WMTW
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
beckersspine.com
Maine spine center put on 90-minute lockdown after threat against employee
Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine in Scarborough returned to normal operations after a 90 minute lockdown Nov. 8 due to a threat, according to police. At about 10 a.m., authorities learned of "vague but concerning statements" made against an employee, Scarborough police said in a statement. Maine Medical Neurosurgery & Spine and two other Maine Medical locations — all part of Portland-based MaineHealth — went on lockdown for about 90 minutes while police investigated.
Barre Town woman sued over unsecured gun that killed toddler
The suit claims Rebecca Post failed to secure the weapons or notify the Bunce family that they were present.
WMTW
Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant
AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
WMTW
Crash closes part of I295 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine State Police say the southbound side of Interstate 295 in Brunswick is closed near Exit 28 due to multiple crashes. State Police say there were two separate 3-vehicle crashes involving a tractor trailer truck, a large box truck, two small box trucks and a pickup truck at mile marker 27 in Brunswick.
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
Maine’s Pediatric Doctors Ask Parents to Take Steps to Avoid RSV
As Maine hospitals struggle under an overwhelming number of pediatric RSV cases, medical leaders are asking parents to take steps to prevent their children from getting sick. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness that, for most people, will make them sick with cold symptoms, but is not dangerous. In babies and toddlers, however, it can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. There's no known cure for the virus, other than supportive care like over-the-counter cold remedies. But for babies and toddlers, hospitals can provide fluids, oxygen, and more advanced respiratory care, if needed.
Maine entrepreneur searches for great coffee, ends up in faraway places
PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 30 years ago, Mary Allen Lindemann co-founded Coffee by Design in Portland, a single coffee shop that has since added three more coffeehouses, a roastery, and a major wholesale operation. As part of her job, she’s always on the lookout for good coffee, a mission...
mainebiz.biz
Maine senior-care franchise helps clients feel right at home
When Rosaleen Doherty became dissatisfied with her job in the tech business 20 years ago, she recalled how fulfilling a previous job at a nursing home was. Doherty and her husband, Jay Kenney, who was also unhappily employed in the IT sector, decided they wanted to switch to careers where they could help others.
coast931.com
Bridge work to affect drivers in Yarmouth
Nighttime construction will impact traffic on Route 1 in Yarmouth this week. The Maine Dept. of Transportation says they are replacing two bridges that carry I-295 over Route 1 Near exit 17. Work will happen every night through Friday from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. There will be alternating single-lane...
mainepublic.org
Auburn city council approves zoning intended to encourage more housing and development
Councilors in Auburn have approved a new type of zoning intended to encourage more housing and development. The council had repealed a similar type of zoning earlier this year after local residents gathered more than 2,000 signatures as part of a petition effort against it. And at a meeting on...
Portland man arrested after allegedly fleeing from head-on crash
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A man from Portland has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a head-on crash. Capt. Craig Smith with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the head-on crash happened in the area of 1128 Lewiston Road around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Deputies responded to reports that a man and woman had fled the scene.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Good News, Falmouth Pizza Lovers: Portland Pie Will Open Where Ricetta’s Was
Ricetta's closed last month and that was good news for Portland Pie Company. Portland Pie has always wanted to have a location in Falmouth, but they knew with Ricetta's that the customer base was taken care of. Ricetta's unfortunately closed last month, and that's when Portland Pie thought that was a great location. This will be Portland Pie's ninth location.
WMTW
Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director
FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
WMTW
Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls
Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death
I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
Retired Maine Veteran Pleads For Your Help To Find This
We put a lot of love into objects that we hold dear, don't we? I have a thimble that my dad gave me a long time ago and because of the memories that the item holds I have always kept it. We all have become pretty attached to certain items,...
