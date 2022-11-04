Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Long lines at some Nevada polling locations
ELKO – Elko’s polls closed just before 8 p.m. on Election Day, remaining open nearly an hour late as voters were still in line at the Elko Convention Center. Six other polling locations closed at 7 p.m. while precincts remained open at the Elko Convention Center, according to Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman.
Elko Daily Free Press
Weather delays schools for 2 hours
ELKO -- Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Elko County School District announced. “Classes at all Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, and Wells schools will begin exactly two hours later than their typical start time, and bus pick-ups will be delayed two hours,” stated the district.
Elko Daily Free Press
Local government in the week ahead
City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at City Hall. The agency will consider proceeding with the design process for Phase 1 Project 4 on the downtown corridor project without being funded by a special improvement district. They will also consider entering a partnership with the Downtown Business Association for the lighting of the downtown Idaho Street trees and maintenance of the lights after a one-year warranty period. The agency also may take action against applicants Dr. Todd and Marin Wendell for noncompliance with a 2021 Storefront Improvement Grant for Prestige Properties LLC.
Elko Daily Free Press
Railroaders knocked out by Muckers, 52-16
VIRGINIA CITY — In the first round of the Division 1A state football playoffs, East No. 2 Carlin suffered a blowout loss to West No. 1 Virginia City. The state quarterfinal wound up similar to the regular season matchup — which the Muckers won 48-8 on Sept. 1, in Carlin — Virginia City advancing to the semifinal round with a 52-16 beating of the Railroaders.
Elko Daily Free Press
Weather week ahead: Snowy, cold after a stormy start
ELKO – After a stormy start to the weather this week – it gets worse. The Elko area is under a winter weather advisory Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, followed by mid-winter temperatures in the latter half of the week. Wind, rain, lightning and hail moved through northeastern...
Elko Daily Free Press
‘Exceptional’ winter storm to continue into Wednesday
ELKO – Record snowfall blanketed northeastern Nevada on Monday and more is on the way. The wintry weather delayed the start of school and led to at least one crash on Lamoille Highway at around 4:30 a.m. Nevada State Police troopers were also assisting motorists in the Elko and Wells area.
Elko Daily Free Press
Rugby training to start in Elko
ELKO -- Pacific Sports International and the Elko Convention Center are teaming up for annual winter rugby trainings and an award ceremony on Saturday. Pacific Sports is part of an international rugby league with teams spanning from Hawaii to the Carolinas. They have plans to bring teams in during winter months for high elevation training during the off season. This will give teams more accustomed to tropical climates the chance to strengthen their skills in unfamiliar weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
Dayton bounces Elko in straight sets
SPARKS — At the Division 3A North regional tournament, at Hug high School, the Elko volleyball team was up and down — winning one match in straight sets but dropping the next in the same fashion. The No. 5 Lady Indians posted a three-set sweep of No. 4...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fire damages home in tree streets
ELKO – A West Oak Street home sustained extensive smoke damage Sunday night when strong winds blew into the house after a second-story bedroom caught fire. City of Elko firefighters responded to the blaze at 9:47 p.m. and could see smoke and the glow of flames coming from the bedroom, according to Fire Chief Jack Snyder.
Elko Daily Free Press
Thomas, Spring Creek boys claim 3A XC state titles
BOULDER CITY — The run of four-consecutive state titles came to a close for the Spring Creek girls cross country team, but the Spartans defended their 2021 state tile. On Saturday, Spring Creek’s boys nailed down their second straight Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championship, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, also booking the individual champ.
Elko Daily Free Press
Sage Elementary Rocks
SPRING CREEK – Sage Elementary students rocked their way through the school day at Rock Your School on Oct. 21. Classrooms were transformed into various settings, including campgrounds, Jurassic Park, pirate ships and more for the day that incorporated learning with a theme. “It’s a whole school movement where...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County School District explains potential litigation
ELKO – The Elko County School District released the following statement Monday regarding a proposed lawsuit to be considered when trustees meet Nov. 8:. “Last Thursday, the Elko County School District posted the agenda for its upcoming Board of Trustees Meeting for this coming Tuesday, November 8. Present in the agenda are multiple items related to a closed meeting with legal counsel regarding the possibility of filing a defamation lawsuit against Brian D. Gale, a current candidate for the school board.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fire damages home in Spring Creek
ELKO – The county’s fire protection district responded to a house fire in Spring Creek on Friday, and is reminding homeowners to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms this weekend. Firefighters were called at 1:23 a.m. Friday to a report that a wood stove had filled the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Roque runs 10th at 1A-2A state meet
BOULDER CITY — At the Division 2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, Elko County fielded just one team — West Wendover’s boys — but a number of individuals placed their marks on the races. Boys. In the team standings, West Wendover closed out the six-team field...
Elko Daily Free Press
Truckee takes down Elko in rematch
TRUCKEE — Three of the Elko football team’s last-five losses in the playoffs have come against teams the Indians beat during the regular season. After a 43-11 home victory over Truckee on Sept. 2, at Warrior Field, the Wolverines took the fight to the Indians in the rematch.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans book trip to state tourney
SPARKS — Despite not having a first-round bye, the Spring Creek volleyball team strung together consecutive wins at the 3A North regional tournament — the second of which booking a spot in the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball State Championships. On Friday, the No. 6 Lady Spartans —...
Elko Daily Free Press
Two nabbed following weekend police chase
ELKO – A Spring Creek man and an Elko woman were arrested Saturday on multiple charges following a police chase. Elko Police Department officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle on a dirt road adjacent to Grant Avenue, and determined that the pickup had recently been stolen from a local drilling company. It was unoccupied and stuck in the mud.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Braves take 2nd at regional tourney
ELKO — One Elko County volleyball team will be represented at the 1A state tournament. During the Division 1A East regional tournament, No. 2 Owyhee — which earned a first-round bye — earned a trip to state with a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Jackpot in the semifinal round.
