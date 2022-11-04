Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
WTGS
Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
Bulloch YES (AGAIN) | First Hyundai Metaplant America Supplier Chooses Bulloch
November 7, 2022 – Today Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Joon Georgia, Inc., d/b/a Ajin Georgia, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County. Plans for the company’s new manufacturing facility mark the first confirmed supplier for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.
wtoc.com
Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitoring potential impacts of Nicole
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days on account of Tropical Storm Nicole. Though impacts in the Coastal Empire aren’t expected to be severe, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is still preparing for every possibility. CEMA has entered the Enhanced Monitoring...
wtoc.com
Hyundai metaplant supplier to build new facility in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced today hundreds more jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our region. An automotive parts company will establish a plant in Bulloch County just up the interstate from the massive Hyundai plant being built. Local developers say this announcement, a...
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
wtoc.com
How to check and jump car batteries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a wrong way and a right way to jump a car battery. We’ll show you how it’s done ahead.
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
WJCL
Fire at Effingham County paper company causes thick plumes of smoke
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A fire at the International Paper plant in Effingham County caused thick plumes of smoke on Saturday. The fire broke out at the facility on Highway 80 at around 3:30 p.m. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, no injuries have been reported. The fire...
WRDW-TV
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30 and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday morning proves that! While the storm is not organized enough to be classified as a tropical storm, it does have tropical storm force winds. This won’t be a devastating storm for us, but it will be impactful. […]
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Brooklet (Brooklet, GA)
On Sunday afternoon, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet. According to the officials, a Honda traveling south on Cromley road when failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26. The Honda was side-swiped on its left by the front of a transport truck.
wtoc.com
Keeping up with wedding trends with Ivory and Beau
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is one of the most sought after wedding destination cities in the country. One of the first items on a bride’s checklist choosing a dress. WTOC checked out a local bridal boutique to learn about some dress styles trending right now.
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
wtoc.com
1 person dead following two-vehicle crash in Brooklet
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet Sunday afternoon. Officials say a Honda was traveling south on Cromley Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26. The Honda...
wtoc.com
Savannah city manager appoints new fire chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man serving as Savannah’s interim fire chief will take the job full time. City Manager Jay Melder says Elzie Kitchen has been permanently appointed to the role. Kitchen has been serving as interim since July 2, 2022. He’s been with the fire department since...
wtoc.com
70,000 people expected to vote in Chatham County on Election Day, voting officials say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is Election Day, and officials believe it will be the busiest Election Day turnout in years. That’s despite nearly 50,000 people in Chatham County already casting their vote early. It’s quiet at the Board of Elections after a record breaking early voting season....
wtoc.com
Manager of business in City Market still feels safe after Sunday’s shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One manager of a business in City Market still feels safe despite Sunday morning’s shooting. Savannah Police have made an arrest in the shooting they say took place in the area of City Market. A manager at America’s Prohibition Museum says she was shocked to...
wtoc.com
Working on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The film industry continues to be big business in Georgia. and create opportunities for work on sets around our state. One Savannah stylist and business owner is ready for her premier moment this week as the new Black Panther film hits theaters.
Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant recruiting to fill 8,000+ jobs
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor is assisting Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), LLC with ongoing recruitment to fill over 8,000 job openings for their Bryan County facility over the next several years. Currently available positions include Admin Specialist (General Affairs), Compensation Specialist (Human Resources), Cost Management Assistant Manager, Executive Assistant […]
Comments / 0