Read full article on original website
Mike Satori
3d ago
I never seen anything like your saying go and we got to best water in the state and the 3 best in the world I've been drinking it 40 years and my kid all there lives so to me its fake news
Reply
2
Related
Residents of Navajo Nation forced to relocate due to lack of water
A large population that resides in the southeast corner of the Beehive State is dependent on Mother Nature directly — and lately, she isn’t providing enough.
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
KSLTV
Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season
SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
Heavy winds in Utah cause damage, power outages
High winds left some residents in Salt Lake and Tooele counties without power and with damage to their homes Monday morning.
kjzz.com
Utah snowpack off to good start; still too early to predict water impact
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thanks to a relatively early start to the winter weather, Utah's snowpack is kicking off the water year in great shape. However, there are still several months of winter to go, and, hopefully, several more after that of snowpack to help fill the state's streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
KSLTV
New Utah storm may produce 1-3 feet of mountain snow; power officials brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm...
ksub590.com
Small Earth Quake Rattles Utah – Arizona Border
Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
Fleet of Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles arrives in Utah
Amazon has sent a fleet of its new custom electric delivery vehicles to the Utah capital just in time for the holiday season.
AP: Four Republican congressmen up for re-election in Utah
Utah's four congressmen are expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday's midterm elections after Republican state lawmakers redrew the state's political maps that expanded the party's advantage.
KSLTV
Cox, Henderson visit vote processing centers with polls open until 8
PROVO, Utah — With voting underway, Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Gov. Spencer Cox made stops at vote processing centers on Tuesday morning. Henderson oversees Utah elections which meant Tuesday is one of, if not her busiest day of the year. She said once the polls close,...
KSLTV
Snow survey hydrologist: Utah is off to a great start, but snow needs to keep coming
SALT LAKE CITY — There was a flurry of excitement Monday among weather watchers in Utah because of the snow and rain that has already arrived and the fact that there is more in the forecast. Due to the extended drought, the region really needs a snowy winter. Right...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo reports major water reduction
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted a Twitter thread about its water conservation efforts after ranking as one of the highest water users in the state, back in 2002. According to the post, millions of dollars went into an ozone filtration system in Rocky Shores habitat. The habitat houses many animals, such as bears, sea lions, seals, otters and polar bears.
KSLTV
Utah election officials warn of delayed results, long lines in 2022 Election
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah election officials say that results for the 2022 election might be delayed due to the number of voters this year. On Monday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office said in a statement that all of Utah’s 29 county clerks are to withhold posting election results until all of them confirm their polling stations have closed and all voters in line by 8 p.m. has voted.
KSLTV
‘He was an icon in Utah’: Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68
SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4’s senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
Snowstorms have been robust, but Utah is still sitting at average
Utah has had a good start to the water year with a series of snowstorms in the mountains. The state needs a lot more snow and it’s too early to say how the water year will play out.
Teens take Utah to court over fossil fuel policies
A group of teenagers are suing the state over policies they allege encourage fossil fuel development to the harm of their health and safety.
KSLTV
Election Day 2022: Utah polls close, preliminary results will be delayed
SALT LAKE CITY — The deadline for mailing ballots has passed, and polling centers have officially closed on Election Night. Individuals who made it in line at polling centers before 8 p.m. however, are still able to cast their vote. Voters who turned in a mail or provisional ballot...
KSLTV
VOTE WATCH: tracking Utah’s election security
When you fill out your ballot this year, you want to know your vote counts. KSL TV has previously investigated and continues to look at elections in Utah. If you have questions about the voting process, our KSL Investigates Vote Watch team is here to look into any issues you may encounter. Leave your tip here or text or leave a voicemail at 385-707-6153.
ksl.com
Utah county clerks to withhold early election results until everyone in line on time has voted
SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said early results from Tuesday's general election will not be released until all polling locations close for the night and everyone in line on time has voted. "Eligible voters deserve the opportunity to cast their ballots without outside influence, including data...
Comments / 1