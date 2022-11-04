Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
O’Farrell Faces Challenge from Soto-Martinez to Keep LA Council Seat
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is facing a challenge to retain his 13th District seat for a third term from union organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez. Soto-Martinez bested O’Farrell during the June, winning 41% of the vote compared to 32% for O’Farrell, forcing a runoff. The 13th District stretches from Hollywood to Glassell Park.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Purchasing power: Leimert Park merchants come together to buy their building
With Metro’s K-line expansion accelerating real estate speculation along the Crenshaw corridor, business merchants in Leimert Park are using group economics as a frontline defense against displacement. In September four retail tenants – Akil West (Sole Folks), Anthony Jolly (Hot and Cool Café), Ade Neff (Ride On! Bike Shop)...
mynewsla.com
Huizar Family Members Tell Jury of Cash Allegedly Provided By Developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
mynewsla.com
Yaroslavsky, Yebri Differ on Encampments in LA Council’s 5th District Race
The race to succeed termed-out City Councilman Paul Koretz in the Fifth District features Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri, two candidates with different backgrounds and approaches to Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis. In the June primary, Yaroslavsky finished just shy of winning the election outright, claiming 49% of the...
whatnowlosangeles.com
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
mynewsla.com
RS County Receives Nearly $11M for Homeless Relief Along River Bottom
Riverside County supervisors Tuesday signed off on the disbursal of $10.99 million in state grant funds for homeless relief, mainly targeting individuals dwelling in encampments along the Santa Ana River bottom. The California Business, Consumer Services & Housing Agency’s “Encampment Resolution Funding” was awarded to the county Department of Housing...
Battle between Villanueva, Luna for LA County sheriff nears end
The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff. Villanueva’s victory four years...
mynewsla.com
LAUSD Board to Get New Member; Gonez Looks to Retain Seat
The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education will be getting a new member Tuesday as a pair of contenders square off to claim the seat being vacated by termed-out longtime representative MÃ³nica GarcÃa. GarcÃa has been the District 2 representative since 2006 and served as...
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022
Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access
LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
foxla.com
Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor; it's a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Bass, a favorite of the party’s progressive wing, could become the first woman to hold the city’s top job, and the second Black person. She was endorsed by former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, along with several other top democratic leaders.
mynewsla.com
New Southland Billionaire! Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Altadena
A single winning ticket for Monday night’s delayed Powerball lottery drawing was sold in Altadena, with the jackpot worth a record-setting $2.04 billion, lottery officials confirmed Tuesday. California Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center on Woodbury Road in Altadena. The ticket matched all...
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
mynewsla.com
Southern California Begins Anticipated Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm moved over Southern California Monday, dousing the morning commute while bringing thick fog to some areas, and forecasters said the wet conditions will last through Election Day and include mountain snow and gusty winds. Rain fell over much of Los Angeles and Orange counties Monday morning, but...
mynewsla.com
Evacuations Ordered as Storm Brings Rain, Snow to Southland
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
mynewsla.com
Bass, Caruso Head into Election Day with LA Mayoral Race Tightening
An expensive and at-times contentious campaign to become the next mayor of Los Angeles ends Tuesday, with polls indicating the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso tightened in its final weeks. Bass, a six-term member of Congress, is seeking to become the first woman and only the...
Comments / 0