Police add more allegations of child sex crimes against Columbia man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police have added more allegations of child sex crimes against a 76-year-old man arrested this week on suspicion of having child pornography.

Police said in a statement posted on social media that Ivan Metzger is now also accused of enticing a child and first-degree statutory sodomy. The new charges could not be found late Friday in online court records.

Columbia police arrested Metzger on Wednesday at his home in the 1800 block of Parklawn Drive.

The search came after a witness told police that he saw pictures of boys ages 8 to 12 posing nude in suggestive ways on Metzger's computer, according to a probable cause statement. Investigators found child pornography on the computer, including some of boys engaging in sex acts, the statement says.

Police also found a photo album with child pornography, the statement says.

If Metzger is found guilty of these crimes in court, there is a strong possibility he will have to register as a sex offender. Sex offenders are statistically likely to re-offend according to the bureau of justice statistics.

In Missouri, some of the penalties for being a registered sex offender include not being able to live within 1,000 feet of a school; not being allowed within 500 feet of a public park, playground or pool; or even not being allowed to contact children younger than 18.

The Columbia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is continuing to investigate Metzger, police said Friday. The CPD statement said details related to the new accusations are being withheld to protect the victims.

Metzger remained in the Boone County Jail on Friday without bond, jail records say. He appeared by video in court Thursday and has a hearing on his bond scheduled for next Wednesday, according to online court records,

