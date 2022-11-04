Two weeks after his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk has sold almost $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, seeing his net worth drop below $200 billion on Tuesday. Financial records from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show the Tesla boss sold 19.5 million shares worth $3.95 billion between Nov. 4, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. The latest sale means Musk has sold a total value of Tesla shares equaling almost $20 billion since he announced his plans to buy Twitter; he sold $8.5 billion in April and close to $7 billion in August. Tesla’s share price has dropped more than 50 percent since the beginning of this year. In August it plummeted by 12 percent after Musk tweeted: “Tesla stock price is too high imo.” Despite his net worth dropping below $200 billion on Tuesday, Musk still stands at the top of the world’s richest people with a net worth of $197.4 billion, according to Forbes. Most of that worth still sits with what’s left of his stake in Tesla.Read it at U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

19 MINUTES AGO