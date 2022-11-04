Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Related
kptv.com
Man with ‘violent tendencies’ sought after escaping Milwaukie psychiatric facility
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwaukie Police Department is searching for a man who escaped from a psychiatric facility this week. Police said they were told on Monday by the Psychiatric Security Review Board that 45-year-old Richard Gilbert Gutierrez had a escaped a local residential treatment facility within the last 24 hours. Police did not say which facility he escaped from.
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
kptv.com
17 arrested, ghost gun seized during Multnomah County crime reduction mission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people and seized a ghost gun last Tuesday at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The arrests were the result of a public safety crime reduction mission in the area that has many 911 calls. The mission...
kptv.com
Mysterious explosion woke up Salem neighborhood, blew out bedroom window
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A mysterious explosion woke up neighbors in a Salem neighborhood Monday morning. The big blast came as a rude awakening for many, but thankfully, no one was hurt. Ericka Foster and her husband said they were woken up by an explosion early Monday morning, and they...
kptv.com
Home damaged by fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A home in the North Tabor neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the 4500 block of Northeast Irving Street. When crews arrived, they found light smoke showing from the eave and windows on the first floor darkened with smoke.
kptv.com
ShotSpotter coming to Portland: putting controversial technology in the crosshairs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is on the verge of closing another year with record-breaking murders, driven by the increasing gun violence that’s plagued the city since the pandemic. As of Monday, there have been 82 homicides so far this year, compared to 90 in 2021. Portland Police report...
kptv.com
‘Miraculous’ hit-and-run survivor faces long recovery road, steep medical bills
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Troutdale man was driving home from work when he was hit by a car that his family believes was travelling more than 100 miles per hour. Josh Hackney left T.C. O’Leary’s where he works as a bartender, as normal that night. He was...
kptv.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.
kptv.com
Clackamas County to delay 2nd round of election results until Wednesday night
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – After delayed results for ballots in Clackamas County in the May primary election, a Clackamas County spokesperson says results can be expected to be delayed again. According to Clackamas County’s Public Information Officer Kimberly Webb, Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall will be delaying the...
kptv.com
Oregon sees uptick in abortion travel, most out-of-staters come from Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As expected, more out-of-state travelers are seeking abortions in Oregon, according to Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette (PPCW). It’s the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade, decades after the original court decision, which protected abortions in every state.
kptv.com
Clackamas County strives for smooth elections after disastrous May primary
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Back in the spring, the barcodes on some ballots sent out to voters were not able to be scanned in Clackamas County, requiring them to be counted by hand. But, for Tuesday’s general election, where Clackamas officials say everything is safe, secure, and ready, not...
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
kptv.com
Beaverton School District’s Clothes for Kids program asks for donations
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A community program is asking for donations of winter clothes to help kids in the area. Clothes for Kids, a program run by the Beaverton School District, provides free clothing to students from families with limited income. As the weather gets colder, the program is in...
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
kptv.com
Clackamas County Election officials explain results delay
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Following the announcement voters should expect a delay in election results in Clackamas County, officials have released a more detailed look at why that is. Word of delayed results first came on Monday when Clackamas County’s Public Information Officer Kimberly Webb told FOX 12...
Comments / 0