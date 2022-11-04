Read full article on original website
Voters defeat $19.5 million bond referendum for Miami Lakes Optimist Park
Miami Lakes voters on Tuesday night defeated a municipal bond proposal to fund $19.5 million worth of improvements in Optimist Park, the verdict after a series of passionate arguments that galvanized residents and elected officials for the last six months. About 55% of voters in Miami Lakes cast a ballot...
Voters choose two incumbents, newcomer for town council
Miami Lakes voters returned two incumbent councilmen to the dais Tuesday night and chose a familiar newcomer who lost in the last election but campaigned hard to win residents over. Carlos Alvarez and Josh Dieguez were re-elected to the town council and Ray Garcia earned a spot on the dais...
