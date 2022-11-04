Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Library resumes Saturday hours
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island public library will again be open on Saturdays starting the week after Thanksgiving. Currently, the library is closed on Saturdays. In a press release, library director Celine Swan said starting Nov. 27, the new hours would be Sundays 1 p.m. to 5...
KSNB Local4
Company proposes to use lagoons for trailer wash, Grand Island residents present concerns
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hall County held a board meeting Tuesday to discuss a growing issue in Grand Island. The owners of Mid-America Washout presented their plan to build a new livestock trailer wash to the board of commissioners. The hearing was about their plan for the lagoons they bought from Bosselman Enterprises. That has been a point of contention for local residents for quite some time.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island cancer center offers radiation therapy
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Radiation therapy is now available at another cancer center in Grand Island. Mary Lanning Healthcare Tuesday announced that with a new state-of-the-art linear accelerator, the Morrison Cancer Center in Grand Island is now able to provide radiation therapy on-site. Dr. Randy Duckert is the radiation oncologist...
KSNB Local4
Temperatures crest on Wednesday, then nose dives....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly cloudy skies and a stiff southerly breeze will hold temperatures pretty much steady through Wednesday morning. Morning lows are expected in the lower 60s, and if that occurs, record warm minimum temperatures will likely fall tomorrow morning. The current record for Hastings and Grand Island is 59 and 60 degrees dating all the way back to 1931 and 1917 respectively.
Kearney Hub
Winter hours in effect for Kearney landfill, yard waste site
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has issued a reminder about the start of winter hours for landfill and yard waste at the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The city's Sanitation Division recently announced the start of winter hours, which took effect on Monday.
KSNB Local4
Hastings celebrates veterans with a parade
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans Day is a little less than a week away, but that didn’t stop Hastings residents from celebrating those who served a little early. Hastings celebrated the 17th annual Veterans Parade on Saturday. The parade had 34 entries. The stiff cold temperatures kept a huge...
KSNB Local4
Mid-America Washout attempts to get conditional permit from Hall County
The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative. The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person to representative the sixth district on Midterm Election night. The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative.
klkntv.com
In Hebron, potential wildfire stopped with handy fire extinguisher
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Hebron, having a fire extinguisher handy while working in the field kept a farmer and his land safe from a potential wildfire. When a fire sparked in the engine area of his machinery, the farmer was able to knock down the fire well enough until the local fire department arrived.
KSNB Local4
Central Community College celebrates Day of the Dead
GRAND ISALND, Neb. (KSNB) - A celebration of heritage took place on the campus of Central Community College. The school hosted its fifth annual Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. The event is often misrepresented as Mexican Halloween; but it is a day to honor love one who have passed away. Attendees enjoyed activities like face painting, making T-shift, and a catrin/catrina contest.
KSNB Local4
Election Day brings clouds, light precipitation and wind
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Evening temperatures will level off in the lower 40s and hold steady through midnight before increasing a few degrees, as warm air advances through the Local 4 area. Clouds will increase overnight and hang around on Tuesday, but south winds will increase to 15 to 25...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted of threatening gang revenge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury has convicted a Grand Island man for threatening a Hall County jail employee with gang revenge. Donald Anthony, 35, was accused of threatening a Hall County jail employee in March. Court records indicate that he threatened to have members of the Latin Kings kill the officer and his family.
klkntv.com
York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball snags first in Top Five Plays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC volleyball claims this weeks top spot in Local 4 Top Five Plays. 5. UNK volleyball’s Bailee Sterling records nine kills on the night in the Lopers sweep over Pittsburg State. 4. Gothenburg volleyball’s Aubrey O’Hare claims an ace, the Swedes would go on to...
KSNB Local4
Quiet and cool weather the next few days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Winds of change overnight as a cold front pushes southeast though the region overnight. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures hovering in the low 50s ahead of the front before midnight but falling into the 30s behind the front. After the cold start, mainly sunny skies and...
Excavation at Red Cloud school finds no human remains
School moves forward with Truth and Healing work to uncover truths about its boarding school past
klkntv.com
Stolen semi exploded at Nebraska park, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Merrick County sheriff’s deputies responded to a loud explosion at Stranburg Park, just south of Central City. About 3:40 a.m. om Thursday, deputies found a semi engulfed in flames. Investigators think the trailer was stolen from Hordville, a village about 7 miles...
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man charged with use of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats
KEARNEY — A Kearney man could face prison time after allegedly arguing with the mother of his children about their Halloween plans. According to court documents, Raul Morales Jr., 41, is charged in Buffalo County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies.
foxnebraska.com
Accused murderer found guilty of threatening corrections officer
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — An accused murderer has been convicted of threatening a corrections officer. A Hall County jury found Donald Anthony, 35, guilty Monday of terroristic threats. Authorities say Anthony told a Hall County corrections officer he would call members of the Latin Kings gang to come and...
