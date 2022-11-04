Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday when a witness...
Semi Crash Blocks Lanes on Freeway, SigAlert Issued
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A semi crashed and overturned at the I-5 Freeway south and 60 Freeway east connector around 11:42 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in… Read more "Semi Crash Blocks Lanes on Freeway, SigAlert Issued"
foxla.com
26-year-old man shot and killed during FaceTime call in San Bernardino
LOS ANGELES - An Inland Empire family is reeling and pleading for information. Vincent Heredia, 26, was invited to a party in San Bernardino Saturday night. He was sitting in his car waiting for the woman to come out of the house when instead someone approached him and shot him dead.
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
Los Angeles Man Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The person who was killed in a fatal vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway early Monday morning has been identified. Miguel Guarchai Rosario, 27, from Los Angeles was killed in the fatal crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal 5 Freeway crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, ...
Multiple Shots Fired in Front of West Covina Home, at Least 1 Injured
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple shots rang out in front of a West Covina home Sunday evening, Nov. 6, injuring at least one person who was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear exactly how many victims were present during the 7:00 p.m....
K-9 jumps into car after chase ends in Anaheim, helps officers take carjacking suspect into custody
A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in dramatic fashion after a police chase ended in Anaheim and a K-9 was deployed into the stolen vehicle, video showed.
Man hit, killed by SUV in Huntington Beach
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Huntington Beach early Monday morning. According to Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead at the scene after he was struck by a Jeep Compass SUV. The driver of the Jeep, a Fountain Valley man in his 50s, remained to cooperate with the investigation. "It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision," police said in a statement. "Based on the preliminary investigation, the Compass was traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard and struck the male pedestrian who was in the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at the time of the collision."As they continue to investigate, police ask anyone with information to call (714) 536-5670.
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
Man on bike killed by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles crosswalk
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding his bike in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. as the man was riding in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Hauser and West Adams boulevards, a Los Angeles Police […]
mynewsla.com
Four People Stabbed in Montebello
Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported stabbing attack in Montebello. Details were unclear, but CBS2 reported from the scene that the attack occurred at a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street near Whittier Boulevard, and four people were hospitalized in unknown condition. All four people were...
mynewsla.com
Huizar Family Members Tell Jury of Cash Allegedly Provided By Developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
mynewsla.com
Several Injured in Explosion at LB Fire Department Training Center
An explosion at a Long Beach Fire Department training facility Tuesday left several people with minor injuries. The incident occurred early Tuesday at the Fire Captain David Rosa Regional Training Center at 2249 Argonne Ave., according to the LBFD. “As coordinated fireground training operations began, an unexpected explosion occurred in...
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin
A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
NBC Los Angeles
At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours
One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Crash on Valencia Freeway in Santa Clarita
A man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in lanes of the Valencia (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle. The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Comments / 3