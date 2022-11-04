Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Cox, Henderson visit vote processing centers with polls open until 8
PROVO, Utah — With voting underway, Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Gov. Spencer Cox made stops at vote processing centers on Tuesday morning. Henderson oversees Utah elections which meant Tuesday is one of, if not her busiest day of the year. She said once the polls close,...
KSLTV
Utah County attorney says deputy county clerk should be removed from supervising election
PROVO, Utah — The Utah County attorney is asking that a county election official be removed from supervising Tuesday’s election after the official received payments from a group opposing a measure on the ballot. In a recent memo obtained by KSL.com, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said he...
Deputy Utah Co. Clerk accused of conflict of interest ahead of Election Day
Utah County Attorney David Leavitt has accused the chief deputy of the county clerk's office of a conflict of interest involving an issue on Tuesday's Election Day ballot.
KSLTV
VOTE WATCH: tracking Utah’s election security
When you fill out your ballot this year, you want to know your vote counts. KSL TV has previously investigated and continues to look at elections in Utah. If you have questions about the voting process, our KSL Investigates Vote Watch team is here to look into any issues you may encounter. Leave your tip here or text or leave a voicemail at 385-707-6153.
KSLTV
Teens not prosecuted as police, school district conclude investigation into blackface video
Iron County School District and Cedar City Police Department concluded their investigation into a viral video of teens with blackface, and found no crimes to be prosecuted. The investigation found that the video was filmed at a Cedar City Walmart on Oct. 31, 2022 and began circulating on social media after a “concerned community member” shared the video on Nov. 1, 2022.
Power Outages in Ivins, Utah
About 1,200 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Ivins are without power this morning. Their crew has been notified, cause is under investigation.
suindependent.com
High Point Trail in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve
Difficulty: Easy along an old, mostly rocky, maintenance road with a small total elevation gain, although there are up and down sections. Average Hiking Time: Two hours at a leisurely pace with many stops for photos. Elevation: The trailhead elevation is 4,170 feet, with an approximately 150 feet elevation change...
KSLTV
Sideswiping between 2 cars causes rollover
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two cars sideswiped each other causing one to roll over with its occupants being sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon. In the Utah Highway Patrol statement, the accident happened around Interstate 15 milepost 16 at approximately 1:59 p.m. A Toyota Highlander was in the center...
Earthquake reported near Utah-Arizona border
Did you feel the earthquake this morning? Officials say they registered a 3.8 magnitude earthquake at 4:39 am in Colorado City, Arizona.
890kdxu.com
Motorcyclist In Hospital After Crash
(St. George, UT) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash with a vehicle. St. George police say it happened off Deseret Drive South shortly before four p.m. on Sunday. Police Sergeant Tyrell Bangerter said a car collided with the motorcycle while making a left hand turn. The woman driving the bike was transported to the hospital with a "significant leg injury." The road reopened just after seven p.m.
Utah woman crashes her car while allegedly trying to run her ‘boyfriend’ off the road
A Utah woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to run a man off the road, crashing her car in the process, according to the Cedar City Police Department.
2 arrested with over 11 pounds of Ketamine in car trunk
Two individuals were arrested in possession of over 11 pounds of ketamine on I-15 late October, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
kslnewsradio.com
24-year-old motorcyclist in hospital with leg injuries after being hit by car
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 24-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car while on her motorcycle Sunday. According to Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department, the 24-year-old was heading eastbound on 3050 E when she was struck by a 49-year-old male driving a Honda. Mitchell says the driver of the Honda was turning left onto 3050 E when he hit the motorcyclist, knocking her off her bike.
