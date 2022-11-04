ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Satori
3d ago

I never seen anything like your saying go and we got to best water in the state and the 3 best in the world I've been drinking it 40 years and my kid all there lives so to me its fake news

KSLTV

Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah snowpack off to good start; still too early to predict water impact

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thanks to a relatively early start to the winter weather, Utah's snowpack is kicking off the water year in great shape. However, there are still several months of winter to go, and, hopefully, several more after that of snowpack to help fill the state's streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
UTAH STATE
ksub590.com

Small Earth Quake Rattles Utah – Arizona Border

Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Cox, Henderson visit vote processing centers with polls open until 8

PROVO, Utah — With voting underway, Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Gov. Spencer Cox made stops at vote processing centers on Tuesday morning. Henderson oversees Utah elections which meant Tuesday is one of, if not her busiest day of the year. She said once the polls close,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s Hogle Zoo reports major water reduction

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted a Twitter thread about its water conservation efforts after ranking as one of the highest water users in the state, back in 2002. According to the post, millions of dollars went into an ozone filtration system in Rocky Shores habitat. The habitat houses many animals, such as bears, sea lions, seals, otters and polar bears.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah election officials warn of delayed results, long lines in 2022 Election

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah election officials say that results for the 2022 election might be delayed due to the number of voters this year. On Monday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office said in a statement that all of Utah’s 29 county clerks are to withhold posting election results until all of them confirm their polling stations have closed and all voters in line by 8 p.m. has voted.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

‘He was an icon in Utah’: Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68

SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4’s senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

VOTE WATCH: tracking Utah’s election security

When you fill out your ballot this year, you want to know your vote counts. KSL TV has previously investigated and continues to look at elections in Utah. If you have questions about the voting process, our KSL Investigates Vote Watch team is here to look into any issues you may encounter. Leave your tip here or text or leave a voicemail at 385-707-6153.
UTAH STATE

