Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
wflx.com
DeSantis, Crist campaign in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Just one day before Election Day, candidates on Monday are making their final pitch to voters. Both gubernatorial candidates — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist — will be in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Early voting polls indicate DeSantis will win the race, but that's...
wflx.com
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
A hurricane warning has been issued Tuesday for Boca Raton north to the Flagler/Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm...
Joseph's Classic Market opens at The Press along Dixie Corridor in West Palm Beach
Joseph's Classic Market just south of downtown West Palm Beach opened its doors to customers for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 8, a few days ahead of a planned grand opening complete with balloons and gift cards. Fronting the bustling strip of South Dixie Highway known as the "Dixie Corridor,"...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County strongly encourages barrier island residents to evacuate
As Tropical Storm Nicole closes in on Florida, St. Lucie County officials on Tuesday strongly encouraged residents who live on barrier islands and in low-lying areas and mobile homes to evacuate. The National Hurricane Center said Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between West...
wflx.com
Frankel wins re-election to Florida's 22nd Congressional District
Democrat Lois Frankel won re-election to the U.S. House in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Dan Franzese. Frankel's district encompasses portions of West Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington and Delray Beach. >> Related: Real-time election results. With 100 precincts reporting, Frankel garnered 55% of the...
firstsportz.com
“You are taking away one of the crown jewels”- Lone Pine Golf Course to undergo subdivision as Riviera Beach City Council votes to build 250 homes
The Lone Pine Golf Course has itself involved in a battle with the Beach City Council here in Riviera, Florida. The City Council however has voted 3-2 against their own Planning and Zoning Board’s recommendation and finalized their plan to redevelop the 40-year-old golf course which is home to amateurs and a peaceful spot for the locals into a family residence.
wflx.com
DeSantis touts record during campaign stop in Boynton Beach
A day before voters cast their ballots on Election Day — amid hurricane preparation — Gov. Ron DeSantis made his final campaign push in Palm Beach County. The governor visited Everglades Equipment Group in Boynton Beach, just hours after he issued a state of emergency order for 34 counties anticipating landfall from Subtropical Storm Nicole later this week.
wflx.com
Crist makes final pitch to voters during stop in Fort Pierce
During a campaign stop in Fort Pierce, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made a last pitch for votes. He parked his bus along U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce and visited a local restaurant called the Swift Grill where he spoke to supporters. Crist is looking for a good turnout in...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
All of West Palm Beach is under a hurricane warning and is in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and could make landfall somewhere between West Palm Beach and Titusville, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Zones A and B in Palm Beach County, which included inland, flood-prone areas ...
wflx.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole strengthens Tuesday as it approaches Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening on Tuesday as it pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. According to the 7 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Nicole is located 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained...
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation
Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
seminoletribune.org
PECS teacher, aka Miss Florida USA, helps raise diabetes awareness
Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 14, Taylor Fulford now has a platform to bring more awareness to and advocate for the 1.45 million Americans who have the disease. Fulford, a kindergarten teacher at Pemayetv Emahakv Charter School on the Brighton Reservation, won the Miss Florida USA crown in May. She served as proof that perseverance pays off; this was the eighth try in the competition for the 28-year-old from Okeechobee.
wflx.com
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to Nicole's current track, many facilities will...
wflx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
wflx.com
Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations. County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.
5 things to know about Joaquín García whose name will adorn new Palm Beach County high school
Palm Beach County's newest high school will be the first to be bear the name of a Hispanic community leader when it opens as Dr. Joaquín García High School. The school, west of Lake Worth Beach on Lyons Road, will hold 2,600 students. It will open in fall 2023.
cw34.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
wflx.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph...
wflx.com
Palm Beach, Indian River counties to open shelters ahead of storm
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide. Shelters will open...
As downtown Delray Beach thrives, there are even more growth plans ahead
Development along Delray Beach’s West Atlantic Avenue has significantly lagged behind its thriving counterpart east of Swinton Avenue over the years, but the corridor is finally beginning to show signs of life. Following a handful of new projects, developers are planning a new three-story, 16,000-square-foot office and retail building at 625 W. Atlantic Ave., seven blocks west of Swinton ...
Comments / 0