Lawrence police chief tells department there is no ‘hands off’ policy with homeless; memo spells out issues related to camping, trespassing

LJWORLD
Johnny’s Tavern to close North Lawrence location until city makes changes to growing homeless camp
The owners of Johnny’s Tavern are closing the business’s iconic North Lawrence location for the foreseeable future in an effort to pressure officials to make changes to a city-operated homeless camp next to the bar. Owner Rick Renfro told the Journal-World Monday afternoon that he plans to close...
Topeka community members create petition to close 45th Street bar after spike in violence
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After one person was shot and killed outside a local bar, community members are taking a stand against ongoing violence. People have reported shootings, fights and other disturbances outside the 45th Street Bar. Community members created a petition to permanently close the business. 27 News previously reported that police responded to a […]
Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave. Police are calling the death a suicide. Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public. The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka […]
WIBW
Two arrested in Jackson County on drug charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Thursday on drug charges during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a Ford F-150 pickup truck on 126th Rd. near U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction on November 3. The...
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
Kansas City police officer convicted in Cameron Lamb’s death files appeal
Attorneys for Eric DeValkenaere — the former Kansas City, Missouri, police detective convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Cameron Lamb’s shooting death — have formally filed an appeal.
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
LJWORLD
Lawrence buses to be free all day Tuesday for Election Day
The City of Lawrence’s transit service will operate free of charge for Election Day. The city said in a news release that Lawrence Transit is offering free rides to customers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to encourage all residents to get out and vote. All fixed-route and paratransit buses will be free all day.
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
WIBW
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people in Holton were arrested after authorities were called to investigate what they call “deplorable living conditions.”. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 513 Kansas Ave. in Holton after they received reports of “deplorable living conditions.”
LJWORLD
Environmental advocate says road project in Douglas County’s next Capital Improvement Plan could have ‘cascading consequences’
As the Douglas County Commission prepares to vote on its next five-year Capital Improvement Plan on Wednesday, local advocacy groups are voicing concerns about the potential environmental consequences of one of the road projects in the plan. The Sustainability Action Network, the Lawrence Sunrise Movement and Lawrence Ecology Teams United...
KCTV 5
KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission to consider 5-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes funding for extending Wakarusa Drive
The Douglas County Commission at its meeting Wednesday will consider whether to adopt a draft version of the county’s next five-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes funding for extending Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and building a bridge over the Wakarusa River. The proposed CIP calls for $9 million...
1 sent to hospital with severe injuries after Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports that one person is in the hospital with severe injuries following a shooting in Central Topeka. The TPD said that around 7:08 p.m. officers were sent to the area of SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. on a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
No injuries, but 3 car crash ties up police with investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating an early morning crash Tuesday morning that involved three cars on Topeka Boulevard. Police told a KSNT 27 News reporter that the crash happened at 7:15 a.m. and involved three vehicles. There were no injuries and the traffic lanes did not have to be closed. According […]
KVOE
Osage County aggravated incest suspect to return to court next year
A status hearing is coming next year for an Osage County man accused of illegal sexual activity. At a hearing earlier this month, Judge Lori Breshears set bond at $50,000 in the case of Lonnie D Reavis. Breshears also set Feb. 2 as the next court date in this case.
Police find meth, marijuana with children at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two women on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 Block SE Wisconsin Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
LJWORLD
Vote totals from Douglas County races , governor, attorney general and other statewide races
From the size of the Douglas County Commission to who will occupy the governor’s mansion, Douglas County voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide several races. Polls closed at 7 p.m., and here’s a look at results thus far:. Douglas County Commission expansion. Voters are asked to...
WIBW
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. TPD says officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. Shortly after the call, they were told a person arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
Kansas man accused of domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a domestic incident and have a man in custody. On Sunday police arrested 27-year-old Caleb S. Cannon of Atchison in the 1200 Block of North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested charges of domestic battery;...
