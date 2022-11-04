ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

A hurricane warning has been issued Tuesday for Boca Raton north to the Flagler/Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Frankel wins re-election to Florida's 22nd Congressional District

Democrat Lois Frankel won re-election to the U.S. House in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Dan Franzese. Frankel's district encompasses portions of West Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington and Delray Beach. >> Related: Real-time election results. With 100 precincts reporting, Frankel garnered 55% of the...
FLORIDA STATE
“You are taking away one of the crown jewels”- Lone Pine Golf Course to undergo subdivision as Riviera Beach City Council votes to build 250 homes

The Lone Pine Golf Course has itself involved in a battle with the Beach City Council here in Riviera, Florida. The City Council however has voted 3-2 against their own Planning and Zoning Board’s recommendation and finalized their plan to redevelop the 40-year-old golf course which is home to amateurs and a peaceful spot for the locals into a family residence.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
DeSantis touts record during campaign stop in Boynton Beach

A day before voters cast their ballots on Election Day — amid hurricane preparation — Gov. Ron DeSantis made his final campaign push in Palm Beach County. The governor visited Everglades Equipment Group in Boynton Beach, just hours after he issued a state of emergency order for 34 counties anticipating landfall from Subtropical Storm Nicole later this week.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Crist makes final pitch to voters during stop in Fort Pierce

During a campaign stop in Fort Pierce, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made a last pitch for votes. He parked his bus along U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce and visited a local restaurant called the Swift Grill where he spoke to supporters. Crist is looking for a good turnout in...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

All of West Palm Beach is under a hurricane warning and is in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and could make landfall somewhere between West Palm Beach and Titusville, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Zones A and B in Palm Beach County, which included inland, flood-prone areas ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Subtropical Storm Nicole strengthens Tuesday as it approaches Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening on Tuesday as it pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. According to the 7 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Nicole is located 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained...
FLORIDA STATE
The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation

Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
BOCA RATON, FL
PECS teacher, aka Miss Florida USA, helps raise diabetes awareness

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 14, Taylor Fulford now has a platform to bring more awareness to and advocate for the 1.45 million Americans who have the disease. Fulford, a kindergarten teacher at Pemayetv Emahakv Charter School on the Brighton Reservation, won the Miss Florida USA crown in May. She served as proof that perseverance pays off; this was the eighth try in the competition for the 28-year-old from Okeechobee.
FLORIDA STATE
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to Nicole's current track, many facilities will...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations. County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach, Indian River counties to open shelters ahead of storm

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide. Shelters will open...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
As downtown Delray Beach thrives, there are even more growth plans ahead

Development along Delray Beach’s West Atlantic Avenue has significantly lagged behind its thriving counterpart east of Swinton Avenue over the years, but the corridor is finally beginning to show signs of life. Following a handful of new projects, developers are planning a new three-story, 16,000-square-foot office and retail building at 625 W. Atlantic Ave., seven blocks west of Swinton ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

