Paula Stinnett
3d ago
We don’t need anymore houses here. Please leave our open fields alone. Our great community is over run now, with cookie cutter houses and businesses that is smothering us.
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
WAAY-TV
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
Huntsville's 'Operation Green Team' plant trees for the next generation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Operation Green Team, and volunteers from the community planted 350 trees in John Hunt Park Saturday morning. This event is part of the city's environmental initiatives, educating the public and bringing cleaner air for the next generation. A mother and son duo,...
Huntsville law firm hosts Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Tyler Mann Injury Law is planning to gift a $200 grocery gift card to 10 Alabama families through a random drawing.
Publix, TJ Maxx open in Scottsboro
Two more big box retailers have planted roots in Scottsboro! Over the last few weeks, the city announced the official openings of Publix and TJ Maxx locations.
thebamabuzz.com
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 7
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the Gateway Village project in Athens, Alabama. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Gateway Village | Athens, AL. Project: Gateway Village Apartments. Project...
WHNT-TV
Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have Served
Madison County is calling on its residents to take part in a campaign this week to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. That campaign is called "Operation Green Light". Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have …. Madison County is calling on its residents...
themadisonrecord.com
James Clemens principal named finalist in Hartselle superintendent search
HARTSELLE — James Clemens High School head principal Dr. Brian Clayton was named a finalist for Hartselle’s school superintendent position. He will be interviewed by the Hartselle school board this week. Hartselle is trying to replace Dee Dee Jones, who retired as superintendent effective Sept. 1. Clayton has...
WAFF
Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
ALDOT to close I-65 exit at Huntsville Brownsferry Road for paving
Drivers on I-65 trying to get off on Exit 347 at Huntsville Brownsferry Road will need to find an alternate route this week.
WHNT-TV
Madison Announces Two New Projects
During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
weisradio.com
DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports
Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
Volunteers planted 350 trees at John Hunt Park for the Mayor’s Tree Planting Day
Mayor Tommy Battle and the City of Huntsville's Green Team got together on Saturday to plant 350 trees at John Hunt Park.
4 people injured after vehicle goes over bridge in Alabama
Four people were injured after the vehicle they were in went over a bridge on Sunday morning.
WHNT-TV
Schools in Athens update on State of Education in Limestone County
School leaders in Athens have focused on the transition from high school to college. Fostering relationships in the community to create the ideal partnership for students to get jobs or continue their education after high school. Schools in Athens update on State of Education in …. School leaders in Athens...
Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene. The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band. Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST). CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
Madison County Water Department schedules water outage for Wednesday
The Madison County Water Department has scheduled an outage for Wednesday in the Southeast area of Madison County.
Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls roll to 60th straight win with tip off tourney victory
Five-time Class 6A defending girls basketball champion Hazel Green got the season underway with a big win over Central-Phenix City in the Hazel Green Tip Off Tournament last week. The Trojans took a 67-27 win to push their winning streak to 60 games, seventh-best all-time in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Lauderdale County’s 86 consecutive wins is the record.
Man hit by train in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
WAFF
Albertville community hosts vigil in support of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie
Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) - Some people held candles, others said prayers, hoping Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie recovers. “He has got to come out of this, he’s got to wake up and we just are praying every single day.”. Steve Guthrie’s wife says he suffered severe brain damage on Friday...
FOX54 News
