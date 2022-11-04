ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Gov. candidate Josh Shapiro talks campaign, issues, more

By Natasha Brown
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fp5wN_0izDX0lH00

Democratic Gov. nominee Josh Shapiro talks campaign, issues and more with CBS3 03:01

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania governor's race is a highly watched contest both locally and nationally. CBS3 talked to Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro about several key issues facing the commonwealth, particularly Philadelphia.

It's the final push to get out the vote in Pennsylvania, with Shapiro setting out on a dizzying bus tour, crisscrossing the state.

"Over the next week we're gonna be hitting 21 counties rural, urban, suburban communities," the Pennsylvania attorney general said. "We're starting in Erie and we'll be closing this out in my hometown of Abington."

CBS3 spoke with Shapiro about his mobile campaign strategy. A recent CBS News poll shows Shapiro with a double-digit lead over his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano.

Still, the Democratic candidate says he's not slowing a relentless campaign to bring voters to the polls in southeastern, central and western Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1v4s_0izDX0lH00

"Even though the areas look really different, the truth is most folks talk to me about very similar things," Shapiro said. "They want great quality education for their children and grandkids. They wanna make sure they can live in safe communities. Third, they want to make sure they are able to participate in the economy."

Shapiro says he's gaining bipartisan support from voters throughout the state. He attributes that to what he calls the stark political contrast between himself and his Republican challenger.

"My opponent is so unbelievably dangerous and extreme wants to take away your right to vote, wants to take away a woman's right to choose," Shapiro said. "I hear from Republicans, Democrats, independents, people who are just fed up with the extremism in our politics who see me as someone who can bring people together and get things done."

While the economy, inflation and abortion rights are all issues concerning Pennsylvanians, crime is top of mind for many Philadelphians.

"The level of crime in Philadelphia and in other parts of Pennsylvania is absolutely unacceptable," Shapiro said. "We have to hire more police to ensure that people are safe but we have to make sure that they are properly trained and look like the Pennsylvanians they're sworn to protect and serve and come from the same communities, so people can feel safe."

Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hope to get a boost from heavy hitters like President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama , who will be in Philadelphia rallying voters Saturday.

"I always run like I'm 50 points behind and I never ever let up," Shapiro said. "You will see me finally take a pause at 8:01 on Election Day once the polls are closed."

CBS3 has also reached out to Mastriano and his campaign requesting an interview before the election. We are waiting to hear back.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

Experts say Mastriano may be too extreme to win PA race

CAMP HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The race for governor is largely believed to favor Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general. Political experts stress Shapiro is a safe choice over Republican Doug Mastriano, who is believed to be extreme on some important issues. Mastriano said Monday he doesn't pay...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania in spotlight as control of Congress at stake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The control of Congress is at stake this Election Day and Pennsylvania is in the spotlight. Pennsylvania is one of six states that CBS News projects as a toss-up. Democrat Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman and Republican celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz are in a tight battle to succeed Sen. Pat Toomey. Months ago, polls showed Fetterman with a significant lead, but Oz has steadily closed the gap. The race is now essentially a toss-up. Fetterman is the former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. He's campaigned on living wages and fighting for women's and workers' rights. Dr. Oz is a heart surgeon and longtime TV...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

High turnout could affect the Fetterman-Oz race, shape the Senate

PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Long lines at polling locations across the country could be a sign 2022 could set a record for midterm elections turnout.Inflation and the economy are top of mind for voters nationwide, and in key states, that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives."In general, what we see is a lot of people voting," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday. "We see a high turnout."  One of the most closely watched races is for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat, which will go to either Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz or Democrat John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Oz, Fetterman make final push as grueling campaign nears end

PENNSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- After months on the campaign trail and millions of dollars spent on political ads, it's now time for the voters to decide. Polls open early Tuesday, and the candidates vying for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate stayed on the trail Monday night making a final push for votes.The night before Election Day, both Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz rallied their supporters.Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel joined Oz on the campaign stage Monday night, the arrival of the high-ranking party official showing how significant the Pennsylvania race is to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Final push for candidates before 2022 midterm elections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The clock is winding down as voters prepare to head to the polls for the 2022 midterm election. But, before ballots are cast, nominees in some of the most contentious and competitive races are making their final attempt to rally supporters. All eyes remain on Pennsylvania just one day before election day. With the midterms only one day away, the senate candidates are making one last push to sway voters as they head to the polls. On Sunday, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz both campaigned throughout Pennsylvania with a heavy presence in Bucks County where the two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Mastriano, Shapiro focus on Philly area in final campaign push

NEWTOWN, PA (CBS) -- In Pennsylvania's highly watched race for governor, Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and Republican candidate Doug Mastriano have intensified their focus on southeastern Pennsylvania, fighting to engage voters in the campaigns' waning hours. Shapiro made stops Monday in Philadelphia and Jenkintown.After making two visits Sunday in South and Northeast Philly, Mastriano headed out to Bucks County Monday. At a winery, he condemned what he described as failing crime-fighting efforts in Philadelphia."We saw the shooting at the football game in Roxborough," Mastriano said. "We saw the carjacking of a mom loading a kid up in the car...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

What issues are important to voters during midterm election?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The future of issues like abortion, inflation and election integrity are just some of what's at stake for voters in this year's midterm elections. Polls have been open all morning and CBS3 has been speaking with some voters. Many say they have a big decision to make. Polling locations throughout Pennsylvania opened at 7 a.m. and we caught up with voters outside Roxborough High School. The first voter in line was Jim McCann. "We just need a change in our government," McCann said. Voters like McCann will decide the future of the state and potentially the country. "The two parties have to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Clock is ticking to correct mail-in ballots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of residents who voted by mail are at risk of having their ballots thrown out and time is ticking to fix the problem.As voters pile into their polling place Tuesday, some who sent in mail-in ballots were confused as to why they had to return to their drop-off areas."I must've signed it wrong because I asked him, 'What did I do?'" voter Juanita Barnes told CBS3. "He said he couldn't tell me that."Barnes is one of about 3,800 Philadelphia voters who we're told their mail-in ballots were at risk of being thrown out.Officials say the ballots...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Election Day went smoothly in Philly, with few complaints

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Voting mostly went smoothly in Philadelphia this Election Day, and the city's Election Task Force had a little more than a dozen complaints to deal with throughout the day.The task force was out in full force Tuesday, working to iron out issues happening at polling places in the city. The complaints the task force received were mostly minor, officials said.Voters who spoke to CBS3 reported few issues amid the hustle and bustle at polling places."It was a simple process, I walked in, signed in and voted and it was very quick," said David Goodman, a voter at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz

As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Political heavy hitters hit campaign trail in Pa. ahead of election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- All the political heavy hitters were out in Pennsylvania Saturday just days before the midterms on Tuesday. The state could be critical in determining the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama held a rally at Temple University supporting Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman."This year, you have the power to make John Fetterman your next United States senator. Josh Shapiro, your next governor," Biden said. "I'm here to tell you that our democracy works as a team sport," Obama said. Obama harkened back at midterm losses during his presidency in 2010 and 2014 -- arguing that President Biden needs Democratic victories to push his agenda forward.In Latrobe, former President Donald Trump will be on hand supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor.Mastriano was confident about his chances to win the election."We're going to do it, we're going to do it big," Mastriano said. Mastriano represents four counties in south-central Pennsylvania as a state senator. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

As Obama and Biden talked gun violence in Philly, a mass shooting occurred 2 miles away

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro held a rally in North Philadelphia at Temple University on Saturday night. They discussed several topics ranging from abortion to violent crime. All of them expressed how much better Democrats were at helping people than Republicans and told the crowd they were the ones who truly cared about people. Yet, less than 2 miles from where they were rallying, a gunman opened fire and shot nine people.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Biden, Obama coming to Philadelphia for campaign blitz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the midterms slated for next Tuesday, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are coming to Philadelphia this weekend. Biden and Obama will be in the city Saturday to campaign for Pennsylvania Democratic nominees for Senate John Fetterman, and governor, Josh Shapiro. A rally will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Final campaign push underway in Pennsylvania before midterms

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The balance of power is at stake, and one of the pivotal races in Pennsylvania is for the U.S. Senate. The race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is still neck and neck, and both candidates are making stops in the area this weekend.Fetterman stopped in Delaware County on Friday and he will be back in the area over the next three days.Oz is also making a push trying to shore up his base in these final days.This race has drawn national and international attention, and this weekend, some star power is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Joy to the Polls brings DJs to polls to encourage voting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As voters in South Philadelphia turned out to cast their ballot, a set of turn tables popped up to turn up the volume on their Election Day. And voters were jumping for joy!All over Philadelphia and all day long Celebrity DJs like DJ Diamond Kuts and Questlove have been turning polling places into parties. And it's all thanks to a nonpartisan initiative called Joy to the Polls co-founded by Nelini Stamp. She says it started in 2020 in Philadelphia after an early-voting dance party went viral, and it's been their mission ever since. "This is what voting should...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy