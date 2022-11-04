Read full article on original website
Man Shot to Death in Dispute with Another at North Hills Motel
A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man at a North Hills motel, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
2 Suspects in Deadly Covina Halloween Party Shooting Plead Not Guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.
Man Shot to Death in Dispute Outside Motel in North Hills; Suspect Sought
A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man outside a North Hills motel, and police Monday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Huizar Family Members Tell Jury of Cash Allegedly Provided By Developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
Four People Stabbed in Montebello
Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported stabbing attack in Montebello. Details were unclear, but CBS2 reported from the scene that the attack occurred at a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street near Whittier Boulevard, and four people were hospitalized in unknown condition. All four people were...
Authorities Seek Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Eishoo is white,...
Ex-Sheriff’s Deputy Convicted of False Report in Shooting Hoax
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud. Angel Raul Reinosa —...
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday when a witness...
Orange County Sheriff’s Investigators Ask for Help Identifying Homicide Victim
Orange County sheriff’s investigators Monday released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case. The victim’s body was found Dec. 24, 2013, by a commercial fishing boat about a mile off the coast of Newport Beach. At that time, investigators speculated the victim was white or potentially Latino, but the body was so decomposed it was to difficult to confirm, deputies said.
1 Man Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Family Dispute at Montebello Apartment
One man was killed and several other males were wounded in an apparent family dispute that led to rash of stabbings at a home in Montebello, authorities said Monday. The stabbings were reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail. Angel Rodriguez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of.08% or more. He was placed on three years of informal probation and ordered to participate in a six-month first-offender alcohol program.
Man Killed in Crash on Valencia Freeway in Santa Clarita
A man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in lanes of the Valencia (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle. The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which did not list a place of residence for Martin.
One Man Dead, Others Wounded in Montebello Stabbings
One man was killed Sunday evening and several other people were wounded in an apparent family dispute that led to rash of stabbings at a home in Montebello. The stabbings were reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 200 block of North Fifth Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man Stabbed to Death Near LACC; Suspect Sought
A man was stabbed to death near Los Angeles City College Monday, prompting the college to be placed on lockdown as authorities searched for the suspect. The stabbing was reported about 2:05 p.m. at the parking garage located in the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive near the college, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
McOsker, Sandoval Face Off in Race for LA City Council’s 15th District
The race to replace City Councilman Joe Buscaino in the 15th District pits Tim McOsker, a veteran of City Hall, against Danielle Sandoval, a community activist and entrepreneur hoping to bring an outside perspective to the seat. McOsker finished first in the June primary with 38% of the vote, with...
Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Garden Grove
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday in Garden Grove and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The victim, identified only as a 53-year-old transient, was struck at about 1:55 a.m. in the 12000 block of Brookhurst...
One Injured Person Freed from Wreckage in 60 Freeway Rollover in Moreno Valley
A male motorist was injured Sunday evening when an SUV overturned on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Moreno Valley. The crash was reported at 9:23 p.m. on the eastbound Moreno Valley Freeway west of Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters reported the male driver was...
Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach
A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
Riverside County Firefighters Douse Blaze in Beaumont Commercial Building
Riverside County firefighters knocked down a blaze Sunday evening in a commercial building in Beaumont. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. in a single-story building at Beaumont Avenue and Fourth Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The blaze was knocked down within about 30 minutes, fire officials...
