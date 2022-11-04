Read full article on original website
Twitter delays $8 ‘blue check’ verification until after midterms
(CNN) — Twitter is delaying the rollout of account verifications for its paid Twitter Blue subscription plan until after the midterm elections, a source with knowledge of the decision confirmed to CNN. The decision to push back the new feature comes one day after the platform launched an updated...
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform’s new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month.
Elon Musk Sheds Billions of Tesla Shares as Net Worth Drops
Two weeks after his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk has sold almost $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, seeing his net worth drop below $200 billion on Tuesday. Financial records from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show the Tesla boss sold 19.5 million shares worth $3.95 billion between Nov. 4, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. The latest sale means Musk has sold a total value of Tesla shares equaling almost $20 billion since he announced his plans to buy Twitter; he sold $8.5 billion in April and close to $7 billion in August. Tesla’s share price has dropped more than 50 percent since the beginning of this year. In August it plummeted by 12 percent after Musk tweeted: “Tesla stock price is too high imo.” Despite his net worth dropping below $200 billion on Tuesday, Musk still stands at the top of the world’s richest people with a net worth of $197.4 billion, according to Forbes. Most of that worth still sits with what’s left of his stake in Tesla.Read it at U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
