ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, AL

Comments / 2

Paula Stinnett
3d ago

We don’t need anymore houses here. Please leave our open fields alone. Our great community is over run now, with cookie cutter houses and businesses that is smothering us.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebamabuzz.com

11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 7

We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the Gateway Village project in Athens, Alabama. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Gateway Village | Athens, AL. Project: Gateway Village Apartments. Project...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have Served

Madison County is calling on its residents to take part in a campaign this week to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. That campaign is called "Operation Green Light". Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have …. Madison County is calling on its residents...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

James Clemens principal named finalist in Hartselle superintendent search

HARTSELLE — James Clemens High School head principal Dr. Brian Clayton was named a finalist for Hartselle’s school superintendent position. He will be interviewed by the Hartselle school board this week. Hartselle is trying to replace Dee Dee Jones, who retired as superintendent effective Sept. 1. Clayton has...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison Announces Two New Projects

During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
MADISON, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports

Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Schools in Athens update on State of Education in Limestone County

School leaders in Athens have focused on the transition from high school to college. Fostering relationships in the community to create the ideal partnership for students to get jobs or continue their education after high school. Schools in Athens update on State of Education in …. School leaders in Athens...
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
AL.com

Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls roll to 60th straight win with tip off tourney victory

Five-time Class 6A defending girls basketball champion Hazel Green got the season underway with a big win over Central-Phenix City in the Hazel Green Tip Off Tournament last week. The Trojans took a 67-27 win to push their winning streak to 60 games, seventh-best all-time in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Lauderdale County’s 86 consecutive wins is the record.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
CBS 42

Man hit by train in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy