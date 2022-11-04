Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 14, Taylor Fulford now has a platform to bring more awareness to and advocate for the 1.45 million Americans who have the disease. Fulford, a kindergarten teacher at Pemayetv Emahakv Charter School on the Brighton Reservation, won the Miss Florida USA crown in May. She served as proof that perseverance pays off; this was the eighth try in the competition for the 28-year-old from Okeechobee.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO