., authorities learned of "vague but concerning statements" made against an employee, Scarborough police said in a statement. Maine Medical Neurosurgery & Spine and two other Maine Medical locations — all part of Portland-based MaineHealth — went on lockdown for about 90 minutes while police investigated.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant

AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Crash closes part of I295 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine State Police say the southbound side of Interstate 295 in Brunswick is closed near Exit 28 due to multiple crashes. State Police say there were two separate 3-vehicle crashes involving a tractor trailer truck, a large box truck, two small box trucks and a pickup truck at mile marker 27 in Brunswick.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV

As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Maine senior-care franchise helps clients feel right at home

When Rosaleen Doherty became dissatisfied with her job in the tech business 20 years ago, she recalled how fulfilling a previous job at a nursing home was. Doherty and her husband, Jay Kenney, who was also unhappily employed in the IT sector, decided they wanted to switch to careers where they could help others.
MAINE STATE
coast931.com

Bridge work to affect drivers in Yarmouth

Nighttime construction will impact traffic on Route 1 in Yarmouth this week. The Maine Dept. of Transportation says they are replacing two bridges that carry I-295 over Route 1 Near exit 17. Work will happen every night through Friday from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. There will be alternating single-lane...
YARMOUTH, ME
102.9 WBLM

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
FALMOUTH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls

Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death

I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
MAINE STATE

