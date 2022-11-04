ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man with ‘violent tendencies’ sought after escaping Milwaukie psychiatric facility

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwaukie Police Department is searching for a man who escaped from a psychiatric facility this week. Police said they were told on Monday by the Psychiatric Security Review Board that 45-year-old Richard Gilbert Gutierrez had a escaped a local residential treatment facility within the last 24 hours. Police did not say which facility he escaped from.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
PORTLAND, OR
Home damaged by fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A home in the North Tabor neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the 4500 block of Northeast Irving Street. When crews arrived, they found light smoke showing from the eave and windows on the first floor darkened with smoke.
PORTLAND, OR
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.
VANCOUVER, WA
Oregon sees uptick in abortion travel, most out-of-staters come from Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As expected, more out-of-state travelers are seeking abortions in Oregon, according to Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette (PPCW). It’s the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade, decades after the original court decision, which protected abortions in every state.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
OREGON STATE
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas County Election officials explain results delay

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Following the announcement voters should expect a delay in election results in Clackamas County, officials have released a more detailed look at why that is. Word of delayed results first came on Monday when Clackamas County’s Public Information Officer Kimberly Webb told FOX 12...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

