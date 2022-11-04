Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Republican Kevin Stitt wins reelection for governor in Oklahoma
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin Stitt wins reelection for governor in Oklahoma. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Incumbents win all in Louisiana congressional races
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins won a fourth term Tuesday, fending off a challenge from prosecutor and fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, who mounted a challenge focused in part on discontent with the pace of federal aid in reaching the state’s hurricane-battered southwestern region. Hoggatt had...
Herald & Review
Illinois will see a total lunar eclipse this week
CHICAGO — Illinois will experience a total lunar eclipse Tuesday along with the rest of North, Central and South America, according to a recent announcement from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. But you’ll have to set your alarms pretty early Tuesday morning, or stay up late Monday — the...
Herald & Review
Democrat Brittany Pettersen wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Brittany Pettersen wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Republican Kristi Noem wins reelection for governor in South Dakota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kristi Noem wins reelection for governor in South Dakota. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Democrat Delia Ramirez wins election to U.S. House in Illinois' 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Delia Ramirez wins election to U.S. House in Illinois' 3rd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Republican Phil Scott wins reelection for governor in Vermont
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Phil Scott wins reelection for governor in Vermont. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Maryland voters approve recreational marijuana legalization
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday. Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to changing the law regarding cannabis, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year. The constitutional amendment...
Herald & Review
GOP's Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales extended on Tuesday his party’s control of Indiana’s top elections office after a campaign during which he faced criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s...
Herald & Review
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins election for governor in Arkansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins election for governor in Arkansas. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
As Democrats sweat GOP surge, politicians led by Biden fan out across Illinois ahead of Election Day
CHICAGO - Politicians fanned out across the state on the final weekend of the 2022 general election campaign, led by President Joe Biden, who spoke in Joliet on Saturday amid concerns that a Republican surge on Election Day could cost Democrats control of both Illinois’ political agenda and Congress.
Herald & Review
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and former President Donald Trump’s “treasonous insurrection,” which he said too many Republicans embrace.
Herald & Review
Scherer reelected to 96th House seat
DECATUR — Following an election season dominated by debate over Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, incumbent State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, has won reelection over her opponent in the race for the 96th Illinois House District. With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, unofficial results showed Scherer defeating political newcomer...
Herald & Review
Get all the election results we know so far
Energized Republicans hoped to break Democrats’ one-party hold in Washington as results emerged Tuesday night. Find all the latest local and national coverage here.
Comments / 0