ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitoring potential impacts of Nicole

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days on account of Tropical Storm Nicole. Though impacts in the Coastal Empire aren’t expected to be severe, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is still preparing for every possibility. CEMA has entered the Enhanced Monitoring...
wtoc.com

Hyundai metaplant supplier to build new facility in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced today hundreds more jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our region. An automotive parts company will establish a plant in Bulloch County just up the interstate from the massive Hyundai plant being built. Local developers say this announcement, a...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30 and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday morning proves that! While the storm is not organized enough to be classified as a tropical storm, it does have tropical storm force winds. This won’t be a devastating storm for us, but it will be impactful. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Keeping up with wedding trends with Ivory and Beau

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is one of the most sought after wedding destination cities in the country. One of the first items on a bride’s checklist choosing a dress. WTOC checked out a local bridal boutique to learn about some dress styles trending right now.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
wtoc.com

1 person dead following two-vehicle crash in Brooklet

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet Sunday afternoon. Officials say a Honda was traveling south on Cromley Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26. The Honda...
BROOKLET, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city manager appoints new fire chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man serving as Savannah’s interim fire chief will take the job full time. City Manager Jay Melder says Elzie Kitchen has been permanently appointed to the role. Kitchen has been serving as interim since July 2, 2022. He’s been with the fire department since...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Working on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The film industry continues to be big business in Georgia. and create opportunities for work on sets around our state. One Savannah stylist and business owner is ready for her premier moment this week as the new Black Panther film hits theaters.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant recruiting to fill 8,000+ jobs

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor is assisting Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), LLC with ongoing recruitment to fill over 8,000 job openings for their Bryan County facility over the next several years. Currently available positions include Admin Specialist (General Affairs), Compensation Specialist (Human Resources), Cost Management Assistant Manager, Executive Assistant […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy